It took until their 81st game of the 2025-26 NHL season for the Philadelphia Flyers to clinch a spot and end their five-year playoff drought. They now have a chance to move within one victory of advancing to the second round.

The Flyers attempt to take a commanding 3-0 lead in their 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs first-round series when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday. Philadelphia, which finished third in the Metropolitan Division to secure its first postseason berth since 2019-20, went into Pittsburgh and limited the Penguins to a total of two goals en route to a pair of wins.

After recording the winning goal in his first career playoff game, Flyers 19-year-old right wing Porter Martone repeated the feat in Game 2 as he opened the scoring at 13:39 of the second period. The tally proved to be enough for Dan Vladar, who turned aside all 27 shots he faced for the first playoff shutout of his career.

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One of the two other NHL Playoff contests that take place Wednesday has the Minnesota Wild hosting the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of their series. The Wild routed the Stars 6-1 in the opener to steal home ice, but Dallas answered with a 4-2 triumph as Wyatt Johnston scored twice while Matt Duchene registered a goal and an assist.

The slate concludes when the Anaheim Ducks visit the two-time reigning Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers for Game 2 of their matchup. Despite the fact that Art Ross Trophy winner Connor McDavid was kept off the scoresheet, Edmonton drew first blood behind Jason Dickinson and Kasperi Kapanen as the former scored his second goal of the game with just over 8 minutes left in the third period to forge a tie and the latter netted his second tally of the contest with 1:54 remaining for a 4-3 win.

Here are some players with value to consider when making prop bets for Wednesday's NHL playoff games.

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NHL Best bets for Wednesday, April 22

Anthony Mantha, Penguins: Anytime goal scorer (+350, BetMGM)

Mantha shattered his career high during the regular season as he led the Penguins with 33 goals. The 31-year-old right wing finished the campaign strong, tallying in six of his final nine contests. He has yet to score in 16 career playoff games, but it basically is a must-win situation for Pittsburgh on Wednesday, and I like Mantha to convert at least once as the team pulls out all the stops in the City of Brotherly Love and tries to attempt to get back in the series.

Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: 1+ assists (+102, FanDuel)

Kaprizov is just as capable at setting up goals as he is scoring them, as he led the Wild in the regular season with 45 tallies and was second on the team with 44 assists. The 28-year-old Russian left wing collected three assists over the first two games of this series, giving him seven in his last eight playoff contests. Kaprizov is averaging one assist per game against the Stars in 2025-26 as he notched a pair in three regular-season meetings with the club, and I believe he'll pick up another one in Game 3.

Beckett Sennecke, Ducks: Over 0.5 points (+130, BetMGM)

Sennecke was third on the Ducks and second among NHL rookies with 60 points in 2025-26. The 20-year-old right wing registered six shots in his playoff debut but failed to record a point for the fifth time in his last six contests. Sennecke did land on the scoresheet in each of his three outings against the Oilers during the regular season, amassing two goals and two assists, and I expect him to do so again on Wednesday.

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