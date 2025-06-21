While we wait for Sunday and Game 7 of the NBA Finals between the Thunder and Pacers, Saturday is still loaded with games to follow, especially on the diamond, where all 30 teams are in action, including a pivotal NL East showdown between the Mets and Phillies and intriguing interleague matchups like the Royals at Padres. The Mets fell 10-2 on Friday to drop out of first place, and they're slim -105 underdogs to the Phillies (-114), with the total set at 10 runs. As for the Royals at Padres, San Diego is -160 on the money line, while Kansas City is +134.

In addition to 15 MLB games, there are two WNBA games on the schedule, including a primetime clash between the Minnesota Lynx and Los Angeles Sparks. Here, we highlight the top games to watch tonight, and we also will look ahead to Game 7 of the NBA Finals Sunday night.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet on for Saturday, June 21. All times Eastern

⚾ MLB best bets, where to watch

Royals at Padres

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET | Location: San Diego | TV: Fox

SportsLine picks -- Model: Royals ML (+135) | Expert: Manny Machado to hit a home run (+390)

The AL Central jumped out as baseball's best and deepest division as recently as a few weeks ago, but teams not named the Tigers have started to slide and hang right around .500. That includes the 38-38 Royals, who made the postseason last year. They beat the Padres (40-35) 6-5 Friday night to get back to .500, and the two squads are set to face off once again at 7:15 p.m. ET on Fox. SportsLine expert Jake Fetner, who is +310 over his last 12 MLB prop picks, has targeted San Diego third baseman Manny Machado for Saturday's matchup, and he thinks the veteran will homer. Fetner notes that Machado boasts a .597 slugging percentage when facing left-handed pitching this year with seven homers and that the Royals are starting rookie southpaw Noah Cameron.

More MLB best bets:

🏀 WNBA best bets, where to watch

Sparks at Lynx

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Minneapolis | TV: NBA TV

Expert pick: Napheesa Collier Over 3.5 assists (-146)

The later of Saturday's two WNBA games sees the 11-1 Lynx visit the 4-9 Sparks. WNBA expert Max Meyer has targeted a prop play for this one in Minnesota forward Napheesa Collier and her assists line of 3.5. Meyer likes the Over here, noting Collier had a massive offensive game against the Sparks last week with 32 points (26 at halftime) and a season-high six assists. Meyer also notes that Collier has at least four assists in six of her past seven games, and if L.A. tries to mitigate her scoring opportunities, she's a willing passer who can and will find open teammates. It is key to point out that Collier is questionable to play Saturday after she left her last game due to a back injury in the second half.

👀 Looking ahead

Pacers at Thunder, NBA Finals Game 7

Date: Sunday | Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Oklahoma City | TV: ABC, Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Thunder -7.5 (-110) | Expert: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over 43.5 PRA (-114)

The Thunder could not close out the Pacers in Game 6, with Indiana suffocating OKC's stars en route to a 108-91 win to force Game 7. The Thunder entered this series as a resounding favorite, and many thought they'd win it all in six games, if not five. But the Pacers have been rather relentless all postseason, and Game 6 was no exception.

Oklahoma City will host Game 7, and the Thunder have been stellar at home all year, including the postseason. They're 10-2 at home during these playoffs, but one of those two losses came in Game 1 of the Finals. OKC has won its last two home games, however, by double digits. The Thunder are 7.5-point favorites in Game 7, and the model is backing both an OKC win and a cover, with the Thunder covering that line 65% of the time. As for player props, Stephen Oh (3-1, +185 over his last four NBA picks) likes MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to have a big performance in Game 7 after scoring a series-low 21 points in Game 6. Oh is backing the Over on SGA's 43.5 total points + rebounds + assists line, noting that the MVP has averaged 44.5 PRA at home and was averaging roughly 40 minutes per game this series prior to sitting the fourth quarter of Thursday's blowout.