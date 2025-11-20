You've probably already heard this stat: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is 8-0 playing on Thursdays, the best record by any quarterback since 1950 with a minimum of five starts.

But you probably haven't heard this stat: the Bills' average margin of victory in those eight games is a staggering 13.9 points, and six of those eight contests came on the road.

On Thursday, Allen and the Bills get a chance to improve on that 8-0 mark when they take on the desperate Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston. The Bills are 5.5-point favorites over the Texans.

Two weeks ago, Buffalo had one of the most inexplicable performances of the entire NFL season in a 30-13 upset loss at the 2-7 Dolphins. The Bills bounced back with a 44-32 victory over the NFC South-leading Buccaneers last week.

Meanwhile, the Texans have won five of their last seven games to get back into playoff contention, but they will have to face Buffalo without starting quarterback C.J. Stroud and safety Jalen Pitre, who are both out with a concussion.

While the Bills-Texans game is the marquee attraction on the sporting landscape on Thursday, there are other viewing options with a four-game NBA schedule, a full college basketball slate and Louisiana-Arkansas State in college football.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet on Thursday, Nov. 20. All times Eastern.

NFL best bets, where to watch

Bills at Texans

Time: 8:15 p.m. | Location: Houston | TV: Prime Video | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Texans +220 | Expert: Texans +4.5 (R.J. White)

Houston has played elite defense all season. The Texans lead the NFL in both scoring defense (16.3 points per game) and total defense (258.1 yards per game). They have allowed fewer than 20 points in seven of 10 games this year. On Thursday, they will line up against a Buffalo offense that will be missing three key playmakers because of injury: Mecole Hardman Jr. (calf), tight end Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) and receiver Curtis Samuel (elbow/neck). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, says Houston has a 37.0% chance to win and assigns a 'B' grade to the Houston money line (+224). Meanwhile,R.J. White also likes that quarterback Davis Mills, who will start for the injured Stroud, is proven as a starter.

More NFL best bets

NBA best bets, where to watch

Hawks at Spurs

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: San Antonio | TV: NBA TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Hawks +1 | Expert: Harrison Barnes Over 13.5 total points -120 (Mike Barner)

Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper remain out for the Spurs, who beat the Grizzlies 111-101 on Tuesday without those three. Mike Barner notes that, in their absence, Harrison Barnes played 32 minutes and scored 23 points. The previous game, he scored 20 in 30 minutes against the Kings. "Barnes has been an efficient scorer, shooting 55.5% from the field and 48.6% from 3 this season," Barner says. "With additional minutes and shot attempts likely coming his way again, I like this Over." In addition, the SportsLine Projection Model gives Atlanta a 67.0% chance to cover and gives a 'B' grade to Hawks +1.

College basketball best bets, where to watch

Memphis vs. No. 1 Purdue

Time: 6 p.m. | Location: Nassau, Bahamas | TV: CBSSN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Purdue -14.5

The Purdue Boilermakers (4-0) will put their undefeated record and No. 1 ranking on the line when they take on the Memphis Tigers (1-2) in the semifinals of the Baha Mar Championship in the Bahamas. One week ago, the Boilermakers knocked off No. 8 Alabama 87-80 in Tuscaloosa, a victory that looks even better after the Crimson Tide beat No. 8 Illinois in Chicago last night. Purdue currently boasts the most efficient offense in the country (128.3 points per 100 possessions). Meanwhile, Memphis has had three different leading scorers in its three games this season. The SportsLine Projection Model says the Boilermakers have a 57.0% chance to win and assigns a 'C' grade to Purdue -14.5.

College football best bets, where to watch

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Jonesboro, Ark. | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Louisiana +2.5

In the lone FBS game on Thursday, two teams still looking to secure bowl eligibility will collide when the Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-5, 4-2 in Sun Belt) and Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (4-6, 3-3) meet at Centennial Bank Stadium. The Red Wolves need only one win in their last two games to qualify for the postseason, while the Ragin' Cajuns need two. Arkansas State quarterback Jaylen Raynor leads the conference and ranks third in the country in completions per game (25.9) but ranks only 30th in passing yards per game (245.4). The SportsLine Projection model says Louisiana has a 65.0% chance to cover and gives a 'B' grade to Ragin' Cajuns +2.5.

Looking ahead

NBA: Nuggets at Rockets

Time: 9:30 p.m. Friday | Location: Houston | TV: Prime Video | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Rockets -2.5

Two Western Conference teams that may be the biggest threats to Oklahoma City's reign atop the league will collide when Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun and the Houston Rockets host Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Friday at the Toyota Center. These teams are mirror images of each other both stylistically and statistically. Both Houston and Denver play through their multiskilled big men, Sengun and Jokic, respectively. The Rockets rank first in offensive efficiency (123.0), while the Nuggets are second (121.8). Meanwhile, Denver is third in defensive efficiency (110.5), while Houston is seventh (111.6). The SportsLine Projection Model says the Rockets have a 52.0% chance to cover and assigns a 'C' grade to Houston -2.5.