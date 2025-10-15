The Seattle Mariners look to move within one victory of the first World Series appearance in franchise history when they host the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday for Game 3 of the 2025 American League Championship Series. Seattle, which entered the AL as an expansion team along with Toronto in 1977, is the only current MLB team that has yet to play for the Commissioner's Trophy.

After winning a 15-inning classic to get past the Detroit Tigers in five games in the AL Division Series, the Mariners went into Toronto and posted 3-1 and 10-3 victories over the top-seeded Blue Jays to take a 2-0 lead in the ALCS. Seattle sends George Kirby to the mound in Game 3, while Toronto counters with Shane Bieber.

Four games are on Wednesday's NHL schedule, including an Atlantic Division showdown that sees the Detroit Red Wings hosting the two-time reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. The Red Wings (2-1-0) are seeking their third consecutive victory after sweeping a home-and-home series with the Toronto Maple Leafs, while the Panthers (3-1-0) look to bounce back from their first loss of the 2025-26 season -- a 5-2 road setback against the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday.

Meanwhile, Week 8 of the 2025 college football season continues with a pair of Conference USA matchups, one of which has UTEP (1-5, 0-2) facing Sam Houston (0-6, 0-3) at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston on the CBS Sports Network.

The Mariners are -130 betting favorites (wager $130 to win $100), while the Blue Jays are priced at +109 (wager $100 to win $109) in the latest MLB betting odds for Blue Jays vs. Mariners. The Panthers are -142 favorites versus the Red Wings, and UTEP is favored by 3 points in its showdown with Sam Houston.

MLB best bets, where to watch

Time: 8:08 p.m. | Location: Seattle | TV: FS1 | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 7 (-123) | Expert: Mariners -130 (Matt Severance)

Seattle's Jorge Polanco is the frontrunner for ALCS MVP as he went 4-for-9 with a homer and five RBI over the first two games, snapping a tie to put the Mariners ahead for good in both contests. Kirby is making his third career playoff start and second this postseason after allowing only three runs and recording 14 strikeouts over 10 innings against Detroit in the ALDS. Bieber, who went 1-0 with a 2.03 ERA in two starts for the Cleveland Guardians in the 2022 postseason, lasted only 2 2/3 innings in his turn against the New York Yankees in the ALDS but escaped with a no-decision despite yielding three runs on five hits and a walk. The SportsLine Projection Model doesn't see Game 3 being a pitchers' duel, as the Over hits in well over 54% of its simulations. SportsLine expert Matt Severance, who is 26-9 on his last 35 MLB picks, likes the Mariners to take a commanding 3-0 series lead as they have posted the best home record in the majors since the trade deadline while the Blue Jays are a game under .500 on the road (41-42) in 2025.

More MLB best bets

NHL best bets, where to watch

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Detroit | TV: TNT | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Red Wings +1.5 (-213)

Even though the Panthers have been without Matthew Tkachuk (groin) and captain Aleksander Barkov (knee), they opened the season with a three-game winning streak and rallied from a 2-0 deficit against the Flyers to tie the contest last time out before allowing the go-ahead goal with 4:10 remaining in the third period. Detroit bounced back from a season-opening 5-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens by scoring a total of nine goals in back-to-back wins against the Maple Leafs. The SportsLine Projection Model believes the Red Wings will at least keep it close versus Florida, as its simulations have them covering the puck line 70% of the time.

Time: 9:30 p.m. | Location: St. Louis | TV: TNT | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Blues -239 | Expert: Blues -1 (Matt Severance)

Like Detroit, the Blues are seeking their third consecutive victory after road wins against the Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks in which they outscored the opposition by a combined 9-4 score. Chicago is coming off its first win of 2025-26, a 3-1 triumph over the Utah Mammoth that ended its season-opening three-game slide (0-2-1). The SportsLine Projection Model's simulations have the Blues winning 70% of the time, and Severance likes St. Louis to rebound from a 5-0 loss in its home opener against the Minnesota Wild and cover in its second contest of the campaign at Enterprise Center.

CFB best bets, where to watch

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Jacksonville, Ala. | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Jacksonville State +125 | Expert: Delaware -2.5 (Sia Nejad)

Delaware (3-2, 1-1) was denied a third straight victory last time out as it squandered a halftime lead by allowing 17 points in the third quarter and dropped a 27-24 decision to Western Kentucky for its first loss during Conference USA play. Quarterback Nick Minicucci set a season high with 314 passing yards and ran for three touchdowns for the second time this season in the loss. Jacksonville State (3-3, 2-0) is looking to post back-to-back wins for the first time this year after edging Sam Houston 29-27 on the road last Thursday. Cam Cook rushed for 218 yards and a pair of TDs as the Gamecocks won on a 52-yard field goal as time expired. The SportsLine Projection Model feels Jacksonville State will emerge victorious, as the team wins in 71% of its simulations, but SportsLine expert Sia Nejad believes Delaware will cover the spread as the Blue Hens defend the run fairly well, are coming off a bye and are getting healthier on offense.

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Houston | TV: CBS Sports Network | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Sam Houston +3 (-115)

Both teams are struggling mightily as they have a 1-11 combined record. UTEP is coming off its fourth consecutive loss, a 19-8 home setback against Liberty in which it was outgained 403-167. Sam Houston rallied from a 10-point deficit versus Jacksonville State last week and took the lead on a Hunter Watson's 19-yard touchdown pass to Chris Reed with 52 seconds left in the fourth quarter before falling 29-27 on the game-ending field goal and remaining winless. The SportsLine Projection Model sees the Bearkats covering the spread against the Miners in 65% of its simulations, which also have them posting their first victory of season 61% of the time.