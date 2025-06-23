Allan Winans, a 29-year-old right-hander who has been dominant at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season, will make his first MLB start this season when he takes the mound for the New York Yankees against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday at Great American Ball Park. Over parts of the last two seasons with the Atlanta Braves, Winans went 1-4 with a 7.20 ERA. After being designated for assignment by Atlanta, he was claimed off waivers by the Yankees on Jan. 23.

Over 11 minor league appearances this year, including nine starts, Winans went 1-0 with a 0.90 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP. He joins a New York rotation that has been decimated by injuries, the latest being lefty Ryan Yarbrough's right oblique strain, which opened up a spot for Winans. For Monday's matchup, the Yankees are -124 favorites at Caesars Sportsbook, with the Reds +106 underdogs. First pitch is 7:10 p.m. ET.

But let's start our snapshot of what to watch and bet tonight elsewhere on the diamond. ...

MLB best bets, games to watch on Monday

Mariners at Twins, 7:40 p.m. ET (FS1)

SportsLine model pick: Mariners ML FanDuel

SportsLine model player prop pick: Randy Arozarena Over 0.5 total bases -168

The slumping Minnesota Twins begin a four-game series against the Seattle Mariners in Minneapolis on Monday. The Twins have lost nine of their last 10 games and have dropped to fourth place in the American League Central, 11 games behind the division-leading Tigers. The SportsLine Projection Model gives Cal Raleigh and the Mariners a 57% chance to extend Minnesota's misery. In addition, Arozarena has gone Over his total base total in four of his last five road games, with an average of 2.8 total bases per game. This is a 5-star play according to the model and the model's best player prop from the matchup.

Red Sox at Angels, 9:38 p.m. ET (MLB Network)

SportsLine model pick: Angels +1.5 (-162, FanDuel

Angels +1.5 (-162, SportsLine expert player prop pick: Jack Kochanowicz Over 4.5 total pitcher strikeouts +110 (Larry Hartstein, 3-0 in his last three MLB player prop picks)

The Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Angels begin a three-game series on Monday in Anaheim. The Red Sox enter the series on a two-game losing streak after dropping a three-game series at San Francisco. Meanwhile, the Angels have lost three of their last four, but two of those losses came by one run. Boston starter Walker Buehler (5-5, 5.95) has struggled over the last month, going 1-4 with a 9.00 ERA. The SportsLine Projection Model gives Los Angeles a 63.0% chance of covering the run line. Hartstein notes that Kochanowicz has tweaked the grip on his changeup with great results, striking out eight over 5⅓ innings in his last start. "On Monday he faces a Red Sox team that strikes out at the third-highest rate," he says.

More MLB best bets

FIFA Club World Cup

Inter Miami vs. Palmeiras, 9 p.m. ET (TBS/truTV/DAZN)

SportsLine expert pick: First half draw



SportsLine expert pick: Both Teams To Score: No -110 (Sutton)

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami can clinch a spot in the knockout phase of the Club World Cup when they face Brazilian giants Palmeiras in their final Group A match on Monday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Both clubs enter Monday with four points, but Palmeiras sit atop the group because of a better goal differential (+2 to Inter Miami's +1). A victory for Inter Miami would clinch the top spot in the group, while a draw would earn the club the No. 2 spot and a berth in the round of 16. Palmeiras have yet to concede a goal during group play, while Inter have allowed only one. "With both teams sitting on four points and needing just a draw to advance, I expect a cagey affair in the first half," Sutton says.