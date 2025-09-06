After a major Week 1 in college football, Week 2 also offers many intriguing games. A whopping 24 of the top 25 ranked teams are in action, including one monster matchup with two of them squaring off.

No. 16 Iowa State faces in-state rival Iowa at 12 p.m. ET on FOX, as the two in-state rivals look to continue undefeated campaigns. The Cyclones are 3.5-point favorites in that contest, and they aren't the only ranked team facing a challenging unranked foe at noon ET. No. 17 SMU hosts Baylor, and No. 11 Illinois travels to Duke in that window as well, and both the Mustangs and Illini are only 2.5-point favorites.

At 3:30 p.m. ET, an SEC affair takes place with No. 20 Ole Miss (-8.5) playing its first road contest of the campaign against Kentucky. Several top-10 teams are also in action at 3:30 p.m. ET, including No. 1 Ohio State facing Grambling and No. 6 Oregon taking on Oklahoma State on CBS/Paramount+.

Then in prime time, No. 15 Michigan and No. 18 Oklahoma will battle in Norman at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. The Sooners are currently residing at -4.5, as each powerhouse looks to move to 2-0 on the young season. This is also a big stage for two potential Heisman contenders. Oklahoma signal-caller John Mateer is tied for the fourth-lowest Heisman odds (+1200) at Caesars Sportsbook, while true freshman Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood is further down the board at +4000.

In addition to a big Week 2 of college football, the Saturday sports slate also includes a loaded 15-game MLB slate, the U.S. Open women's singles final, two WNBA battles and a UFC Fight Night card. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet at the top sportsbooks on Saturday, Sept. 6. All times Eastern.

CFB best bets today, where to watch

No. 15 Michigan at No. 18 Oklahoma

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Norman, OK | TV: ABC | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Michigan money line +169 | Expert: Under 45 points (Tom Fornelli)

There have been four matchups between ranked teams so far this season. In three of them, the underdog has won outright: Iowa State (+3) over Kansas State, LSU (+5) over Clemson and Miami (+3) over Notre Dame. The one exception was Ohio State (-1.5) over Texas, and even the Buckeyes were listed as underdogs at points last week. The model likes another upset in a top 25 showdown, as Michigan wins outright in 50% of simulations to bring value at its +169 odds. CBS college football expert Tom Fornelli envisions a lower-scoring game in Norman, citing, "It's hard to imagine a freshman QB making his first road start against a Brent Venables defense is going to have a good time, so Michigan will struggle to move the ball."

Oklahoma State at No. 6 Oregon

Time: 3:30 p.m. | Location: Eugene, OR | TV: CBS/Paramount+ | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 55.5 points | Expert: Oregon -27.5 (Gene Menez)

The Ducks rolled to a 59-13 victory over Montana State in their season opener, with new starting quarterback Dante Moore completing 18 of his 23 throws for 213 yards and three touchdowns. Oregon welcomes Oklahoma State into town, as the Cowboys look to bounce back after last year's disastrous 3-9 campaign. Oklahoma State took care of business last week by beating UT Martin 27-7. This Week 2 contest goes Over 55.5 points in 70% of the SportsLine projection model's simulations, good for a "B" grade. SportsLine expert Gene Menez thinks the Ducks can name their score in this game. "On Saturday, the Cowboys face their polar opposite: an Oregon program flush with NIL money and loaded with five-star recruits. Oh, and because of an injury to Oklahoma State starting QB Hauss Hejny, Zane Flores will be making his first career start, at Autzen Stadium no less," Menez says.

More CFB best bets:

MLB best bets today, where to watch

Astros at Rangers

Time: 7:15 p.m. | Location: Arlington, TX | TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model pick: Over 6.5 runs

The Houston Astros have dropped two straight and five of their past seven, but they're still atop the AL West standings. The Astros are currently up 3.5 games on the Seattle Mariners and four games on the Texas Rangers. The Rangers edged the Astros 4-3 on Friday, and now Texas finds itself just a half game behind Seattle for the third and final AL wild card spot. In a pitching duel between Texas' Jacob deGrom (11-6, 2.69 ERA) and Houston's Hunter Brown (10-7, 2.34 ERA), the model sees value in the Over. In fact, Over 6.5 runs hits in 66.2% of simulations to make it a "B-graded" play.

More MLB best bets

Looking ahead: Ravens at Bills

Time: 8:20 p.m., Sunday | Location: Buffalo | TV: NBC

SportsLine picks -- Model: Bills +1.5 | Expert: Bills money line -108 (R.J. White)

The NFL comes firing out of the gate with an incredible first Sunday of the season, filled with intriguing matchups. But the best one of the day is the final one of the day, as the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills square off on Sunday night. The Bills edged the Ravens 27-25 in last year's Divisional Round, and these two teams are once again among the NFL's top contenders to lift the Lombardi Trophy. In a battle between reigning MVP Josh Allen and two-time MVP Lamar Jackson, the model and SportsLine expert R.J. White are both suggesting to back Allen's squad. Bills +1.5 cashes in 55% of simulations, while White says that "I'm going to play the Bills at home against anyone if I don't have lay points or get better than -110 on the money line. The Bills have their weaknesses, particularly at safety, but the Ravens aren't perfect either -- their guard pairing needs to prove itself, and I don't think the rush defense will be as good this year."