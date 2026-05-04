The Philadelphia 76ers avenged one of their last two postseason defeats by making an incredible comeback in their first-round series against the Boston Celtics. They now have the opportunity to exact revenge for their most recent playoff setback in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Philadelphia begins that quest Monday as it visits the New York Knicks at 8 p.m. ET for Game 1 of their matchup at Madison Square Garden. The 76ers, who lost to the Celtics in seven games in the 2023 conference semis but rallied from a 3-1 series deficit to eliminate Boston this postseason, were defeated by the Knicks in six games in the first round two years ago.

After being pushed to the brink of elimination with a 32-point home loss in Game 4, Philadelphia posted a pair of double-digit victories to even the series against Boston before recording a 109-100 victory in the decisive seventh game in Beantown. Joel Embiid (34 points, 12 rebounds) and Tyrese Maxey (30 points, 11 rebounds) each registered a double-double as the 76ers took advantage of the absence of Celtics star Jayson Tatum.

The Knicks are coming off a six-game triumph over the Atlanta Hawks in the first round. New York trailed 2-1 in the series before reeling off three consecutive double-digit wins, including a dominant 140-89 victory in Game 6.

Philadelphia and New York split their four-game regular-season series, with both teams recording a pair of road victories.

One Western Conference semifinals series begins Monday as the Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Frost Bank Center to take on the San Antonio Spurs at 9:30 p.m. ET. The Timberwolves, who upset the Denver Nuggets in six games in the opening round, won two of their three meetings with the Spurs in 2025-26. San Antonio advanced by knocking off the Portland Trail Blazers in five.

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A pair of second-round games are on Monday's 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule, including Game 2 of the matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and Carolina Hurricanes at 7 p.m. ET at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C. After limiting the Ottawa Senators to five goals during their first-round sweep, the Hurricanes thoroughly thumped the Flyers 3-0 in the series opener behind a two-goal performance by Logan Stankoven and a 19-save effort from Frederik Andersen.

A dozen games are on Monday's MLB slate, one of which has the Los Angeles Angels (13-22) hosting the Chicago White Sox (16-18) at 9:38 p.m. ET for the opener of their three-game series at Angel Stadium. The Angels have lost 12 of their last 14 contests, including three against the White Sox in Chicago last week. The White Sox had their five-game winning streak halted with Sunday's 4-3 setback at San Diego.

The Knicks are 7.5-point favorites against the 76ers in the latest consensus NBA odds, while the Spurs are 13.5-point favorites over the Timberwolves. The Hurricanes are massive -265 favorites on the money line against the Flyers and the Angels are -161 favorites against the White Sox.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Monday, May 4. All times Eastern

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NBA best bets, where to watch

76ers at Knicks

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: New York | TV: NBC

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 213.5 (-110) | Expert: Mitchell Robinson Over 11.5 points + assists + rebounds (-133, Larry Hartstein)

Four of New York's six first-round games against Atlanta had at least 215 total points scored, but only two of Philadelphia's seven contests against Boston surpassed the 213-point mark. However, the Knicks and 76ers combined for 221 or more points in each of their four regular-season meetings, and the SportsLine Projection Model sees that trend continuing as the Over hits in almost 56% of its simulations. New York's Mitchell Robinson averaged 11.8 points, assists and rebounds against Atlanta while playing only 14 minutes per game. SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein (70-38, +2442 on his last 108 NBA player prop picks) believes the 28-year-old center will receive more playing time in this series and exceed the amount of points, assists and boards he averaged in the first round on Monday.

Timberwolves at Spurs

Time: 9:30 p.m. | Location: San Antonio | TV: Peacock

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 217.5 (-108)

Anthony Edwards (knee) is questionable for the series opener, but the Timberwolves weren't hampered offensively by his absence late in their first-round matchup against the Nuggets as they scored 113 and 110 points in the games he missed, winning the latter. Minnesota averaged 112 points against Denver, while San Antonio averaged 112.4 against Portland. However, the Timberwolves and Spurs combined for more than 235 points in two of their three regular-season meetings and the SportsLine Projection Model believes they'll produce at least 220 in Game 1 as its simulations have the Over hitting well over 56% of the time.

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NHL best bets, where to watch

Flyers at Hurricanes

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Raleigh, N.C. | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Flyers +1.5 (-125) | Expert: Under 5.5 (-120, Todd Fuhrman)

Three of the Flyers' six first-round games against the Pittsburgh Penguins were one-goal decisions, as were two of the Hurricanes' four contests against the Senators. Philadelphia was dominated in Game 1, but all four of its meetings with Carolina during the regular season were decided after regulation. The SportsLine Projection Model thinks the Flyers will at least keep the score closer in Game 2 as they cover the puck line in 73% of its simulations. More than five total goals were scored in only two of of Philadelphia's seven playoff contests and one of Carolina's five games. The Hurricanes have allowed only five tallies thus far this postseason, and SportsLine Expert Todd Fuhrman (16-6-2, +990 on his last 24 NHL over/under picks) doesn't see more than five goals being scored in Game 2.

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MLB best bets, where to watch

White Sox at Angels

Time: 9:38 p.m. | Location: Anaheim, Cal. | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: White Sox +1.5 (-161) | Expert: Angels ML (-160, Matt Severance)

Chicago has won seven of its last 10 games, and two of its three losses in that span were by one run. Los Angeles has lost eight of its last nine contests, with the lone victory coming by a single run. The White Sox swept their three-game home series against the Angels last week, and the SportsLine Projection Model sees them at least keeping Monday's opener close as its simulations have them covering the run line 72% of the time. SportsLine expert Matt Severance (45-14, +1414 on his last 59 MLB money line picks) likes Los Angeles to win the game as he doesn't believe Chicago will hit Angels right-hander Jose Soriano as well as it did last Tuesday, when he yielded three runs and six hits over five innings after having given up just one run across 37 2/3 frames in his first six starts this season.

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