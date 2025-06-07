The NBA and NHL playoffs take a break Saturday before renewing with Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday, but there's a full MLB slate on the schedule, including baseball's best rivalry in the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees. The Yankees are slim -110 favorites to the Red Sox at -109, and the Red Sox send new ace Garrett Crochet and his dazzling 1.98 ERA to the mound. The defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers are also in action, and they have a tough task as they face the surprisingly dangerous St. Louis Cardinals in Game 2 of their three-game set, and the San Francisco Giants host the Atlanta Braves. The Belmont Stakes are also tonight, and we've got three WNBA games on the schedule, including the Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky on CBS and Paramount+.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Saturday, June 7:

MLB best bets, game to watch on Saturday

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees, 7:35 p.m. ET

SportsLine model pick: Yankees -110

SportsLine player prop pick: Cody Bellinger Over 0.5 total bases

The Yankees walloped the Red Sox for nine runs on Friday, but scoring may not come as easily for the Bronx Bombers with Crochet on the mound. The lefty ace brings a stellar 1.98 ERA to the hill on Saturday and is squarely in the hunt for the American League Cy Young Award.

Nonetheless, the SportsLine Projection Model has the Yankees winning in 60% of its simulations, thanks in part to the surprisingly effective Ryan Yarbrough, who gets the ball for the Bronx Bombers on Saturday. The Yankee offense is also a force to be reckoned with, and the model has 5-star ratings on a number of Yankees hitting props, including on Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge's total bases props.

More MLB best bets

WNBA best bets, game to watch on Saturday

Fever at Sky, 8 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

Caitlin Clark is still out due to injury, but her Indiana Fever still have a date with Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky on Saturday. Women's basketball experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai have logged a few picks for today's Fever-Sky matchup, which airs on CBS and Paramount+. One pick? Backing Chicago +4. "With Chicago starting to click as well after a rough first week of the season, the Sky shouldn't be getting over a full possession at home," Wetzel said.

Belmont Stakes, 7:04 p.m. ET

The 157th Belmont Stakes is Saturday, as Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty and Preakness Stakes winner Journalism headline the eight-horse field. There's no Triple Crown on the line, but there's plenty of intrigue with this year's race, especially between Sovereignty and Journalism.

"Despite losing to Sovereignty in the Derby, Journalism has been installed as the slight 8-5 morning-line favorite in the eight-horse Belmont Stakes field at the top racebooks, just ahead of Sovereignty (2-1)," Menez wrote in his Belmont Stakes preview for CBS Sports.

SportsLine has you covered for plenty of expert bets and picks from Menez, Michelle Yu, Jeff Hochman and Tim Doyle, which you can check out below.

Looking ahead

NBA Finals Game 2: Pacers at Thunder (8 p.m. ET Sunday)

Game 2 model pick: Thunder -11

We still have one more day before the NBA Finals resume, and the SportsLine Projection Model is backing the Oklahoma City Thunder to rebound from a shocking Game 1 loss to the Indiana Pacers thanks to Tyrese Haliburton's heroics. The Thunder are covering the 11-point spread in 66% of model simulations, and the final score prediction is 120-102 in favor of OKC.