This week a new, modern sports venue will open in the state of New York. Designed by Populous architectural design firm -- the people behind Yankee Stadium, Wembley Stadium and The Sphere, among others -- the new venue replaces a decades-old facility that was beloved by New Yorkers but was well past its prime.

But enough about the new Belmont Park race track in Long Island.

In upstate New York, another sparkling sports venue makes its debut when the new $2.2 billion Highmark Stadium opens its gates for the Thursday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions. The state-of-the-art facility, which shares the name of the old stadium it replaces, features natural grass, a 360-degree canopy and seating for 60,108, the smallest capacity in the NFL.

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Thursday's game pits two teams coming off thrilling Week 1 victories. The Bills rallied to beat the Texans 36-31, while the Lions survived an overtime shootout with the Saints, 31-30.

Buffalo is a 5.5-point spread betting favorite over Detroit in NFL betting odds.

While Bills vs. Lions is the marquee attraction on Thursday, there are other sports betting options on a sporting landscape that includes a nine-game MLB slate and a partial college football schedule. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet at the best sports betting apps, for Thursday, Sept. 17. All times Eastern.

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NFL best bets, where to watch

Lions at Bills

Time: 8:15 p.m. | Location: Orchard Park, N.Y. | TV: Prime Video

SportsLine pick -- Model: Lions +196 | Expert: Lions +5.5 (Emory Hunt)

While Buffalo was able to slay some demons last week by finally winning in Houston, the Bills still showed some vulnerabilities. They allowed the Texans to control the clock (36 minutes of possession to 24) and were one-dimensional on offense. Buffalo rushed for just 86 yards, and 23 of those came from quarterback Josh Allen. "I believe with both teams being able to score offensively, this game will come down to a field goal," Hunt told SportsLine. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, agrees. It says the Lions have a 41% chance to win and assigns a 'B' grade to the Detroit money line (+196).

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MLB best bets, where to watch

Phillies at Mets

Time: 7:15 p.m. | Location: New York | TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Phillies +1.5

Two National League East rivals heading in opposite directions battle when Philadelphia visits New York. The Phillies (84-68) are a half game behind the Cubs for the best record among Wild Card teams in the NL. Meanwhile, the Mets (69-83) have the third-worst record in the NL and have lost four in a row and five of their last six. Philadelphia starter Aaron Nola (6-10, 4.69 ERA) has pitched well in his career at Citi Field with a 3.45 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP. The SportsLine Projection Model says the Phillies have a 67% chance to cover and gives a 'C' grade to Philadelphia +1.5.

Royals at Astros

Time: 7:15 p.m. | Location: Houston | TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Royals +128

The Astros (76-76) are going into a tailspin at the wrong time. They are 3-7 over their last 10 games and have dropped into a tie for first place with the Rangers atop the AL West. Over the last seven days, the Houston bats have gone really cold with a .191 batting average that ranks dead-last in all of baseball. The team's .636 OPS over that same time ranks 26th in the majors. The SportsLine Projection Model says Kansas City has a 47% chance to win and assigns a 'B' grade to the Royals money line betting odds of +128.

Twins at Angels

Time: 9:38 p.m. | Location: Anaheim, Calif | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Angels -106 | Expert: Walbert Urena Over 4.5 total pitcher strikeouts -136 (Prop Bet Guy)

Two teams looking towards next season face off when Los Angeles hosts Minnesota. Walbert Urena (9-10, 2.88) takes the mound for the Angels against a Twins lineup that could feature multiple inexperienced rookies, including Emmanuel Rodriguez, Ben Ross and Walker Jenkins. SportsLine prop betting expert Prop Bet Guy notes that Urena has gone Over this line in 15 of 22 starts when fully stretched out. "While the Twins have a lower than average strikeout rate, they also have really struggled at the plate, allowing pitchers to work deeper into games and face more batters," he told SportsLine. Meanwhile, the SportsLine Projection Model says Los Angeles has a 53% chance to win and gives a 'B' grade to the Angels money line (-106).

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College football best bets, where to watch

Syracuse at Pitt

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Pittsburgh | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Pitt-10.5

The Orange committed Orange-on-Orange crime in last week's 21-18 loss to Cal. Syracuse turned the ball over three times (to Cal's zero) and committed 14 penalties for 110 yards. The Orange rank last in the country in penalties (13) and penalty yards per game (117.5). On Thursday, Syracuse squares off against a Panthers team that ranks third in the FBS in rushing defense (23.5 yards per game). The SportsLine Projection Model says Pittsburgh has a 52% chance to cover and assigns a 'C' grade to Panthers -10.5.