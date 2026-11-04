The early returns are in. The numbers show a tight race between the Philadelphia 76ers (7-1) and Detroit Pistons (6-1) atop the Eastern Conference, with about 9% of the season in the books.

Much can change, obviously, between today and late May when the Eastern Conference champion is crowned. But that takes nothing away from tonight's showdown between the 76ers and Pistons at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

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New-look Philadelphia shares the best record in the NBA with the Rockets despite having just the 10th-best point differential (+5.8 points per game). Six of the team's seven wins have come in games in which the game was within five points in the last five minutes.

Meanwhile, Detroit has been riding its defense early in the season. The team leads the league in defensive efficiency (102 points allowed per 100 possessions) and held the 76ers to their worst offensive output of the season, a 106-93 Pistons victory on Oct. 25.

For Wednesday, Detroit is a 2.5-point favorite over Philadelphia in the latest NBA betting odds.

While 76ers vs. Pistons is the marquee attraction on Wednesday, there are other sports betting options that include 14 NBA games and a partial college football schedule. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet at the best sports betting apps, for Wednesday, Nov. 4. All times Eastern.

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NBA best bets, where to watch

76ers at Pistons

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Detroit | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Pistons -2.5

Detroit has dominated the series against Philadelphia recently. The Pistons have won the last six meetings against the 76ers, a streak that dates back to February 2025. That includes the 13-point win in Philadelphia last month. The 76ers did not have either Joel Embiid or VJ Edgecombe in that game, but Detroit did not have Jalen Duren and Ausar Thompson. Philadelphia has been merely average offensively so far this season, scoring just 110.6 points per 100 possessions (19th in the league). The SportsLine Projection Model says the Pistons have a 54% chance to cover the spread betting line and assigns a 'C' grade to Detroit -2.5.

Mavericks at Spurs

Time: 9:30 p.m. | Location: San Antonio | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 226.5

Arguably the league's two biggest young stars square off for the first time this season when Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs take on Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks. The teams met on Oct. 24, with the Spurs winning 122-106, but Flagg did not play because of a shoulder ailment. That victory started a five-game winning streak for San Antonio, which has averaged 118.9 points per 100 possessions in that run. Meanwhile, Flagg has averaged 26.3 points, 7.8 assists, 6.0 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.0 blocks over his last four games. The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting a high-scoring game. The model says there's a 58.2% chance the teams combine for 227 points or more and gives a 'B' grade to Over on the Over/Under betting line of 226.5.

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College football best bets, where to watch

Ball State at UMass

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Anhert, Mass. | TV: ESPNU | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: UMass -3

The UMass Minutemen (4-4, 1-3 in MAC) will look to end their skid when they host the Ball State Cardinals (3-5, 2-2). After winning their first four games of the season, including an upset of Rutgers in the season opener, the Minutemen have lost four in a row. But on Wednesday they face a Cardinals defense that has struggled all season. Ball State gives up 35.3 points per game, which ranks 131st in the country. The Cardinals also are 115th in the nation in rushing defense (183.1 yards allowed per game). The SportsLine Projection Model says UMass has a 65% chance to cover and assigns a 'B' grade to Minutemen -3.

Toledo at Sacramento State

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Sacramento, Calif. | TV: CBSSN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Sacramento State +25.5

The Toledo Rockets (6-2, 3-1 in MAC) will try to stay in the MAC race when they face the Sacramento State Hornets (2-7, 1-5). The Rockets sit in fourth in the conference behind Ohio (7-2, 5-0), Western Michigan (6-3, 4-1) and Buffalo (6-3, 4-1) but already have beaten Western Michigan and still get their shot against Ohio in the regular season finale. Meanwhile, the Hornets are coming off their first-ever MAC victory, a 31-10 win over Kent State. In that game, Sacramento State forced five turnovers by the Golden Flashes. That bodes well against a Toledo team that has turned the ball over six times over the last three games. The SportsLine Projection Model says the Hornets have a 74% chance to cover and gives a strong 'A' grade to Sacramento State +25.5.

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Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Detroit | TV: ESPN2 | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 44.5

Two longtime rivals square off at Ford Field when the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-5, 3-2 in MAC) and Central Michigan Chippewas (3-5, 1-3) collide. The game features two offenses that have been more productive in conference play. The Eagles are averaging 25 points in MAC action versus 16.8 in nonconference play. Meanwhile, the Chippewas are scoring 24 per game against league foes, which is a significant jump against non-league opponents (11.8). Also, the total has gone Over 44.5 points in six of Eastern's nine games as well as six of Central's nine contests this season. The SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 62.5% chance the teams combine for 45 points or more and assigns a strong 'A' grade to Over 44.5.