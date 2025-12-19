Despite reports that say that Michigan is interested in hiring Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer to replace Sherrone Moore, DeBoer says he has "no interest" in any other job and that he will be the coach of the Crimson Tide next year.

That should put an end to any speculation to DeBoer leaving Tuscaloosa, because we all know that no coach has ever said publicly that he would not take another job and actually taken that job before, right?

With that as the backdrop, the Alabama Crimson Tide (10-3) square off against the Oklahoma Sooners (10-2) on Friday night in a first round College Football Playoff game in Norman, Okla. The winner will advance to the Rose Bowl for a quarterfinal matchup against the No. 1-seeded Indiana Hoosiers, while the loser will have its season come to an end.

Friday's game is a rematch of one played on Nov. 15 in Tuscaloosa, which the Sooners won, 23-21. Alabama outgained Oklahoma 406 yards to 212 and had a 95% win expectancy in that game but was done in by three turnovers, which the Sooners turned into 17 points.

Oklahoma is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Alabama.

While Sooners vs. Crimson Tide is the marquee attraction on Friday, there are other options on a sporting landscape that includes five NBA matchups and a full college basketball slate. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Friday, Dec. 19. All times Eastern.

College football best bets, where to watch

No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Oklahoma

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Norman, Okla. | TV: ABC/ESPN

SportsLine picks -- Model: Alabama +1.5 | Expert: Alabama +1.5 (Bruce Marshall)

The Crimson Tide offense couldn't get moving in the SEC Championship Game loss to Georgia, rushing for -3 yards (that's not a misprint) and generating just 209 total yards in the 28-7 loss. But running back Jam Miller, who did not play against the Bulldogs, is expected to return on Friday against the Sooners. Meanwhile, how long can Oklahoma keep winning with its pop-gun offense? The Sooners rank 88th in the country in total offense (353.7 yards per game) and 76th in scoring offense (26.4 points per game). "Brent Venables' big-play defense keyed a 3-0 turnover edge (in the first game against Alabama), but the Sooners offense hasn't looked smooth since before QB John Mateer injured his wrist in September," Marshall says. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, says the Crimson Tide have a 51.0% chance to cover and assigns a C grade to Alabama +1.5.

NBA best bets, where to watch

76ers at Knicks

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: New York City | TV: Prime Video

SportsLine picks -- Model: Knicks -3.5 | Expert: 76ers +5 (Matt Severance)

The newly crowned NBA Cup champions stayed hot on Thursday night, beating the Indiana Pacers, 114-113, on Jalen Brunson's go-ahead 3-pointer with 4.4 seconds remaining. That was the Knicks' seventh straight win and came two nights after their resounding victory over the Spurs in the NBA Cup title game in Las Vegas. On Friday New York will play its third game in four nights and the second half of a back-to-back. By contrast, the 76ers have been rested since Sunday. "I still think (the Knicks) will be physically and mentally gassed from an incredibly hectic week," Severance says. The SportsLine Projection Model disagrees. It says New York has a 67.0% chance to cover and gives a B grade to Knicks -3.5.

Thunder at Timberwolves

Time: 9:30 p.m. | Location: Minneapolis | TV: Prime Video

SportsLine picks -- Model: Thunder -7.5

Now, that's the Oklahoma City Thunder team we're used to seeing. The reigning NBA champs bounced back from their shocking — and rare — loss to the Spurs in the NBA Cup semifinals with a 122-101 blowout of the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night in Oklahoma City. In the win, the Thunder (25-2) actually improved their defensive rating to 103.0 points per 100 possessions. To put that in perspective, the difference between Oklahoma City and the second-best defensive team (Pistons at 110.9) is larger than the difference between Detroit and the 25th-best defensive team (Nets at 117.6). Despite the Thunder playing the second half of a back-to-back, the SportsLine Projection Model says Oklahoma City has a 52.0% chance to cover and assigns a C grade to Thunder -7.5.

College basketball best bets, where to watch

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Milwaukee | TV: FOX

SportsLine picks -- Model: Wildcats +3.5

The Wisconsin Badgers will try to bounce back from a listless defensive effort when they take on the Villanova Wildcats at Fiserv Forum. The Badgers (7-5) are coming off a 90-60 blowout loss to Nebraska in which Wisconsin allowed the Cornhuskers to shoot 54.1% from the field and 36.7% from beyond the 3-point arc. According to Kenpom, the Badgers rank 49th in the country in defensive rating (100.6 points per 100 possessions). On Friday, they will take on a Villanova team that is 23rd in the nation in offensive rating (120.0). The SportsLine Projection Model says the Wildcats have a 68.0% chance to cover and gives a B grade to Villanova +3.5.

Looking ahead

Time: Noon Saturday | Location: College Station, Texas | TV: ABC/ESPN

SportsLine picks -- Model: Texas A&M -3.5 | Expert: Miami +3.5 (Matt Severance)

A spot in the CFP quarterfinals and a chance to play Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl will be at stake when the Texas A&M Aggies (11-1) host the Miami Hurricanes (10-2) at Kyle Field. Quarterback play could be the determining factor. The Aggies' Marcel Reed has thrown 10 interceptions this season, including six over his last five games. The Hurricanes' Carson Beck also has thrown 10 picks this year, but the A&M defense has just three interceptions all season. "I honestly believe Miami is one of the top-five most talented teams in the country if (coach) Mario Cristobal would just get out of his own way sometimes," Severance says. The SportsLine Projection Model disagrees. It says the Aggies have a 59.0% chance to cover and assigns a strong A grade to A&M -3.5.