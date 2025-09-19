A rough-and-tumble Big Ten collision kicks off Week 4 of the 2025 college football season Friday night as the Iowa Hawkeyes visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J.

The Scarlet Knights (3-0) have been efficient on both sides of the ball amid their undefeated start and are coming off a 60-10 victory over FCS opponent Norfolk State last weekend. They are hoping to avoid a repeat of last year in which they started 4-0 followed by a four-game losing streak and a late-season surge to become bowl eligible.

Under Kirk Ferentz, the longest-tenured FBS football coach in the country (27 seasons), the Hawkeyes (2-1) have maintained their signature mix of physicality and fundamentals. They fell to rival Iowa State 16-13 on a walk-off field goal at the horn but used last week's 47-7 victory over downtrodden UMass as an opportunity to refine their execution ahead of conference play.

Iowa is 4-0 all time in this series, including a 22-0 home victory in 2023 and a 27-10 victory at Rutgers in 2022. However, college football oddsmakers see this as an air-tight matchup.

The Hawkeyes are 1.5-point favorites, and the over/under for total points scored is 45.5 in the latest college football sportsbook odds for Iowa vs. Rutgers.

In addition to the CFB slate, Friday's sporting landscape also features a full MLB card and a WNBA playoff game. Below is a snapshot of the top viewing options for Friday, Sept. 19.

CFB best bets today, where to watch

Iowa Hawkeyes at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Piscataway, N.J. | TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model pick: Under 45.5 | Expert pick: Rutgers +2.5

The SportsLine Inside the Lines team's model sees a razor-thin outcome on both the side and total, but finds a glimpse of value on the Under 45.5 points. Its 10,000-game simulation sees the Under hitting about 56% of the time, an advantage versus the sportsbook-implied odds of 52%.

SportsLine college football expert Tom Fornelli, who is 11-2 in his last 13 picks involving Rutgers games, similarly envisions a tight contest and, if that's the case, he wants to back the slight home underdog. Fornelli says based on what he has seen thus far, he has more trust in the Knights than the Hawkeyes, so he is backing Rutgers.

MLB best bets today, where to watch

Brewers at Cardinals

Time: 8:15 p.m. | Location: St. Louis | TV: MLB TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model pick: Brewers -118 | Expert pick: Brewers -118

The SportsLine Projection Model and one of our top MLB experts are in lockstep in seeing major value on the Brewers, who are looking to snap a three-game road losing streak. The model has released a A-rated selection on the Brewers as it sees them winning this matchup about 62% of the time, a major advantage compared to the implied sportsbook odds of about 54%.

SportsLine MLB expert Bob Konarski (6-1, +500 over his last seven St. Louis picks) says the meager price on Milwaukee gives him pause, as it appears too light at face value, but he's still backing the Brewers. He notes that the Cardinals' offense has struggled in September, hitting .221 while only scoring 50 runs, second-worst in the majors.

WNBA best bets, where to watch

Liberty at Mercury

Time: 9 p.m. ET | Location: Phoenix | TV: ESPN2 | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Experts pick: Under 156.5

SportsLine WNBA experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai say they anticipate this playoff elimination game featuring increased intensity on both sides in a series matchup that already has produced a pair of Unders thus far.

They note how every possession gains increased value, and the game slows down as the clubs lock in on both ends. Neither game has gone past 146 points, even though Game 1 went to overtime in a 76-69 New York victory.

The WNBA analysts say they might even consider taking an adjusted Under, if offered at your preferred outlet, to get better than even money.