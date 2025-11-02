The NFL will take center stage when it comes to online sports betting on Sunday. The Texans have won and covered the spread in three of their last four games after an 0-3 start and they'll host the Denver Broncos at 1 p.m. ET. In another huge AFC battle, the AFC North leading Pittsburgh Steelers will host the AFC South leading Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. ET. In the NFC, two teams sitting at .500 or better will go head-to-head when the Green Bay Packers host the Carolina Panthers. The SportsLine Projection Model is backing Over 43.5 points in that matchup and also revealed its top NFL picks for the day.

Sunday's early best bets

Over 43.5 points in Packers vs. Panthers (-115)

Broncos +1.5 vs. Texans (-104)

Steelers +3.5 vs. Colts (-115)

Sunday NFL best bets

Game: Green Bay Packers vs. Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Over 44 points (-110)

There have been at least 49 points scored in four of Carolina's last five games and when Green Bay has been in action the total has reached at least 45 in five of six contests. The Packers also rank fifth in the NFL in scoring and have scored at least 27 points in six of the seven games they've played this season while the Panthers have allowed at least 24 points in six of eight outings. The model is expecting Green Bay to do most of the heavy lifting here and predicts that the Over hits in 67% of simulations with 51 combined points on average.

Game: Houston Texans vs. Denver Broncos (1 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Broncos +1.5 (-110)

"The Texans offense looked incredible last week without Nico Collins, who should be back here. But that was against the defense with the worst pressure rate in the league that was down its top two edge rushers. This is against a Denver defense with the best pressure rate in the league, and I expect them to have a lot of success against the Houston offensive line to help overcome the Patrick Surtain injury," CBS Sports Gambling and Fantasy editor R.J. White said. "The question is what will the Broncos do offensively in a tough matchup, but I like catching points in a low-total game like this where I have no confidence in the offense that's favored."

Game: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts (1 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Steelers +3.5 (-111)

"I feel this is a clear 'buy low, sell high' spot. Indy's historically efficient offense has benefited from playing all but one of their games in a dome stadium. They have also beaten up on weak teams, boasting wins over the Titans (twice), Dolphins, Cardinals and Raiders," SportsLine NFL expert Daniel Vithlani said. "The Steelers just have too much talent on defense to be playing this poorly, and I expect a max effort performance at home. Playing outdoors on the road, I think we could see some Daniel Jones regression here. As an underdog of 3 or more, Steelers HC Mike Tomlin is 40-21-3 ATS, and 11-2-3 ATS at home in that spot, making him the most profitable coach of all-time when catching a field goal+ on the spread."

More NFL best bets