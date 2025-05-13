The Winnipeg Jets attempt to even their second-round series at 2-2 when the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs continue Tuesday with Game 4 of their Western Conference matchup against the host Dallas Stars. The Central Division rivals split the first two games at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg before the series shifted to American Airlines Center in Dallas, where the Stars posted a 5-2 victory Sunday for their fourth straight home win.

Mikko Rantanen continued his offensive assault in Game 3, scoring a goal and setting up two others. The 28-year-old Finnish right wing leads the NHL with 18 points this postseason and has notched at least three in five of his last six contests.

Defenseman Thomas Harley recorded a goal and an assist in Dallas' triumph, while Sam Steel and Mikael Granlund each notched a pair of assists. Kyle Connor netted one of the Jets' two tallies for his first point of the series and 13th in these playoffs, which puts him fifth in league.

Looking to move within one win of their third consecutive trip to the Western Conference Final, the Stars could get even stronger Tuesday as defenseman Miro Heiskanen reportedly is expected to return to the lineup. The 25-year-old Finn, who notched 16 points in 19 games last postseason, has not played since Jan. 28 due to a knee injury.

Winnipeg, which has lost eight straight road playoff games, is hoping for a strong performance in the crease from Connor Hellebuyck. The 2025 Vezina Trophy finalist and two-time winner of the award has struggled mightily away from home in these playoffs, posting a 6.63 goals-against average and .772 save percentage in four games as he has surrendered at least five goals in each contest.

Here are some players with value to consider when making prop bets for Tuesday's playoff game.

Mark Scheifele anytime goal scorer (+210, bet365)

Scheifele scored in the series opener after missing the final two games of Winnipeg's first-round matchup against the St. Louis Blues due to injury. The 32-year-old center has three tallies this postseason, his highest total since he converted 14 times in the 2018 playoffs. No team has been victimized by Scheifele more than Dallas, as he has scored 23 goals in 47 career games (including the playoffs) against the Stars.

Mikko Rantanen anytime goal scorer (+135, FanDuel)

Rantanen leads the NHL with nine goals this postseason and has scored all of them over his last six games. It is a new career high for the two-time All-Star, who netted seven tallies in both the 2020 and 2023 playoffs while with the Colorado Avalanche. Dating back to Colorado's first-round series win last year, Rantanen has scored six goals in his last four postseason contests against the Jets.

Mikko Rantanen 2+ points (+180, FanDuel)

Rantanen registered just one assist in his first four games this postseason but has been on a run for the ages since then. He has amassed 17 points over his last six contests and leads the NHL with 18. At one point during this stretch, he set an NHL record by factoring in on 13 consecutive goals by the Stars, and he either netted or assisted on 17 of 19 tallies by the team before failing to notch a point on Dallas' final goal in Sunday's win. Rantanen recorded at least three points five times during the six-game span and is tied for the most such performances in one postseason in franchise history with current teammate Roope Hintz (2023). I believe he'll take sole possession of the club mark on Tuesday.

Thomas Harley Over 0.5 points (-110, BetMGM)

Heiskanen's anticipated return makes me a bit wary about this selection, but I made it before hearing that news. Harley is tied for third on the team with eight points and is one away from matching the career playoff high he set over 19 games in 2023. The 23-year-old defenseman has notched at least one point in three of his last four contests and has been kept off the scoresheet in only three of his 10 games this postseason.

Check out the SportsLine Projection Model's predictions for every game of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, along with expert picks, only at SportsLine!