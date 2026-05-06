Since dropping back-to-back one-point decisions to the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs, the New York Knicks appear to be on a mission. The team has thoroughly trounced the opposition as it has posted four consecutive double-digit victories and made NBA postseason history by winning three straight games by at least 25 points.

The Knicks will attempt to extend both streaks when they host the Philadelphia 76ers for Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series at 7 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. New York defeated Atlanta by 16, 29 and 51 points, respectively, after falling behind 2-1 in the opening round and began the matchup against Philadelphia with a 39-point triumph on Monday.

Jalen Brunson led the charge with 35 points for the Knicks, shooting 63% from the field. The 29-year-old guard likely would have extended his streak of 40-point performances against the 76ers in the playoffs had he played more than 31 minutes in Game 1, as he closed out their 2024 first-round showdown with three straight.

The Minnesota Timberwolves also look to take a 2-0 series lead Wednesday as they visit the Frost Bank Center to take on the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference semifinals at 9:30 p.m. ET. Anthony Edwards returned from a knee injury and scored 18 points off the bench as the Timberwolves overcame a triple-double by Victor Wembanyama that included an NBA playoff-record 12 blocks to post a 104-102 victory in Game 1.

Use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code to wager on any of Wednesday's NBA Playoff games.

The 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs continue Wednesday as well with a pair of contests, including Game 1 of the Eastern Conference second-round series between the Montreal Canadiens and host Buffalo Sabres at 7 p.m. ET at KeyBank Center. The Atlantic Division rivals split their four meetings during the regular season, with each winning once at home and once on the road, but the Canadiens are 4-3 in playoff matchups. Buffalo advanced by defeating the Boston Bruins in six games in the first round while Montreal outlasted the Tampa Bay Lightning in seven, all of which were decided by one goal -- including four in overtime.

Nine games are on MLB's Wednesday evening schedule, one of which has the Kansas City Royals (17-19) attempting to extend their winning streak to six games when they host the Cleveland Guardians (18-19) at 7:40 p.m. ET for the third contest of their four-game series at Kauffman Stadium. Isaac Collins went 3-for-3 with a home run, a stolen base and two runs scored in Tuesday's 5-3 victory by the Royals, who have won nine of their last 11 contests.

The Knicks are 10.5-point favorites against the 76ers in the latest consensus NBA odds, while the Spurs are 9.5-point favorites over the Timberwolves. The Sabres are -130 favorites on the money line versus the Canadiens and the Royals are -134 favorites against the Guardians.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Wednesday, May 6. All times Eastern

Bet on Wednesday's top games with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code.

NBA best bets, where to watch

76ers at Knicks

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: New York | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Knicks -10.5 (-109) | Expert: Paul George Over 2.5 made 3-pointers (+108, Larry Hartstein)

New York pulled away from Philadelphia in the second quarter of Game 1 and posted a 39-point triumph. The Knicks have won their last two contests by a total of 90 points and have averaged 29.2-point victories thus far this postseason. The SportsLine Projection Model sees them winning Game 2 by a comfortable margin as the Knicks cover the spread in more than 60% of its simulations. Philadelphia's Paul George was 4-for-6 from beyond the arc en route to a team-high 17 points in the series opener and has made at least three 3-pointers in six straight outings. SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein (72-40, +2401 on his last 112 NBA player prop picks) likes that streak to continue as George is 26-for-46 from long range this postseason.

Timberwolves at Spurs

Time: 9:30 p.m. | Location: San Antonio | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 217.5 (-110) | Expert: Rudy Gobert Under 19.5 points + rebounds (-128, Mike Barner)

The Timberwolves and Spurs combined for 206 points in the series opener. Only three of Minnesota's seven playoff games and just one of San Antonio's six have had more than 217 total points scored. Victor Wembanyama was held to 11 points in Game 1, but the SportsLine Projection Model believes the Spurs' star will be more productive and the teams will put up more points Wednesday as its simulations have the Over hitting almost 64% of the time. Minnesota's Rudy Gobert had seven points and 10 rebounds in the opener, and SportsLine NBA expert Mike Barner (118-81, +2116 on his last 199 NBA player prop picks) believes the center will have difficulty in his matchup against Wembanyama again in Game 2.

Bet on Wednesday's NBA playoff games using the latest BetMGM promo code.

NHL best bets, where to watch

Canadiens at Sabres

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Buffalo | TV: TNT | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Canadiens ML (+110) | Expert: Sabres ML (-126, Jeff Hochman)

The Canadiens were superb on the road in their first-round series against the Lightning, winning three of their four contests in Tampa Bay, including Game 7, in which they prevailed 2-1 despite recording only nine shots on goal. Their only road loss in the series came in overtime. Montreal also posted one of its two regular-season victories against the Sabres in Buffalo. The SportsLine Projection Model thinks the Canadiens will continue their winning ways away from home as they win Game 1 in 55% of its simulations. SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman (22-16, +363 on his last 38 NHL money-line picks) disagrees, however, as he feels the Sabres will emerge victorious thanks in part to their strong penalty-killing unit, which ranks fourth this postseason.

Bet on Wednesday's NHL playoff games with the FanDuel promo code for a great offer.

MLB best bets, where to watch

Guardians at Royals

Time: 7:40 p.m. | Location: Kansas City, Mo. | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Guardians ML (+112) | Expert: First five innings Under 4.5 total runs (-145, Matt Severance)

The Guardians have scored a total of six runs during their current three-game losing streak, which has followed a pair of victories against the Athletics in which they crossed the plate a total of 22 times. Cleveland hasn't had much difficulty with Kansas City's Cole Ragans over his career, as the left-hander is 1-3 with a 5.33 ERA in six starts against the Guardians. Ragans surrendered three runs while recording only two outs in his outing at Cleveland last month, and the SportsLine Projection Model thinks the Guardians will get the better of him again on Wednesday as its simulations have them winning 56% of the time. SportsLine expert Matt Severance (6-0, +300 on his last six MLB game prop picks) doesn't think many runs will be scored over the first five innings on Wednesday, however, as he believes chilly temperatures and Ragan's success at home this year (one earned run over 12 innings) will be factors.

Wager on Wednesday's MLB games with the latest DraftKings promo code.