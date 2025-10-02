The Los Angeles Rams will host the San Francisco 49ers for Thursday Night Football in Week 5 and the 2025 MLB Playoffs will also continue with three elimination games, so it will be another action-packed day in online sports betting. With San Francisco dealing with a rash of injuries, Los Angeles is favored by 8.5 in the latest Rams vs. 49ers odds, but it's Under 45.5 points that our expert is favoring. We're pairing that with a couple of model picks in the MLB to form our Thursday early best bets.

Here's what we're betting today:

Guardians +1.5 vs. Tigers (-208)

Cubs money line vs. Padres (-115)

Under 46 points: Rams vs. 49ers (-118)

Thursday MLB best bets

Game: Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers (Thursday, 3:08 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Guardians +1.5 (-208)

Tarik Skubal temporarily halted Cleveland's momentum with a dominant performance in Game 1, but the Guardians bounced back with an emphatic 6-1 win on Wednesday to even the series. Now they'll host this elimination game and the pitching matchup will be Slade Cecconi vs. Jack Flaherty. That's a slight advantage to Cleveland, with Cecconi sporting a 4.30 ERA on the season and posting a 2.25 ERA in two starts against the Tigers while Flaherty had a 4.64 ERA on the season and a 3.94 ERA in three starts against the Guardians. Cleveland covers on the run line in 71% of simulations.

Game: Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres (Thursday, 5:08 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Cubs money line (-120)

Former Cub Yu Darvish will take the mound for San Diego on Thursday and it's been a tough season for the five-time all-star. Darvish was only able to make 15 starts and posted a 5.38 ERA. Meanwhile, the Cubs will counter with Jameson Taillon, who also battled injuries but still managed a 3.68 ERA over 23 starts. A later start today than the previous two games should also mean a slightly more riled up crowd at Wrigley Field. The model has Chicago winning in 59% of simulations.

Top player prop: Riley Greene, Tigers, Over 0.5 total bases (-1169) (MODEL)

Top player prop: Elly De La Cruz, Reds, Over 0.5 total bases (-139) (MODEL)

Thursday Night Football NFL best bets

Game: Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers (Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Under 45.5 (-115)

"Anybody wanna play a skill position on offense for the 49ers? Vacancies abound. Barely a month into the season, San Fran's unit has been nearly wiped out by injury. For this game, QB Brock Purdy and WRs Ricky Pearsall, Jauan Jennings and Jordan Watkins were declared out Wednesday," SportsLine NFL expert Mike Tierney (11-6 on last 17 NFL picks) said. "Previous casualties include WR Brandon Aiyuk and TE George Kittle. Niners coach Kyle Shanahan has gotten the better of Sean McVay in the regular season, going 10-4 SU, so his defense could keep the Rams in check. But points surely will be hard to come by, which makes this mid-level total seem a tad high."

