The bulk of the Week 6 NFL schedule will play out on Sunday and there are plenty opportunities for NFL betting early in the day with seven games in the 1 p.m. ET window. The Dallas Cowboys are off to a 2-2-1 start where the offense is clearly clicking but the defense is struggling to get stops. They'll take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday and are favored by 3 on the road while the over/under for that game is 48.5 points.

There's also an AFC North rivalry matchup in the 1 p.m. ET window as the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Cleveland Browns. The Steelers are 3-1 coming off a bye and have been able to grind out wins in Aaron Rodgers' first season at the helm. Meanwhile, the Browns are 1-4, but do rank second in total defense. Pittsburgh is favored by 6 at home while the over/under is 38.5, and Cowboys -3 and Steelers -6 are among out NFL best bets for Sunday.

Here's what we're betting today

Sunday NFL best bets

Game: Carolina Panthers vs. Dallas Cowboys (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Cowboys -3 (-120)

A beatdown at the hands of the Bears and a bizarre tie against the Packers was enough to cause some panic in Dallas, but the Cowboys were able to right the ship with a win over the Jets last week and are still positioned to be competitive at 2-2-1. The offense ranks fourth in scoring and first in total yardage and they're going all that without CeeDee Lamb (ankle) in the lineup. He'll miss this game too but Dak Prescott, George Pickens and Javonte Williams should still be enough to give a middle-of-the-road Carolina defense fits. Meanwhile, the model predicts the defense manages enough stops for the Cowboys to cover in 57% of simulations.

Game: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Steelers -5.5 (-120)

Pittsburgh's three wins have all come in one-possession games and the Steelers rank bottom five in the NFL in total offense and total defense. However, they're +7 in turnover differential and they've had an extra week to prepare for Dillon Gabriel in his second career start. Expect Teryl Austin to throw a lot at the rookie and for a large emphasis to be placed on winning the turnover battle yet again. The model has Pittsburgh covering the spread in 59% of simulations.

Game: New Orleans Saints vs. New England Patriots (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Saints +3.5 (-120)

"This is a tricky spot for the surging Patriots. They just pulled off a seismic upset of division rival Buffalo, and next week they visit Tennessee -- the team that fired their coach Mike Vrabel following the 2023 season," SportsLine NFL expert Larry Hartstein said. "With an emotional trip to Nashville on deck, and with the Patriots' injury report looking worse than the Saints' report, I like New Orleans to keep this close. The Saints have been in every game but one. And they get pass rusher Chase Young making his season debut."

More NFL best bets