There are a handful of ubiquitous Fourth of July traditions that are as reliable as the sultry day itself is long. They include fireworks, hot dog consumption and baseball, and we know these three activities are far from mutually exclusive. In other words, a trip to the ballpark on this holiday is a gateway to this time-honored trifecta. While the competitive eating contest and some of the 15-game MLB slate got underway early Friday, there are still plenty of compelling MLB matchups for viewers and bettors to enjoy on the back half of the holiday.

One such showdown sees a collision of first-place clubs as the NL Central-leading Houston Astros (52-35) visit the NL West front-running Los Angeles Dodgers (56-32) to kick off a three-game series (9:15 p.m. ET).

The Astros, who have won eight of their last 10, are scheduled to send out veteran right-hander Lance McCullers (1-4, 6.61 ERA). The Dodgers, who are 9-1 in their last 10, are expected to counter with righty Ben Casparius (6-2, 3.97 ERA).

The Dodgers are currently -185 favorites (risk $185 to win $100), with the Astros fetching a price of +155 in the latest sportsbook odds for Dodgers vs. Astros. The over/under for total runs scored is 9.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet at the top sportsbooks on Friday, July 4, and the rest of the holiday weekend. All times Eastern

MLB best bets today, where to watch

Astros at Dodgers

Time: 9:10 p.m. | Location: Los Angeles | TV: MLB Network

SportsLine picks -- Model (Astros +154 ML) | Expert (Dodgers -1, -128)

The SportsLine Projection Model likes the value on the underdog in this battle of red-hot clubs. The model's 10,000-game simulation sees the visiting Astros winning outright about 44% of the time, a value position against the implied sportsbook odds of about 39%.

However, SportsLine expert Matt Severance (+1231 on MLB picks this season) makes a strong case for playing the favored Dodgers, and he's even willing to give up a run for a better price. Severance points out the Astros are without two of their better hitters in Jeremy Pena and Yordan Alvarez. He also notes that McCullers has been battered for 12 runs across his past two starts, losing both.

More MLB best bets

Looking ahead: Tour de France preview, picks

112th Tour de France

Time: 6:30 a.m. Saturday. | Location: Lille, France | TV: NBC

SportsLine expert picks: Cycling analyst Gene Menez gives his top plays

The iconic 2,200-mile, 21-day endurance cycling race starts Saturday with 185 riders vying for the sport's coveted Coupe de Omnisports trophy at the finish line. The 112th edition of the Tour de France sees its first leg coming from Lille, France.

Three-time winner Tadej Pogacar is a fairly steep favorite at -290 to win the Tour de France for a record fourth time. But SportsLine cycling analyst Gene Menez has found creative ways to get a profitable price on various Tour de France props, and he released his best bets for the race Friday.

One of his plays is Joao Almeida to earn a podium finish at +250 odds. Check out the link for the remainder of the plays from Menez, who correctly picked Adam Yates to finish in the top three in 2023 at +3300.

NASCAR: Grant Park 165 projected leaderboard

Chicago Street Race

Time: 2 p.m. Sunday | Location: Chicago| TV: TNT Sports, truTV

SportsLine expert pick: Mike McClure's projected leaderboard

Shane van Gisbergen (+210) is favored to win this street race for the second time in the past three years in Chicago, which could be hosting its final NASCAR race. The course is 2.2 miles long and features 12. The course sees the field scream down Michigan Avenue, cross a bridge on Jackson Drive and cross the start/finish line on Columbus Drive in front of Buckingham Fountain.

SportsLine data engineer Mike McClure has his NASCAR model dialed in on this race, and he looks to continue his profitable trend in the auto racing realm. McClure's model has nailed 24 winners, including a +300 payout on Chase Elliott to begin the season at the 2025 Cook Out Clash and van Gisbergen's +330 triumph in Mexico.