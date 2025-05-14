A pivotal Game 5 in the Eastern Conference and a potential elimination contest in the Western Conference are on tap when the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs resume on Wednesday. The Toronto Maple Leafs host the reigning champion Florida Panthers with their series even at two wins apiece, while the Edmonton Oilers visit the Vegas Golden Knights with hopes of advancing to the conference finals.

The home team won each of the first four games in the matchup between Toronto and Florida, with the Maple Leafs taking the first two contests and the Panthers holding serve in Sunrise. Florida knotted the series on Sunday as Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Bennett scored while Sergei Bobrovsky turned aside all 23 shots he faced for his fifth career playoff shutout and second this postseason.

Edmonton bounced back from a heartbreaking last-second home loss to Vegas in Game 3 to post a 3-0 victory two days later and take a 3-1 lead in the series. Adam Henrique tallied twice and Stuart Skinner made 23 saves en route to the second postseason shutout of his career after allowing at least four goals in each of his previous three starts in this year's playoffs.

With a win, the Oilers will move on to the Western Conference Final for the third time in four years. Edmonton was swept by the Colorado Avalanche in that round in 2022 but defeated the Dallas Stars in six games last postseason.

Here are some players with value to consider when making NHL player props for Wednesday's playoff games.

William Nylander, Maple Leafs: Anytime goal scorer (+170, FanDuel)

Nylander has gone back-to-back games without a goal after scoring five times during a three-game streak. The 29-year-old right wing still ranks fourth in the NHL with six tallies this postseason, his highest total in one playoff year. The Maple Leafs should be fired up as they return home after squandering a 2-0 series lead and getting blanked in Game 4, and they'll be looking for Nylander to provide offense with Auston Matthews mired in a funk.

Aleksander Barkov, Panthers: 1+ assist (+102, FanDuel)

Barkov registered four assists in his first four games this postseason before going without one for four contests. He scored three goals during that span but ended his assist drought in Game 4 as he helped set up Carter Verhaeghe's power-play -- and ultimately game-winning -- goal in the first period. The 29-year-old captain recorded 14 assists during the Panthers' run to the Stanley Cup championship last year and has amassed 45 in 80 career playoff games.

Noah Hanifin, Golden Knights: 1+ assist (+215, FanDuel)

Hanifin has notched four assists this postseason, matching the career high he set during the 2020 playoffs while with the Calgary Flames. The 28-year-old defenseman set up goals in back-to-back contests before the Golden Knights were shut out in Game 4. Including this series, Hanifin has collected four assists in eight meetings with the Oilers in 2024-25 and four in five career postseason games versus Edmonton. If Vegas is able to get on the scoreboard Wednesday, I expect Hanifin to be involved.

Corey Perry, Oilers: Anytime goal scorer (+430, FanDuel)

Believe it or not, the ageless Perry is tied with Leon Draisaitl for the team lead with five goals this postseason. The 39-year-old right wing has netted three of his tallies in this series, including a pair in Game 3. Perry has received consistent time on Edmonton's power play and is more than willing to station himself in front of the net to grab any rebounds he can. With the Golden Knights understandably focusing on Draisaitl and Connor McDavid, it wouldn't be surprising in the least to see Perry tally in Game 5.

