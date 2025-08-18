The top two teams in the National League Central begin a crucial—and rare—five-game series when the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs collide in a doubleheader on Monday at Wrigley Field. The Brewers (78-45) own the best record in baseball and lead the division by eight games over the rival Cubs (70-53). Milwaukee is coming off a 3-2 loss in 10 innings on Sunday to the Reds, which ended a 14-game winning streak, the longest in franchise history. Chicago, meanwhile, is just 5-7 over its last 12 games but still leads the NL wild card standings.

The Brewers have been the hottest team in baseball for the past six weeks. Since July 6, they are 29-5, a stretch that includes winning streaks of 14 and 11 games. They are scoring almost twice as many runs as their opponents (6.5 to 3.3) over that time and have turned a four-game deficit in the division to the Cubs into a commanding eight-game lead.

Game 1 started at 2:20 p.m. ET, with Freddy Peralta (14-5, 2.90 ERA) took the mound for Milwaukee against Chicago's Cade Horton (7-3, 3.07). Chad Patrick (3-7, 3.52) is slated to start Game 2 for the Brewers against a yet-to-be-determined Cubs pitcher.

Former NL MVP Christian Yelich drives a Milwaukee offense that ranks second in the majors in both runs (638) and steals (135). Yelich leads the team in both home runs (25) and RBI (86) while also adding 71 runs and 15 stolen bases.

Chicago features a deep lineup that has four players with at least 18 homers: Pete Crow-Armstrong and Seiya Suzuki (both with 27), Michael Busch (24) and Kyle Tucker (18). The Cubs rank seventh in all of baseball in runs (614) and home runs (170) and third in steals (131).

While the Brewers-Cubs doubleheader is the marquee MLB attraction on the sporting landscape on Monday, there are other options on a 13-game MLB slate as well as an NFL preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Commanders.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet on for Monday, Aug. 18. All times Eastern

NFL best bets, where to watch

Bengals at Commanders

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Landover, Md. | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (start watching, save $20!)

SportsLine pick -- Expert: Bengals/Commanders Over 42.5 points (Larry Hartstein)

Overs went 14-2 during the first week of the NFL preseason, and the Bengals' and Commanders' first preseason matchups each crossed the 60-point mark. SportsLine NFL expert Larry Hartstein likes the offenses to continue to roll in tonight's battle, saying that while "this is very high for a preseason total, Joe Burrow and the Bengals' starting offense could get us halfway there before they depart. Whether it's the regular season or preseason, the defensively challenged Bengals always seem to play shootouts." It also helps that Jayden Daniels and the Commanders' starting offense are expected to play for a few series.

More NFL best bets

MLB best bets, where to watch

Astros at Tigers

Time: 6:40 p.m. | Location: Detroit | TV: MLB Network | Stream: Fubo (start watching, save $20!)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Tigers money line -155

Two division leaders in the American League face off in what could be a playoff preview when the Detroit Tigers host the Houston Astros at Comerica Park. The Tigers (73-53) own the second-best record in the AL and a comfortable 8½-game lead in the AL Central. The Astros (69-55) have the third-best record in the AL and lead the AL West by a slim 1½ games over the Mariners. Last season Detroit knocked Houston out of the postseason, sweeping the Astros in the wild card round. On Monday, Jack Flaherty (6-12, 4.76) gets the call for the Tigers, while Spencer Arrighetti (1-3, 6.38), who has struggled since returning from the IL, takes the mound for Houston. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, says Detroit wins 4.7-4.2 and gives a C rating to the Tigers money line (-155).

Mariners at Phillies

Time: 6:45 p.m. | Location: Philadelphia | Watch: MLB Network | Stream: Fubo (start watching, save $20!)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Mariners money line -104 | Expert: Randy Arozarena to hit a home run +440 (Jake Fetner)

Two teams looking to make deep runs in the postseason square off on Monday when the Philadelphia Phillies and Seattle Mariners begin a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies (71-53) are tied with the Dodgers for the second-best record in the NL and hold a five-game lead over the Mets in the NL East. Meanwhile, the Mariners (68-57) trail the Astros by a scant 1½ games in the AL West but are tied with the Red Sox for the top wild card record. The SportsLine Projection Model says Seattle has a 52.0% chance to win and gives a C grade to Mariners money line (-104). Fetner notes that the Mariners' Randy Arozarena is having a strong season against left-handed pitchers, hitting .273 with an .829 OPS. "[Philadelphia lefty] Ranger Suarez doesn't give up many HRs, but when he does, they tend to come against right-handed batters," he says.

More MLB best bets

Looking ahead: Lynx at Liberty

Time: 7 p.m. Tuesday | Location: Brooklyn | TV: NBA TV | Stream: Fubo (start watching, save $20!)

Last year's two WNBA finalists collide for the second time in four days when the New York Liberty host the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday at Barclays Center. Last season, the Liberty won the first WNBA title in franchise history after winning the five-game series against the Lynx, 3-2. But on Saturday Minnesota beat New York, 86-80, extending its winning streak to six games. The Lynx (28-5) own the best record in the league, while the Liberty (21-13) have the third-best record. Both teams will be missing key players on Tuesday. Minnesota forward Napheesa Collier has been out since Aug. 2 with an ankle injury. She was the leading candidate for the MVP award prior to the injury. Meanwhile, New York forward Breanna Stewart has not played since July 26 because of a bone bruise in her right knee. She reportedly is targeting a return at the end of this month.