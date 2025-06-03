Last night, sports fans in front of their TVs had little to choose from outside of MLB, but tonight the WNBA rejoins the lineup. The biggest matchup of the day sees the undefeated Minnesota Lynx with league-leading scorer Napheesa Collier (26.3 points per game) hosting the 5-2 Phoenix Mercury, who will likely be missing one of their top players for a third straight game.

Alyssa Thomas, who is second in the league in assists per game, did not travel with the Mercury for Tuesday's meeting in Minnesota, which starts at 8 p.m. ET. With that injury and the Lynx's dominance during the early part of the season, it's no surprise the Mercury find themselves as 12-point underdogs in the matchup, per DraftKings Sportsbook. We'll share our best bets from that game and the entire WNBA slate below.

But let's start our snapshot of what to watch and bet tonight on the diamond with the next game in an NL series that started with a bang last night ...

MLB best bets, games to watch on Tuesday

Mets at Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. ET (TBS)

SportsLine model pick: Dodgers ML

Dodgers ML SportsLine expert pick: Dodgers ML (Matt Severance, 72-32 in last 104 LAD ML picks)

The Mets took a 2-1 lead into the ninth inning of last night's series opener only to see closer Edwin Diaz blow the save and send the game into extra innings, where Dodgers closer Tanner Scott immediately gave up a pair of hits to put the Mets back on top for good. The win gives the Mets the best record in the NL, two games ahead of the Dodgers heading into tonight's rematch with Tylor Megill and Clayton Kershaw on the mound. The Dodgers veteran has not looked much like himself since returning from injury with reduced velocity contributing to a 6:6 K:BB ratio in 11 innings over three starts, but as Severance notes when backing the Dodgers, Megill owns a 4.71 road ERA this season and both Diaz and top setup man Huascar Brazoban are unlikely to be available.

Guardians at Yankees, 7:05 p.m. ET (TBS)

The first game of Tuesday's TBS doubleheader sees the Yankees host the Guardians as heavy favorites as they attempt to build upon a 18-9 home record to extend their lead in the AL East. Yankees starter Carlos Rodon hasn't given up a run in two straight starts while posting an 18:2 K:BB ratio in 13 innings against the Angels and Rangers, but one of the SportsLine model's top prop picks is Guardians star Jose Ramirez to collect at least two total bases in the matchup, noting that the Cleveland third baseman has gone over his total bases market in eight of his last nine games when he is on the road and not favored, with an average of 2.8 total bases per game. Marshall notes that "Cleveland's Tanner Bibee has flashed inconsistency as his 5.13 ERA suggests, reflected in ineffectiveness in two of his last three starts."

More MLB best bets

WNBA best bets, games to watch on Tuesday

Mercury at Lynx, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN3)

SportsLine expert pick: Under 159 (Calvin Wetzel)

Under 159 (Calvin Wetzel) CBS expert pick: Mercury +7.5 1H (Max Meyer)

This matchup has less bang for your buck with Alyssa Thomas likely out, as that leaves Satou Sabally (21.3 points per game) as the only Phoenix player scoring in double digits on average. The Lynx counter with three other double-digit scorers beyond league leader Napheesa Collier, but even then Minnesota ranks just fifth in points scored per game on the season despite its undefeated record. While the over/under in this game has bumped up a couple points since yesterday, SportsLine expert Calvin Wetzel is backing the Under, noting that this matchup features two of the top four defenses and the slowest paced team in the league. CBS Sports' Max Meyer sees value in the underdog in the first half and second quarter.

More WNBA best bets

Mystics +4.5 (Meyer)

(Meyer) Wings-Storm Over 162.5 (Wetzel)

Looking ahead

NBA Finals: Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

NBA Finals MVP value pick: Pascal Siakam +1600 (Matt Severance)

Pascal Siakam +1600 (Matt Severance) Game 1 expert pick: Alex Caruso Under 14.5 points + assists + rebounds (Alex Selesnick, 147-102 in last 249 NBA Player prop picks)

Is this series over before it even starts? It appears the betting market believes so, as the Thunder are -700 favorites to win the title at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander -600 to be named NBA Finals MVP. Severance likes the consistent Siakam as an MVP sprinkle in the event the Pacers pull off the upset. SportsLine props expert Alex Selesnick notes that Caruso has been under his 14.5 PAR line in seven straight.

Stanley Cup Final: Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers

Stanley Cup Final expert pick: Oilers -120 to win title (Scott Erskine)

Oilers -120 to win title (Scott Erskine) Game 1 model pick: Panthers +115 (Caesars)

A rematch of last year's Stanley Cup Final starts Wednesday, and SportsLine NHL expert Scott Erskine sees the result going differently this time. He notes that the Oilers have gone 12-2 while changing goaltenders twice after dropping their first two playoff games, and they've scored at least three goals in all but two of their 16 playoff games. Connor McDavid is one of Erskine's two best bets to win the Conn Smythe Trophy, with Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky representing great value as well at +260 (Caesars).

French Open: Quarterfinals continue

Women's expert pick: Madison Keys +3.5 games vs. Coco Gauff (Blake Von Hagen)

The French Open saw top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka and No. 5 seed Iga Świątek advanced to the semifinals in the women's draw, but the big matchup for stateside fans sees Madison Keys and Coco Gauff battle at 5 a.m. ET Wednesday. Von Hagen notes that Keys has won three of her five matchups with Gauff, and with the pressure on the younger American in this matchup, he expects Keys to cover the games spread. In the men's draw, Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic square off Wednesday for the 14th time in their careers, with Djokovic unable to finish the pair's previous meeting in the Australian Open semifinal due to a leg injury.