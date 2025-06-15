The NBA and NHL are both taking days off before resuming their championship series, so one of the fiercest rivalries in MLB takes center stage Sunday evening as the reigning World Series champions Los Angeles Dodgers host the San Francisco Giants in the rubber match of their three-game set on Sunday Night Baseball. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium.

The National League West rivals met for the first time this season Friday, with San Francisco posting a 6-2 victory to pull even with Los Angeles for first place in the division. The Dodgers reclaimed sole possession of the top spot Saturday with an 11-5 triumph.

Los Angeles (42-29) looks to extend its lead when it sends 27-year-old right-hander Dustin May (3-4, 4.46 ERA) to the mound. San Francisco counters with left-hander Kyle Harrison (1-1, 4.56 ERA), who will be making his fifth start of the year. The Dodgers are -186 favorites (risk $186 to win $100) in the series finale.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Sunday, June 15:

MLB best bets, game to watch on Sunday

Giants at Dodgers, 7:10 p.m. ET (ESPN)

San Francisco opened the series with its eighth win in nine games, as Casey Schmitt belted his first career grand slam in the third inning to snap a 1-1 tie and the Giants never looked back. Los Angeles replied in a big way Saturday, with reigning NL MVP Shohei Ohtani going deep twice to increase his NL-leading home run total to 25 and Clayton Kershaw scattering three hits over seven scoreless frames.

May has pitched well against the Giants over his career, going 2-1 with a 1.62 ERA in five games - including three starts. Meanwhile, Harrison remains in search of his first win versus the Dodgers as he is 0-1 with a 3.52 ERA in three career games. The 23-year-old southpaw was dominant against two of Los Angeles' top hitters in those outings, as Freddie Freeman went 0-for-7 with two strikeouts while Max Muncy struck out twice while going hitless in five at-bats.

More MLB best bets

Mariners +1.5 run line -185 (A-rated SportsLine model pick)

Diamondbacks -1.5 run line +160 (Bruce Marshall, 38-37, +882 in last 75 MLB ATS picks)

Model's player props for Sunday

Looking ahead

NBA Finals Game 5: Pacers at Thunder (8:30 p.m. ET Monday)

SportsLine model pick: Thunder -9.5 (-110)

In danger of losing back-to-back games for the first time this postseason and falling behind 3-1 in the series, the Thunder overcame a 10-point deficit in the second half of Game 4 Friday, outscoring the Pacers 31-17 in the fourth quarter. NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander registered 15 of his 35 points in the final 4:38 en route to a 111-104 victory. The SportsLine Projection Model sees Oklahoma City covering the spread 67% of the time in Game 5 and predicts a 118-103 triumph for the Thunder.