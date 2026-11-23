The Cincinnati Bengals have won five consecutive games but are winless in their last three meetings with the Washington Commanders. Cincinnati (7-2) attempts to extend one streak and end the other when it closes out Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season with a visit to Northwest Stadium to face Washington (3-5-1) at 8:15 p.m ET on Monday Night Football.

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After winning their first two games of the year, the Bengals dropped back-to-back one-score decisions to even their record. They haven't lost since, scoring at least 31 points in five consecutive outings as they've soared to the top of the AFC North.

Cincinnati possesses the top aerial attack in the NFL, averaging 298.9 yards through the air, and is third in scoring at 30.9 points per game. Joe Burrow ranks third with 2,795 passing yards and has thrown a league-high 27 touchdown passes, including four or more in four of his last five outings.

The Bengals are looking to remain one game behind the Buffalo Bills (9-1) for the top seed in the conference but must find a way to end their drought against the Commanders, who are 2-0-1 in the last three meetings between the teams. Following a tie in 2016, Washington posted a 20-9 home victory in 2020 and a 38-33 triumph at Cincinnati two years ago as then-rookie Jayden Daniels was 21-of-23 with two touchdown passes and a rushing score.

Washington hopes to keep alive its chances for its first NFC East title since 2020, as it still within striking distance of the first-place New York Giants (6-3-1). The Commanders try to post back-to-back wins for the first time this season after having edged the Giants 24-21 on the road in Week 10.

Daniels had a season-high three TD passes in that victory but also threw his first two interceptions of 2026. Burrow hasn't made many mistakes lately himself, as he has been interception-free in four of the five games during Cincinnati's winning streak.

The Bengals, who lead the NFL with a 51.9% success rate on third-down attempts, are 6-point favorites over the Commanders in the latest consensus odds for the Week 11 Monday Night Football matchup.

In addition to Cincinnati vs. Washington on Monday Night Football, there are other sports betting options, including a 10-game NBA schedule, seven NHL contests and a huge men's college basketball slate. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet at the best sports betting apps for Monday, Nov. 23. All times Eastern.

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NFL best bets, where to watch

Bengals at Commanders

Time: 8:15 p.m. | Location: Landover, Md. | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Commanders +6 (-102) | Expert: Jayden Daniels Over 41.5 rushing yards (-113, R.J. White)

The Commanders are 2-1-1 in true home games this season, with the loss being a 20-13 setback against the Los Angeles Rams two weeks ago. Washington scored 27 or more points in each of its first three contests at Northwest Stadium, and the Bengals are just 4-3-1 against the spread as favorites. Cincinnati has beaten three of its last four opponents by double figures, but the SportsLine Projection Model doesn't see a blowout on Monday Night Football, as the Commanders cover the spread in 56% of its simulations. Daniels hasn't run for more than 28 yards in any of his last four outings, but he is second in the NFL among quarterbacks with 280 rushing yards and the Bengals have allowed the most yards on the ground by signal-callers this year. As a result, SportsLine expert R.J. White (32-20, +956 on his last 52 NFL player prop picks) likes Daniels to gain at least 42 yards with his legs in this showdown.

NBA best bets, where to watch

Grizzlies at Hornets

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Charlotte | TV: League Pass | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 213.5 (-108) | Expert: Cedric Coward Over 26.5 points + assists + rebounds (-111, PropBetGuy)

The Hornets are averaging a league-low 99.9 points this season, but the Grizzlies are the second-highest scoring team in the NBA at 120.5 points per game. Memphis was held to 95 points in Saturday's loss at Minnesota after having produced at least 124 in each outing during a five-game winning streak. Charlotte hasn't kept an opponent under 100 points in its past nine contests, and the SportsLine Projection Model thinks both teams will comfortably eclipse the century mark. Its simulations have the Over hitting 68% of the time. Grizzlies forward Cedric Coward has combined for at least 27 points, assists and rebounds in each of his last seven outings, and SportsLine props expert PropBetGuy (26-16, +816 on his last 42 NBA player prop picks) expects him to extend that streak against Charlotte.

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NHL best bets, where to watch

Blue Jackets at Devils

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Newark, N.J. | TV: NHL Network | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Under 6.5 (-134)

The Blue Jackets are the least-productive team in the NHL offensively, ranking last with just 52 goals in 21 games. They've scored four times in each of their past two, but they'll likely be facing a determined goaltender in Connor Hellebuyck, who was pulled from his start against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday after surrendering four goals on six shots in just over nine minutes. The Devils and Blues combined for 15 goals in that game, while the Blue Jackets' meeting with the Toronto Maple Leafs that night finished seven total tallies. The SportsLine Projection Model doesn't believe Columbus and New Jersey will be lighting the lamp that often, as the Under hits in more than 67% of its simulations, and it has assigned an "A" grade to the pick.

College basketball best bets, where to watch

Winthrop at No. 4 Illinois

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Champaign, Ill. | TV: Big Ten Network | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Under 181.5 (-113)

The fourth-ranked Fighting Illini are the highest-scoring team in the nation with an average of 105.2 points. However, only two of their first six games have had more than 181 total points scored, and one of those finished at 182. Both of the Eagles' first two contests eclipsed the 181-point mark, but one ended at 183, and each of their last four games have had 177 or fewer total points. While the SportsLine Projection Model has Illinois reaching triple digits for the fifth time this season, it doesn't see Winthrop producing anywhere near that, and its simulations have the Under hitting well over 73% of the time.