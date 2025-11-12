The Oklahoma City Thunder posted a 68-14 record last season, the best regular-season mark in franchise history, and went on to win the organization's first NBA title since 1979. They began the campaign with seven consecutive victories before showing they were human by losing two of their next three contests.

The Thunder have gotten off to an even better start in 2025-26, kicking off the campaign with eight straight triumphs and winning 11 of their first 12. They face arguably their toughest test of the season Wednesday when they host the Los Angeles Lakers at 9:30 p.m. ET at Paycom Center.

Despite being without injured superstar LeBron James (sciatica), the Lakers own the fifth-best record in the NBA at 8-3 thanks in part to the play of Luka Doncic. The 26-year-old Slovenian guard has missed four contests himself due to injuries but has been an offensive force when in the lineup as he has scored 260 points -- the fifth-most by a player over his first seven games of a season in league history and most since Rick Barry produced 274 in 1966.

Oklahoma City is a 6.5-point favorite against Los Angeles in the latest NBA sportsbook odds for Thunder vs. Lakers, while the over/under for total points scored is 230.5. In addition to that matchup, there are 11 other games on the NBA schedule, four contests on the NHL slate and a trio of MAC showdowns in Week 12 of college football.

Lakers at Thunder

Time: 9:30 p.m. | Location: Oklahoma City | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Thunder -6.5 (-116)

The Thunder are 5-0 at home this season and have won eight straight at Paycom Center dating back to the 2025 NBA Finals. Reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is second in the league in scoring with an average of 32.8 points and has produced 30 or more in all but two of Oklahoma City's 12 games. The 27-year-old Canadian guard has recorded at least 20 points in 84 consecutive contests, which is the third-longest such streak in NBA history. He led the Thunder to their third straight victory Tuesday, scoring 28 points in their 126-102 triumph over the Golden State Warriors. The Lakers are coming off their sixth win in seven games, a 121-111 victory against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday in which Doncic led all players with 38 points. Each of Oklahoma City's last six victories have been by double digits, and the SportsLine Projection Model believes the Thunder will win this matchup comfortably as the team covers the spread in 67% of its simulations.

Rangers at Lightning

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Tampa | TV: TNT | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Rangers +1.5 (-211)

The Rangers were dreadful at home this season before posting a 6-3 victory against the Nashville Predators on Monday, going 0-6-1 while getting shut out five times and scoring one goal in another setback. However, they've been fantastic on the road, where they are 7-1-1 and have won four in a row. Tampa Bay got off to a rough start at home, losing their first three contests of 2025-26 at Benchmark International Arena before reeling off four consecutive victories. The Lightning have won seven of their last eight games overall, with the only loss in that span being a 3-2 road setback against the league-best Colorado Avalanche. Brandon Hagel has recorded a point in seven of his last eight contests and scored a goal in six of his past seven. While the Rangers may not end Tampa Bay's home winning streak, the SportsLine Projection Model sees them keeping the game close as its simulations have them covering the puck line 66% of the time.

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Mount Pleasant, Mich. | TV: CBS Sports Network | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 44.5 (-105)

Buffalo (5-4, 4-1), which is tied for second in the MAC, rolled past Bowling Green 28-3 last time out for its third win in four games. The Bulls, who are tied for seventh in the nation with 31 sacks, are 3-1 overall on the road this season and are looking to go undefeated away from home in conference play for the first time in program history. Central Michigan (5-4, 3-2), which is 3-0 at home this year, is coming off a 24-21 setback at Western Michigan in its last outing and is looking to avoid its fourth consecutive losing season. Quarterback Joe Labas has been superb as a starter at home during his collegiate career, going 6-1 with 11 touchdown passes and just one interception. A combined total of at least 45 points has been scored in six of Central Michigan's nine games this year, including three of its last four, and the SportsLine Projection Model feels the trend will continue as the Over hits in 66% of its simulations.