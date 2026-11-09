The Minnesota Vikings saw their dream of an undefeated season come to an end with last week's 19-15 road loss to the Detroit Lions. Minnesota's hold on first place in the division is now in jeopardy when it concludes Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.

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A loss to the Bills (6-1) would drop the Vikings (6-1) into a tie with the Lions for second place in the NFC North, a half game behind the Chicago Bears (7-2). Minnesota has been flawless at home, however, winning all three of its contests at U.S. Bank Stadium, and will be counting on its backup quarterback to keep its perfect record there intact.

Kyler Murray will miss the showdown with Buffalo due to a hamstring injury, meaning Carson Wentz will be under center. The Vikings won both of the previous two games started by the 33-year-old Wentz this year, including a season-opening 39-22 home triumph over the Green Bay Packers in which he threw three touchdown passes.

However, Minnesota's strength is its defense, which is No. 2 in the NFL with an average of 271.6 yards allowed. The unit also leads the league in points allowed (13.3 per game) and is first against the pass, allowing just 154.9 yards through the air.

The Vikings will be put to the test by Josh Allen and the Bills, who possess the NFL's top-ranked offense (393.1 yards) and top the league in scoring (33.3 points). In addition, Buffalo is second in both rushing yards (148.4) and touchdown runs (16), with Allen racking up nine scores on the ground - one fewer than league leader D'Andre Swift of the Bears.

The Bills, who are 3-0 on the road this season and own a two-game lead over the New England Patriots in the AFC East, are 3.5-point favorites over the Vikings in the latest consensus odds for the Week 9 Monday Night Football matchup.

In addition to Buffalo vs. Minnesota on Monday Night Football, there are other sports betting options, including an eight-game NBA schedule, a three-game NHL slate and an abundance of men's college basketball contests. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet at the best sports betting apps for Monday, Nov. 9. All times Eastern.

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NFL best bets, where to watch

Bills at Vikings

Time: 8:15 p.m. | Location: Minneapolis | TV: ABC/ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Vikings +3.5 (-118) | Expert: Over 43.5 (-120, Micah Roberts)

The Bills are the top scoring team in the NFL with an average of 33.3 points, but they also are 24th in points allowed (25.9) and have given up at least 29 in five of their seven outings this season. Also, two of their last three victories were by just three points. The Vikings are 26th in scoring (20 ppg) but first in points allowed (13.3), and the SportsLine Projection Model doesn't think they'll lose by more than a field goal at home as they cover the spread in 51% of its simulations. Since Buffalo's defense is suspect at best, SportsLine expert Micah Roberts (19-3, +1578 on his last 22 NFL picks) thinks points will be plentiful on Monday Night Football as he is backing the Over.

NBA best bets, where to watch

Nuggets at Rockets

Time: 8:30 p.m. | Location: Houston | TV: League Pass | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 219.5 (-112) | Expert: Alperen Sengun Over 6.5 assists (-123, PropBetGuy)

The Nuggets and Rockets are both in the top half of the NBA in scoring, with the former ranking 11th (116 points per game) and the latter 13th (115.3). Seven of Denver's 10 games this season have featured more than 220 combined points and five of Houston's eight contests have done the same. The SportsLine Projection Model believes the teams will add to those totals on Monday as its simulations have the Over hitting well over 62% of the time, and it has assigned an "A" grade to the pick. Rockets center Alperen Sengun is tied for seventh in the league in assists (7.8) and has recorded at least seven in all but two of the team's games thus far. SportsLine props expert PropBetGuy likes the 24-year-old to dish out seven or more against the Nuggets, who allow the fourth-most (29) in the league.

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NHL best bets, where to watch

Flyers at Canucks

Time: 9:30 p.m. | Location: Vancouver | TV: ESPN+| Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Under 6.5 (-126) | Expert: Canucks ML (+118, Matt Severance)

Both of these teams are defensively challenged, as the Canucks have allowed a league-high 87 goals and the Flyers are tied for 27th with 64 tallies permitted. But Philadelphia also struggles to score as it ranks 30th in the NHL with 42 goals, and Vancouver has been limited to fewer than three in 13 of its last 16 contests. The SportsLine Projection Model feels goals will be at a premium at Rogers Arena as the Under hits in more than 72% of its simulations, and it has given the pick an "A" grade. These clubs are among the worst in the league at the moment and since Philadelphia played Sunday night in Calgary, SportsLine expert Matt Severance (24-11, +1316 on his last 35 NHL money line picks) is backing Vancouver to end its five-game losing streak on Monday.

College basketball best bets, where to watch

North Florida at Miami

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Coral Gables, Fla. | TV: ACC Network | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: North Florida +36.5 (-104)

The No. 14 Hurricanes won each of the first eight matchups in the all-time series and defeated the Ospreys by at least 38 points in each of their last two meetings. North Florida is coming off a 51-point loss to UCLA this past Friday. However, Miami only beat Wagner by 26 points in its last outing, and the SportsLine Projection Model doesn't believe the Ospreys will lose by much more than that on Monday as its simulations have them covering the spread 72% of the time.