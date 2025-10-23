With the NFL, the NBA and the NHL all running on Thursday night, there are an assortment of online sports betting options. Thursday Night Football kicks off Week 8 on the NFL schedule and the Los Angeles Chargers will host the Minnesota Vikings for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff at SoFi Stadium. Then there's an NBA doubleheader featuring Pacers vs. Thunder and Warriors vs. Nuggets as well as 12 games on the NHL schedule tonight. One of our experts at SportsLine is playing Chargers -3 tonight and our early best bets for Thursday include picks from Lightning vs. Blackhawks and Thunder vs. Pacers.

Thursday NHL best bets

Game: Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Chicago Blackhawks (6:45 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Blackhawks +1.5 (+102)

"The Blackhawks continue as a rather pleasant surprise, having won three of four after Sunday's OT win over the Ducks at United Center. Ryan Donato scored the game-winner but it was also a big night for GK Spencer Knight, who earned the first star of the night by making 38 saves on 39 shots," SportsLine's legendary handicapper Bruce Marshall said. "Knight is slated to go again tonight vs. Andrei Vasilevskiy, who's had a slow start this season (3.50 GAA, .884 saves) for the Lightning, who've won just one in six and are having goal-scoring issues."

Thursday NBA best bets

Game: Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (7:30 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Under 232.5 points (-106)

Oklahoma City hoisted its title banner and then proceeded to beat Houston 125-124 to open the season, but it took the Thunder two overtimes to get there. The score at the end of regulation was only 104-104 while the over/under for that contest was 226.5. Meanwhile, Indiana will be making its season debut on Thursday, and while both teams ranked top 10 in the NBA in pace last season, they didn't combine to score more than 230 points in any of the seven games of their NBA finals series. The model says the Under hits in 56% of simulations.

Thursday NFL best bets

Game: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Minnesota Vikings (8:15 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Chargers -3.5 (-105)

"Carson Wentz starts his 5th straight game at quarterback for the Vikings at the Chargers on Thursday night, while JJ McCarthy allegedly has a sprained ankle. Wentz has won at Cleveland and also won a home game against the Bengals, but in his last three games, he's thrown four interceptions with the Vikings losing twice," SportsLine NFL handicapper Micah Roberts said. "The Chargers have lost three of their last four games after starting out 3-0 to start the season. We know they've got a good defense, a good quarterback, and a good coach in Jim Harbaugh, McCarthy's former coach. The lull in the season is over for the Chargers, and a win comes Thursday night in a short week where the home team has an advantage."

