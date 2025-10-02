The two favorites in the NFC West square off in a key divisional showdown when the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers collide in the Week 5 Thursday Night Football game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams and 49ers both enter the game at 3-1 and tied for the lead in the division with the Seahawks. However at DraftKings, Los Angeles is a slight +110 favorite to win the NFC West, slightly ahead of San Francisco (+190) and Seattle (+370).

The 49ers will face the Rams severely shorthanded offensively. Quarterback Brock Purdy, who missed Weeks 2 and 3 with a toe injury, has been ruled out because of that same toe ailment. Backup Mac Jones, who went 2-0 while Purdy was out, will get the start against Los Angeles. In addition, San Francisco's top two wide receivers, Ricky Pearsall (knee) and Jauan Jennings (ankle and rib), also are out for Thursday. That's a potentially devastating blow for an offense already without tight end George Kittle (hamstring) and receiver Brandon Aiyuk (ACL).

Meanwhile, the Rams are coming off a 27-20 victory over the previously undefeated Colts. Los Angeles rallied from a seven-point fourth quarter deficit in that game and capped the comeback with an 88-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford to Tutu Atwell.

The Rams are 8.5-point favorites over the 49ers on Thursday.

Los Angeles has had the edge in the head-to-head series recently. After losing nine of 10 to San Francisco between October 2019 and September 2023, the Rams have won three in a row against the 49ers. Los Angeles swept the season series last year with fourth quarter comebacks in each game. The Rams' turnover differential during the winning streak has been +2. In the previous 10 games, it was -6.

Generating turnovers has been an issue for San Francisco; the 49ers have played 11 straight games without intercepting a pass. That's tied for the longest streak in the NFL since at least 1940. Meanwhile, Stafford has thrown 19 touchdowns against just three interceptions over his last 11 games.

While the Rams-49ers game is the marquee attraction on the sporting landscape on Thursday, there are other viewing options on a three-game MLB playoff slate and Sam Houston at New Mexico State in college football.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet on Thursday, Oct. 2. All times Eastern.

NFL best bets, where to watch

49ers at Rams

Time: 8:15 p.m. | Location: Inglewood, Calif. | TV: Prime Video | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Rams -8.5 | Expert: Rams -7 (Will Brinson)

Los Angeles receiver Puka Nacua has been the most productive pass catcher in the league over the first four weeks. He leads the NFL in receptions (42), receiving yards (503), targets (50) and receiving first downs (26). He also does not have a drop this year. On Thursday, he will go up against a San Francisco pass defense that was last in the league last week in pressure percentage (16.1%) while playing without the injured Nick Bosa, who's out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, says the Rams have a 52% chance to cover and gives a "C" grade to Los Angeles -8.5. Brinson also loves L.A., based on San Francisco's injuries. "The Niners are rolling out a skeleton crew for this game," he says. "Mac Jones, Kendrick Bourne and DeMarcus Robinson is not how Kyle Shanahan drew things up."

MLB best bets, where to watch

Padres at Cubs

Time: 5:08 p.m. | Location: Chicago | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Cubs -118 | Expert: Cubs +1.5 (Matt Severance)

A spot in the National League Division Series will be on the line when the Cubs and Padres square off in a winner-take-all Game 3 of their NL Wild Card Series at Wrigley Field. The Cubs won Game 1 of the series on Tuesday 3-1. The Padres responded with a 3-0 victory in Game 2. For Game 3, Chicago's Jameson Taillon (11-7, 3.68 ERA) squares off against San Diego's Yu Darvish (5-5, 5.38). The SportsLine Projection Model gives the Cubs a 59% chance to win and assigns a "B" grade to Chicago money line (-118). Meanwhile, Severance notes Padres high-leverage relievers Adrian Morejon and Mason Miller have been used heavily. "Now [manager Mike Shildt's] stellar bullpen is taxed behind a struggling Yu Darvish," he says.

Red Sox at Yankees

Time: 8:08 p.m. | Location: New York | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Yankees -159 | Expert: Yankees -1 (Matt Severance)

One of the most storied rivalries in all of sports will add another chapter when the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox battle in a win-or-go-home Game 3 of their American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium. On Tuesday, the Red Sox opened the series with a 3-1 victory in Game 1. Facing elimination, the Yankees pulled out a 4-3 win in Game 2 on Wednesday. For Game 3, two rookies will take the mound: New York's Cam Schlittler (4-3, 2.96) versus Boston lefty Connelly Early (1-2, 2.33). The SportsLine Projection Model gives the Yankees a 65% chance to win and assigns a "B" grade to New York money line (-159). Meanwhile, Severance notes the Yankees destroyed southpaws in the regular season, leading the league in OPS (.797). "New York has won the past four outings of its rookie Cam Schlittler, and he has allowed one earned run or fewer in three of those," he says.

College football best bets, where to watch

Sam Houston at New Mexico State

Time: 9 p.m. | Location: Las Cruces, N.M. | TV: CBS Sports Network | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: New Mexico State +104 | Expert: New Mexico State +3 (Matt Severance)

Two Conference USA teams looking for their first league win this season will face off when the New Mexico State Aggies and Sam Houston Bearkats meet at Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces, N.M. The Aggies (2-2, 0-1 in CUSA) are coming off a 38-20 loss to rival New Mexico on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Bearkats (0-4, 0-1) enjoyed a bye week after being smoked 55-0 by then-No. 8 Texas almost two weeks ago. Sam Houston has been ineffective on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 132nd in scoring defense (42.8 points per game) and 127th in scoring offense (16.3). The SportsLine Projection Model says New Mexico State has a 54% chance to win and gives a "B" grade to Aggies money line (+104). Severance notes Sam Houston is converting 13.7% on third downs, the lowest through four games by any FBS team dating to 2015.