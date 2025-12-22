The Indianapolis Colts' Philip Rivers Reunion Tour rolls through Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday when the slumping Colts host the surging San Francisco 49ers in a Monday Night Football matchup.

The first leg of the tour was not exactly a hit for the Colts. Last week against the Seahawks, the 44-year-old Rivers completed 18 of 27 passes, including a touchdown, but Old Man Rivers, who even in his prime did not have a cannon for an arm, struggled getting the ball downfield and threw a game-ending interception when Indianapolis was running out of time. The Colts lost, 18-16, which was their fourth straight defeat.

Indianapolis (8-6) desperately needs a win on Monday to keep its dwindling playoff hopes alive.

On Monday Rivers and the Colts will face a San Francisco team heading in the opposite direction. The 49ers (10-4) have won four in a row and already have clinched a spot in the postseason. Quarterback Brock Purdy is coming off an efficient performance, completing 23 of 30 passes for 295 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions against the Titans.

San Francisco is a 5.5-point favorite over Indianapolis on Monday night.

While Colts vs. 49ers is the marquee attraction on Monday, there are other options on a sporting landscape that also includes a seven-game NBA slate and a full NCAA basketball schedule. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Monday, Dec. 22. All times Eastern.

NFL best bets, where to watch

49ers at Colts

Time: 8:15 p.m. | Location: Indianapolis | TV: ESPN/ABC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Colts +205 | Expert: 49ers -5.5 (R.J. White)

Indianapolis' narrow defeat last week in Seattle needs a bit of context. The Seahawks gained 314 total yards against the Colts defense but had to settle for six field goals as quarterback Sam Darnold misfired. In addition, how badly did Rivers struggle throwing the ball downfield against Seattle? According to Next Gen Stats, he went 2-for-8 for 33 yards, a 4.7 passer rating and the game-ending interception on throws of 10-plus air yards. "[San Francisco defensive coordinator] Robert Saleh should have a field day scheming against such a limited QB, and I could see Indy held to single digits as a result," White says. "A surging 49ers team likely deserves to be -7." However the SportsLine Projection Model disagrees. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, says Indianapolis has a 41.0% chance to win and assigns a B grade to Colts money line (+205).

More NFL best bets

NBA best bets, where to watch

Hornets at Cavaliers

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Cleveland | TV: Peacock | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Cavaliers -9.5 | Expert: Hornets +9.5 (Bruce Marshall)

What's wrong with the Cavs? One season after winning an Eastern Conference-best 64 games, Cleveland is 15-14, has lost three in a row, eight of its last 11, and sits in seventh place in the East. One of those losses came to these same Hornets at Rocket Arena. Donovan Mitchell went 6-of-24 that day while rookie Kon Knueppel scored 29 for Charlotte. "The Hornets also had a win on the road at Toronto within the past two-plus weeks and have usually been staying within earshot as Knueppel, who's led the team in scoring for four straight games, has emerged as a force," Marshall says. The SportsLine Projection Model disagrees. It says that the Cavaliers have a 59.0% chance to cover and gives a C grade to Cleveland -9.5.

Grizzlies at Thunder

Time: 9:30 p.m. | Location: Oklahoma City | TV: Peacock | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Thunder -15.5

Stop the presses. After winning 24 of their first 25 games, the reigning NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder have lost two of their last three. The offense has sputtered over that stretch, producing 106.6 points per 100 possessions, which is a significant dropoff from their season average of 119.0. But they still own an elite defense, which is limiting opponents to 103.2 points per 100 possessions. That's bad news for a Grizzlies team that ranks 24th in the league in offensive rating (112.5) and is coming off a loss to the Wizards (5-22), who own the worst record in the NBA. The SportsLine Projection Model says Oklahoma City has a 67.0% chance to cover and assigns a B grade to Thunder -15.5.

Looking ahead

Boca Raton Bowl: Toledo vs. Louisville

Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday | Location: Boca Raton, Fla. | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 43.5 | Expert: Over 43.5 (Mike Tierney)

The Boca Raton Bowl features two high-scoring offenses. The Rockets average 31.6 points per game, while the Cardinals score 30.2. Tierney also notes that Louisville's two bowl games under coach Jeff Brohm were scoring-fests: 70 and 69 points. "Under a south Florida sun with weather conducive for scoring, this number could be caught by third quarter's end," Tierney says. The SportsLine Projection Model agrees. It says there's a 62.0% chance the teams combine for 44 points or more and gives a B grade to Over 43.5.