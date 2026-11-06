The NBA team with the best record in the Western Conference isn't the San Antonio Spurs. It's also not the Thunder, Rockets or Lakers.

No, the team that's currently the best in the West is the Portland Trail Blazers. The season, obviously, is still young, but the Blazers (6-1) are percentage points ahead of Houston and Los Angeles (both 7-2). Get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 after you trade $25+:

But before Portland fans start planning the championship parade down Burniside Street, the team's start should be put in context: Four of its six wins have come against three of the bottom four teams in the West: Suns (twice), Jazz and Kings. The Blazers' best win so far this season came last week against the Lakers (136-129 in Los Angeles). Deni Avdija and Ja Morant both scored 23 points apiece that night to help Portland overcome 41 points and nine assists from Luke Doncic.

On Friday, the teams will meet again at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest NBA betting odds.

While Blazers vs. Lakers is the marquee attraction on Friday, there are other sports betting options that include eight other NBA games and a partial college football schedule. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet at the best sports betting apps, for Friday, Nov. 6. All times Eastern. Use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 to get $250 in bonus bets via bet resets:

NBA best bets, where to watch

76ers at Cavaliers

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Cleveland | TV: Prime Video

SportsLine pick -- Model: Cavaliers +2.5

This is the second meeting between the teams this season. In the first, which was held in Philadelphia, Cleveland built a 29-point lead late into the second quarter, before the 76ers, led by Tyrese Maxey's 32 points, rallied for a 114-106 win. Philadelphia, however, is still trying to find itself offensively. The 76ers score 110.5 per 100 possessions, which ranks just 20th in the league. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, says Cleveland has a 62% chance to cover and assigns a moderate 'B' grade to the Cavaliers spread betting line of +2.5.

Blazers at Lakers

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: Los Angeles | TV: Prime Video

SportsLine pick -- Model: Lakers -2.5 | Expert: Toumani Camara Over 2.5 3-pointers -108 (Doug "Prop Bet Guy" Kralstein)

Doncic & Co. have been rolling offensively this season. They lead the league in offensive efficiency (121.1 points per 100 possessions) even though they're 26th in turnover rate (17.6%). The SportsLine Projection Model says Los Angeles has a 61% chance to cover and gives a 'C' grade to Lakers -2.5. Meanwhile, SportsLine's prop betting expert Doug "Prop Bet Guy" Kralstein notes that Camara had made at least three 3-pointers in six straight games prior to Wednesday's game against the Suns. "Los Angeles is allowing the ninth most 3-pointers taken, and the seventh-highest catch-and-shoot 3-pointer frequency (thanks to the looming presence of Walker Kessler in the paint)," Kralstein told SportsLine. Get $200 in bonus bets plus 3 free months of NBA League Pass with the DraftKings promo code:

College football best bets, where to watch

Virginia Tech at SMU

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Dallas | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: SMU -6.5 | Expert: Virginia Tech +6.5 (Emory Hunt)

The SMU Mustangs and Virginia Tech Hokies play what's essentially an elimination game in the ACC. Both the Mustangs (6-2, 4-2 in ACC) and Hokies (6-2, 3-2) are still in the hunt to make the conference championship game but cannot afford another loss. While SMU is coming off a road defeat on Halloween at Syracuse, Virginia Tech enters Friday's game off a bye week. "This game against SMU is a monumental one, and I like the way the Hokies have played defense all season long," Emory Hunt told SportsLine. The SportsLine Projection Model disagrees. It says the Mustangs have a 60% chance to cover and assigns a 'B' grade to SMU -6.5. Sign up with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Nebraska at Illinois

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Champaign, Ill. | TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Nebraska -4 | Expert: Illinois +165 (Tom Fornelli)

These teams are heading in opposite directions. The Illini (5-3, 3-2 in Big Ten) have won three in a row, while the Cornhuskers (5-3, 2-3) have dropped three straight, all by one score. During the losing streak, Nebraska has a combined turnover margin of -3. Over its first five games, its turnover margin was +6. "Losing close games is what Nebraska does best, so if I have a chance to fade it as a road favorite in a one-score game against an Illinois team that excels in such situations, how can I not?" Tom Fornelli told SportsLine. The SportsLine Projection Model disagrees. It says the Cornhuskers have a 56% chance to cover and gives a 'C' grade to Nebraska -4.

TCU at No. 24 Arizona

Time: 10:15 p.m. | Location: Tucson, Ariz. | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 46.5 | Expert: Under 45.5 (Eric Cohen)

The Arizona Wildcats (6-2, 3-2 in Big 12) will look to keep their longshot conference and CFP hopes alive when they host the Horned Frogs (4-4, 2-3). TCU has been offensively challenged all season. The team averages just 23.3 points per game, which ranks 15th in the Big 12 and 101st in the country. But "TCU has the eighth-best scoring defense in the country (14.1 points per game), while Arizona has only surrendered 34 points combined in four home games," Eric Cohen told SportsLine. The SportsLine Projection Model disagrees. It says there's a 63.7% chance the teams combine for 47 points or more and assigns a strong 'A' grade to Over 46.5.