Orlando opened its season with a 125-121 win over the Heat on Wednesday, and the SportsLine model projects them to continue their winning ways on Friday, making the Magic to cover as 4.5-point favorites against the Atlanta Hawks as one of its Friday early best bets in a 7 p.m. ET start. Those looking for an afternoon sports betting sweat should consider following one of SportsLine's experts in picking AC Milan to win by at least two goals against Pisa in a Serie A soccer match at 2:45 p.m. ET, and the SportsLine model also sees value in the Raptors as 1.5-point favorites in a 6:30 p.m. ET for Friday online sports betting.

Click here to bet today's best bets at bet365, where new users can get $200 in bonus bets with a $5 bet whether it wins or loses:

Whether you're looking into NBA betting, NFL betting, NHL betting or anything else on the Friday sports schedule, there are a number of online sports betting options, and our team can help point you in the right direction. Our computer model and experts will weigh in on all of the biggest events every day, and they're offering their top sports betting picks right now.

Friday soccer best bets

Game: Pisa at AC Milan, Serie A, (2:45 p.m. ET)

The Pick: AC Milan -1.5 (-105)

"AC Milan are in a tremendous position in Serie A, and a big reason they are is due to their lack of a congested schedule," SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer said. "While other teams like Napoli and Inter are having to deal with Champions League play, Milan doesn't have to worry about that. After their last season, they qualified for no additional European competitions, and are entirely focused on Serie A domination. Pisa are 20th on the table and seem to be drowning in Serie A play. I expect AC Milan to win this one, but multiple goals."

Bet AC Milan vs. Pisa at Caesars Sportsbook, where new users get 20 100% profit boosts with your first $1 bet:



More soccer best bets

Friday NBA best bets

Game: Milwaukee Bucks at Toronto Raptors (6:30 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Raptors -1.5

Both teams won their season openers, but the Raptors had no problems and had the No. 1 offensive performance in a 138-118 win over the Raptors on Wednesday; RJ Barrett had 25 points and eight rebounds and Scottie Barnes added 22 points, six rebounds and nine assists in the victory. Brandon Ingram added 16 points and nine rebounds in his Raptors debut after Toronto traded and signed Ingram to an extension in a clear move to try and win now after a few down seasons. Meanwhile, the Bucks are in a state of flux given the unknowns about Giannis Antetokounmpo's long-term future in Milwaukee, which could affect the team's play early in the season. The model predicts the Raptors to cover in 53% of simulations.

Bet Bucks vs. Raptors at FanDuel, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:



Game: Atlanta Hawks at Orlando Magic (7 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Magic -4.5

If the Magic are looking for a balanced attack from their newly formed Big Three, their first game couldn't have gone much better as Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner each had 24 points, with Desmond Bane adding 23 points in their 115-111 over Miami. The Magic have been building themselves up over Jamahl Mosley's tenure in Orlando, with him entering his fifth season as head coach, and after making the blockbuster trade for Bane, this seems to be the year the Magic are really going for it. They have the third-best odds to win the Eastern Conference, meanwhile, the Hawks are coming off a 40-42 season, and they've only finished with a winning record in two of their last eight seasons. The model projects the Magic to cover the spread in 60% of simulations.

Bet Magic vs. Hawks at FanDuel, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

More NBA best bets