Here's a trivia question for you: What NBA team in the Eastern Conference has the longest current winning streak? That would be the (cue spacey intro from the song Sirius) ... Chicago Bulls.

Yes, the Bulls (14-15), who sit in 10th place in the East, are the hottest team in the conference, having won four in a row. That's the second longest winning streak in the entire league, behind only the red-hot Spurs, who have won eight straight.

On Friday Chicago will look to extend that winning streak to five when it takes on the Philadelphia 76ers at the United Center.

The 76ers (16-12) sit in fifth place in the conference and are coming off a 114-106 loss to the Nets on Tuesday. Tyrese Maxey, who ranks third in the NBA in scoring (31.0 points per game), was limited to just 13 points on 3-of-14 shooting in that loss.

Chicago is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Philadelphia.

While 76ers vs. Bulls is the marquee attraction on Friday, there are other options on a sporting landscape that includes nine NBA matchups and three college football bowl games. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Friday, Dec. 26. All times Eastern.

NBA best bets, where to watch

76ers at Bulls

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Chicago | TV: Prime Video | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: 76ers +1.5

Even though the Bulls have been winning, the defense has been more generous than Santa over the holidays. Over the last nine games, Chicago has a defensive rating of 119.5 points per 100 possessions; only four teams have been worse. At the same time, opponents are shooting 38.2% from beyond the 3-point arc. That doesn't bode well on Friday against Maxey, who is shooting 39.1% from deep. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, says Philadelphia has a 60.0% chance to cover and assigns a B grade to 76ers +1.5.

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: Portland | TV: Prime Video | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Trail Blazers +2.5

The Los Angeles Clippers' last two games (wins over the Lakers and Rockets) don't mask the team's deficiencies on defense. The Clippers (8-21) are gifting 118.2 points per 100 possessions this season, which ranks 26th in the entire NBA. That could be trouble on Friday against Deni Avdija and the Blazers (12-18). Avdija is having an All-Star season, scoring a team-high 25.5 points per game while also averaging 7.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game. The SportsLine Projection Model says Portland has a 65.0% chance to cover and gives a B grade to Blazers +2.5.

College football best bets, where to watch

Time: 4:30 p.m. | Location: Phoenix | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Minnesota -1.5 | Expert: New Mexico +2.5 (Jeff Hochman)

The New Mexico Lobos are in the midst of one of the best seasons in program history. In their first year under coach Jason Eck, the Lobos (9-3) were this close to reaching the Mountain West Conference Championship Game but lost a weird tiebreaker to just miss out. With a win on Friday they would earn just the second 10-win season in program history and first since 1982. Meanwhile, Hochman notes that the Golden Gophers (7-5) went 1-5 against fellow bowl teams, were outgained in four of those five games and had a -141 yards per game differential. "Minnesota went 0-5 on the road, and with the bowl being played in Arizona, the crowd is expected to strongly favor New Mexico," he says. However the SportsLine Projection Model disagrees. It says that the Golden Gophers, who own the nation's longest bowl winning streak (eight), have a 57.0% chance to cover and assigns a C grade to Minnesota -1.5.

First Responder Bowl: Florida International vs. UTSA

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Dallas | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: UTSA -5.5

Opt-outs will play a huge role in the outcome of this game, and as of Friday morning the complete list of players who will not be participating has not been released. UTSA coach Jeff Traylor has said his team will be "a shell of ourselves" because of opt-outs and injuries, estimating to be without between 10 and 20 players. Meanwhile, FIU also will be without several starters, including three members of the secondary. The key to the game may come down to Panthers running back Kejon Owens against the Roadrunners defense. Owens ranks seventh in the nation in rushing yards per game (108.2) and earned Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year honors. He will face a UTSA defense that is allowing 155.5 rushing yards per game, which ranks 77th in the nation, and will be missing at least three linemen. Despite that, the SportsLine Projection Model says the Roadrunners have a 63.0% chance to cover and gives a B grade to UTSA -5.5.

Looking ahead

NFL: Texans at Chargers

Time: 4:30 p.m. Saturday | Location: Inglewood, Calif. | TV: NFL Network | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Texans +108 | Expert: Texans +2.5 (R.J. White)

Two contenders in the AFC collide in a game with playoff implications when the Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans square off at SoFi Stadium. The Chargers (11-4) have clinched a playoff spot and currently are the top wild card team in the AFC. Meanwhile, the Texans (10-5) have won an NFL-best seven in a row and hold the third and final wild card spot but are still in the hunt for the AFC South title. Behind a fierce pass rush, Houston leads the NFL in scoring defense (16.6 points per game) and will be facing a makeshift Los Angeles offensive line. White notes that the Texans were 1.5-point favorites on the lookahead line last week. "This feels to me like it could be decided by 1-2 points, so I'll take the value off the lookahead for what I think is the better team overall," he says. The SportsLine Projection Model says that Houston wins 47.0% of the time and gives a C grade to Texans money line (+108).