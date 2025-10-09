There is no better time for online sports betting than the fall and with Thursday Night Football, the 2025 MLB Playoffs, college football and the NHL all running concurrently tonight, it's a sports fan's dream. The NFL is king and Giants vs. Eagles kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET with Philadelphia favored by 7.5 on the road and the over/under at 7.5.

However, before that game kicks off you can also get in on Dodgers vs. Phillies in Game 4 of the NLDS at 6:08 p.m. ET and Kennesaw State vs. Louisiana Tech in a Conference USA matchup at 7 p.m. ET. The SportsLine Projection Model is offering early best bets on all three of those games.

Here's what we're betting today

Thursday Night Football Eagles vs. Giants best bets

Game: New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Eagles -7.5 (-102)

Despite allowing the Broncos to score 18 unanswered points in a 21-17 loss last week, the Eagles have still won 20 of their last 22 games and they've also won 19 of 23 against the Giants. Meanwhile, the Giants came crashing back to earth with a 26-14 loss to the Saints after their upset win over the Chargers in Jaxson Dart's first start. These are two franchises on opposite ends of the spectrum right now and Philadelphia didn't even need its starter to complete the season sweep in Week 18 last season. The model predicts that the Eagles cover in 63% of simulations.

Thursday MLB best bets

Game: Dodgers vs. Phillies, NLDS Game 4, (Thursday, 6:08 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Dodgers (-130)

"The Phillies got their one with two big innings on Wednesday, but I think -- unfortunately like the Cubs -- their season ends in a quick-turnaround Game 4. Why is this game the earlier one Thursday? Strange. But the Dodgers have had some success this year vs. Philly starter Cristopher Sanchez," SportsLine handicapper Matt Severance (21-5 on last 26 MLB picks) said. "He had a 5.68 ERA against them in two RS starts and allowed two runs over five in Game 1. The Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow had a 2.77 ERA at home this year and threw 1.2 scoreless innings in Game 1. Good sign for LA that injured catcher Will Smith was in Wednesday's starting lineup for the first time this postseason. And the team used none of its high-leverage relievers in the loss."

Thursday college football best bets

Game: Kennesaw State vs. Louisiana Tech (Thursday, 7:00 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Louisiana Tech -5.5 (-115)

"Louisiana Tech had the best defense in Conference USA last season, which is the same case once again this year. Their ability to stifle an opposing offense, no matter the opponent, is an excellent thing," SportsLine college football expert Emory Hunt (22-15 against the spread on his last 37 CFB picks) said. "The offense does a good enough job of showing their thanks for the defensive effort by putting points up on the board. Good complementary football travels really well."

