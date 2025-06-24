Chase Burns, the No. 2 overall pick in last year's MLB Draft, will make his major league debut on Tuesday when he takes the mound for the Cincinnati Reds against the New York Yankees at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. The 22-year-old righty has risen through the minors quickly with an arsenal that includes a 100 mph fastball and a wicked slider. In 13 minor league starts this season, he went 7-3 with a 1.77 ERA and 0.77 WHIP and 89 strikeouts in 66 innings.

The Yankees, who lost the first game of the series on Monday night, 6-1, will counter with veteran lefthander Carlos Rodon (9-5, 3.10). DraftKings Sportsbook has made New York a -164 money line favorite and has set Burns' pitcher strikeout prop at 5.5 (Over +120, Under -155).

But let's start our snapshot of what to watch and bet tonight elsewhere on the diamond with the second game of a key series between National League East rivals.

MLB best bets, games to watch on Tuesday

Braves at Mets, 7:10 p.m. ET (TBS)

SportsLine model pick: Mets money line

SportsLine expert pick: Braves -1.5 +115 (Bruce Marshall, 46-43 in his last 89 MLB ATS picks)

The Mets have lost nine of their last 10 games, including the first game of the series on Monday night, 3-2. Veteran righty Frankie Montas, who signed with the Mets as a free agent in the offseason before suffering a lat strain, is set to make his debut with the team. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, gives New York a 50.0% chance of winning on Tuesday, meaning the +123 price provides value. However, Marshall is backing the Braves and pitcher Spender Strider on the run line. "Across his last two starts, both Atlanta wins, Strider has posted an 0.75 ERA with 21 Ks and just 2 walks in 12 IP," Marshall says.

Nationals at Padres, 9:40 p.m. ET (MLBN)

SportsLine model pick: Nationals money line +140

Nationals money line +140 SportsLine model player prop pick: James Wood Over 0.5 total bases (5-star SportsLine model rating)

Former San Diego Padres farmhand James Wood played his first game at Petco Park on Monday night and made it a memorable one. Wood, who was included in the megatrade that sent Juan Soto from Washington to San Diego in August 2022, had three hits, including a three-run home run, and four RBI and scored three runs in Washington's 10-6 victory over the Padres on Monday. The SportsLine Projection Model likes Wood to stay hot, giving Wood Over 0.5 total bases (-182) a 5-star rating. The model also gives the Nationals a 42.0% chance of winning on Tuesday and sees slight value at the current Washington money line.

More MLB best bets

WNBA best bets, games to watch on Tuesday

Sparks at Sky, 8 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

SportsLine expert pick: Over 167 total points Max Meyer)

Max Meyer) SportsLine expert player prop pick: Kamilla Cardoso Over 11.5 points -115 (Meyer) and Cardoso 15+ points +220 (Meyer)



Two teams on three-game losing streaks will square off when the Chicago Sky host the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday. The Sparks (4-10) sit in 10th place in the WNBA standings, 2.5 games behind the Fever for the eighth and final playoff spot. The Sky (3-10) are 3 games behind Indiana. Chicago has allowed 200 points combined over its last two games. Meanwhile, Los Angeles has allowed at least 89 points in four of its last five games. Hence, Meyer is taking the Over. "These are two subpar (at best) defenses that have been trending in the wrong direction of late," he says. Meyer also likes Cardoso to have a big night in her last game before she leaves the Sky temporarily to play for Brazil in the AmeriCup.

Fever at Storm, 10 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

SportsLine expert pick: Storm -1

SportsLine expert pick: Caitlin Clark Under 9.5 assists -114 (Wetzel and Barzilai)

Clark and the Indiana Fever will try to end their two-game losing streak when they battle the Seattle Storm on Tuesday at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. The Fever have dropped their first two games of this three-game West Coast road trip, and Wetzel and Barzilai are fading Indiana in this getaway game. In addition, "Seattle has been the better team on paper even when you account for the time Clark missed," they say. Wetzel and Barzilai also like Under 9.5 assists for Clark, who is averaging 8.9 assists this season and went Under this number in all four matchups against the Storm last season.

FIFA Club World Cup best bets, games to watch on Tuesday

Chelsea vs. ES Tunis, 9 p.m. ET (DAZN)

SportsLine expert pick: Both Team To Score: Yes

SportsLine expert pick: Both Teams To Score In First Half: Yes +425 (Eimer)

A spot in the knockout stage of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will be on the line when Chelsea and ES Tunis face off on Tuesday in Philadelphia. Both clubs have three points entering the final Group D match, three points behind Flamengo. Chelsea, however, have the slight edge, with a goal differential of 0 to ES Tunis' -1. Both Teams to Score: Yes has hit in two of Chelsea's last three matches across all competitions, and Eimer notes that ES Tunis will need to be offensive if they hope to advance to the round of 16. "Knowing they need a result against a strong Chelsea team, we can expect Tunis to push and play forward-facing footy in their possible final match," he says.