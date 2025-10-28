Shohei Ohtani will take the mound on Tuesday as the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Toronto Blue Jays for Game 4 of the 2025 MLB World Series. Los Angeles is up 2-1 and has a chance to take a stranglehold in the series with a win. The NBA schedule also features five games tonight, while all 32 teams in the NHL will be in action. The SportsLine Projection Model has picks from Dodgers vs. Blue Jays, Heat vs. Hornets and Maple Leafs vs. Flames among its early best bets.

Game: Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Calgary Flames (6 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Flames +1.5 (-158)

This cross-conference Canadian rivalry began in the 1970s and this will be the 158th meeting all-time. Calgary is off to a sluggish start at 2-7-1 and its five points this season are the fewest in the NHL, but the Flames are coming off a 5-1 win over the Rangers on Sunday and have collected at least a point in two of three games. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs are 4-4-1 on the season and are also coming off a 4-3 win over the Sabres on Saturday, but had lost their previous three games. The model predicts that the Flames cover the spread in 64% of simulations.

Game: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Toronto Blue Jays, World Series, Game 4 (8:08 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Blue Jays money line (+169)

Freddie Freeman launched a walk-off home run in the 18th inning last night to give the Dodgers a 2-1 series lead. However, both teams will now face some long-term consequences in the bullpen and that's been an area of general concern all season for the Dodgers. They ranked 21st in the MLB in bullpen ERA during the regular season and have had the second-worst bullpen ERA of any team during the 2025 MLB Playoffs. Shohei Ohtani was magnificent in his last start, but it was the first time that he'd thrown 100 pitches all season. The model predicts that Toronto wins in 35% of simulations, outpacing the implied win probability of 37.7% significantly.

Game: Miami Heat vs. Charlotte Hornets (7:30 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Over 241.5 points (-110)

"So far so good with both of these sides that have proven some of the pleasant surprises of the first week in the NBA. Especially the Heat, whose offseason addition of ex-Clipper Norman Powell (24 ppg) is proving a shrewd move, sparking an explosive attack featuring seven double-digit scorers through three games," SportsLine handicapper Bruce Marshall said. "Scoring at 127 ppg and hitting 50% from the floor, Heat scorelines are going to have a dynamic look. So too might the young Hornets, who are hinting at a breakthrough with LaMelo Ball (28.3 ppg) now in a healthy state and Duke rookie Kon Knueppel (15 ppg) contributing from the jump. The Hornets are scoring at a brisk 132 ppg pace their first three outings."

