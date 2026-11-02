Caleb Williams led the Chicago Bears to their first NFC North title in seven years last season while posting just one 300-yard passing performance. The 2024 first overall draft pick already has eclipsed that plateau twice during the 2026 NFL season and looks to make it three consecutive such efforts when the Bears (5-2) wrap up Week 8 by visiting the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks (4-3) and their top-ranked pass defense on Monday Night Football.

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After missing three games after suffering a torn hamstring in Chicago's 9-3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in it second contest of 2026, Williams returned in Week 6 to complete 30 of 36 pass attempts for 305 yards and a touchdown in a 31-23 triumph over the Falcons in Atlanta. The 24-year-old made it back-to-back 300-yard outings for the first time in his NFL career last week, throwing for 308 and a pair of scores as the Bears defeated the New England Patriots 30-24.

Williams will be hard-pressed to extend his streak to three games, as Seattle has allowed a league-low average of 144.4 yards through the air this year. No opposing quarterback has reached the 200-yard mark against the Seahawks, with Los Angeles Chargers signal-caller Justin Herbert and Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers sharing the highest mark at 189 yards.

The Bears are third in total offense (390.7 yards per game) but likely will look to their second-ranked rushing attack (154.3 yards) to guide them to a third straight victory. However, the Seahawks also are strong against the run as they're sixth in the NFL with 89.4 yards allowed on the ground. Overall, Seattle leads the league in total defense (233.9 yards allowed) and is third in points allowed (17.9).

Seattle is 12-6 all-time against Chicago in the regular season and limited Williams to 122 passing yards in a 6-3 triumph when the teams last met in 2024. Star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba had only 32 yards on three catches for the Seahawks in that contest.

The Seahawks are 3.5-point favorites over the Bears in the latest consensus odds for the Week 8 Monday Night Football showdown.

In addition to Chicago vs. Seattle on Monday Night Football, there are other sports betting options that include a full 15-game NBA schedule, a four-game NHL slate and a plethora of men's college basketball contests. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet at the best sports betting apps, for Monday, Nov. 2. All times Eastern.

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NFL best bets, where to watch

Bears at Seahawks

Time: 8:15 p.m. | Location: Seattle | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Seahawks -3.5 (-101) | Expert: Colston Loveland Under 18.5 yards longest reception (-115, PropBetGuy)

The Bears have won four of their last five overall games and two of three on the road this season. But Lumen Field arguably is the most difficult opposing stadium in which to play, and Seattle has won 11 of its last 12 at home -- including last postseason. The Seahawks handed the Kansas City Chiefs their first loss of the year last week with a convincing 20-3 victory at home, and the SportsLine Projection Model sees them recording another solid win on Monday Night Football. They cover the spread in 60% of its simulations, and it has assigned an "A" grade to the pick. Colston Loveland didn't have a reception of more than 18 yards in any of Chicago's first six games this season but registered a 22-yard catch against New England last week. However, SportsLine props expert PropBetGuy doesn't see the 22-year-old having any long receptions in Week 8 as Seattle's defense is extremely stingy against opposing tight ends (league-low 7.3 yards per catch).

NBA best bets, where to watch

Pelicans at Grizzlies

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Memphis | TV: League Pass | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Grizzlies -5.5 (-108) | Expert: Cameron Boozer Over 30.5 points + assists + rebounds (-121, Alex Selesnick)

The Grizzlies are the only remaining undefeated team in the NBA and have recorded four of their six victories by double digits. Three of those triumphs were by at least 20 points, with two taking place at home. The Pelicans are 0-2 on the road thus far and are 24th in the league in points allowed (117.8), while Memphis is the NBA's highest-scoring team (121.2 points) and the third-best defensively with an average of 106 points permitted. The SportsLine Projection Model believes the Grizzlies will post another comfortable victory at FedExForum on Monday, as its simulations have them covering the spread 66% of the time and it has assigned an "A" grade to the pick. Memphis' Cameron Boozer (19 years, 103 days old) became the second-youngest player in league history to record a triple-double last Thursday, when he had 18 points, 12 assists and 12 rebounds against the Portland Trail Blazers. SportsLine props expert Alex Selesnick (7-2, +616.5 on his last nine NBA player prop picks) likes the rookie forward to finish with a combined total of at least 31 when he faces New Orleans on Monday.

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NHL best bets, where to watch

Flames at Sharks

Time: 9 p.m. | Location: San Jose | TV: ESPN+| Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Under 6.5 (-120) | Expert: Sharks ML (-125, Matt Severance)

The Sharks and Flames are in the bottom third of the NHL in scoring this season, with the former ranking 23rd (40 goals) and the latter tied for 27th (36). San Jose netted a total of four goals in the first three contests of its four-game homestand, while Calgary has scored just four times over its last three road outings. The SportsLine Projection Model doesn't think Monday's matchup will be an offensive affair as the Under hits in 68% of its simulations, and it has given the pick an "A" grade. SportsLine expert Matt Severance (21-8, +1441 on his last 29 NHL money-line picks) is backing the Sharks to prevail as the Flames are just 1-5-0 on the road this campaign.

College basketball best bets, where to watch

Buffalo at Marshall

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Huntington, W.Va. | TV: ESPN+ | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Marshall ML (-133) | Expert: Buffalo +3 (-110, Thomas Casale)

The Bulls have won their last three meetings with the Thundering Herd, but the teams haven't squared off since February 2005. Marshall was difficult to beat at home last season, winning 13 of its 17 contests at the Cam Henderson Center. The SportsLine Projection Model thinks the Thundering Herd will get off to a strong start on their court in 2026-27, as its simulations have them defeating Buffalo 77% of the time. While Marshall may come away with the victory, SportsLine expert Thomas Casale is backing the Bulls to make it a close battle and cover the spread.