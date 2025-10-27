A 2-1 lead in the 2025 World Series will be on the line when the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers collide in Game 3 on Monday night at Dodger Stadium. In Game 1 on Friday, the Blue Jays scored nine runs in the sixth inning, including a pinch-hit grand slam from Addison Barger, in an 11-4 rout. One day later the Dodgers got a complete game from Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who limited to Toronto to four hits, in a 5-1 victory that evened the series at 1-1.

Monday's Game 3 pitching matchup will feature Los Angeles righty Tyler Glasnow (0-0, 0.68 ERA) taking on future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer (1-0, 3.18 ERA) of Toronto. Glasnow has allowed one run or fewer in five of his last six starts, including his last one, in Game 3 of the NLCS, a 3-1 victory against the Brewers. The Dodgers have won each of Glasnow's last six starts.

Scherzer, who played for Los Angeles in 2021, is set to become the first pitcher in MLB history to pitch for four teams in the World Series (Tigers, Nationals, Rangers and Blue Jays). He has one start this postseason, Toronto's win in Game 4 of the ALCS against the Mariners. He allowed two earned runs on three hits while striking out five and walking four in 5 2/3 innings.

The Dodgers are a -200 money line favorite in Game 3, while the Blue Jays are a +175 underdog.

Los Angeles has been dominant in the playoffs, having gone 10-2. From the mound, the Dodgers have limited opponents to one run or fewer in five of their past six games. They have received contributions up and down the lineup led by Shohei Ohtani, who has six home runs this postseason, which is tied for the second most in one playoffs in franchise history.

Toronto, which led the majors during the regular season in batting average (.265), has stayed hot at the plate. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has the most hits (22) in a postseason in Blue Jays history. Ernie Clement is riding an eight-game hit streak, and George Springer has gone 3-for-8 over the first two games of the World Series.

Game 3s have historically been crucial in best-of-seven series in MLB history. When tied 1-1 in the 2-3-2 format, teams that grabbed a 2-1 lead at home have prevailed in the series 29 of 48 times (60.4%). Meanwhile, teams that have taken a 2-1 lead on the road have prevailed 31 of 41 times (75.7%).

While Game 3 of the World Series is the marquee attraction on the sporting landscape on Monday, there are other options on a sporting landscape that also includes Monday Night Football and an 11-game NBA slate. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Monday, Oct. 27. All times Eastern.

MLB best bets, where to watch

World Series Game 3: Blue Jays at Dodgers

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Los Angeles | TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Blue Jays +1.5 -121 | Expert: Under 8.5 -122 (Bruce Marshall)

The 41-year-old Scherzer has recently faced questions whether he would retire after this season. He's not under contract for next season, so the possibility exists Monday's game is the last for Scherzer, who was his vintage self in the ALCS against Seattle. He is 1-0 with a 3.26 ERA in four career World Series starts. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, says Toronto has a 64% chance to cover and assigns an "A" grade to Blue Jays +1.5 (-121). Meanwhile, Marshall notes Toronto has scored in just three of 18 innings thus far this series. "For Monday, vet Max Scherzer is a viable option for Toronto after his Game 4 effort vs. Seattle, while L.A.'s Tyler Glasnow has been tough to hit lately, as his 0.68 postseason ERA suggests," he says.

NFL best bets, where to watch

Commanders at Chiefs

Time: 8:15 p.m. | Location: Kansas City | TV: ABC/ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Commanders +11 | Expert: Commanders +12.5 -109 (R.J. White)

The reigning three-time defending AFC champions Kansas City Chiefs will try to stay hot when they battle the Washington Commanders in the Monday Night Football game at Arrowhead Stadium. After losing their first two games of the season, the Chiefs have won four of their last five. They are coming off a 31-0 whipping of the hapless Raiders. Meanwhile, the Commanders (3-4) have lost three of their last four. On Monday, they will be without dual-threat quarterback Jayden Daniels, who will miss his third game this season due to a hamstring strain. He will be replaced by Marcus Mariota. The SportsLine Projection Model says Washington has a 54% chance to cover and assigns a "B" grade to Commanders +11. Meanwhile White notes Washington receivers Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel will return to the field on Monday. "Marcus Mariota is a fine fill-in, and the Commanders have averaged about 33 points in the four games he's seen significant playing time the last two years," he says.

More NFL best bets

NBA best bets, where to watch

Cavaliers at Pistons

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Detroit | TV: Peacock| Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Under 231.5

Two teams in the Eastern Conference square off when the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons meet at Little Caesars Arena. The Cavaliers (2-1) are currently the favorites in the East. After losing their season opener to the Knicks, Cleveland has won back-to-back games against the Nets and Bucks. Meanwhile, the Pistons (2-1) are also on a two-game winning streak. They have beaten the Rockets and Celtics in consecutive games. Donovan Mitchell has led the Cavaliers this season, averaging 30.0 points per game on 51.7% shooting, while Cade Cunningham (23.0 ppg) has paced Detroit. The SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 57.3% chance of the Under cashing and gives a "B" grade to Under 231.5 points.

Nuggets at Timberwolves

Time: 9:30 p.m. | Location: Minneapolis | TV: Peacock| Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 228.5

Two Western Conference playoff teams from last season tangle when the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets meet at the Target Center. The Timberwolves (2-1) are coming off a 114-110 win over a shorthanded Pacers team on Sunday night. But star guard Anthony Edwards was pulled early from the game because of hamstring tightness, and his availability for Monday's game is uncertain. Meanwhile, the Nuggets (1-1) enter Monday off their first win of the season, a 133-111 victory over the Suns. Denver's Nikola Jokic had his 166th career triple-double in that game: 15 assists, 14 rebounds and 14 points. The SportsLine Projection Model says the Over has a 64% chance to cash and gives a "B" grade to Over 228.5.

Looking ahead

Time: 8 p.m. Tuesday | Location: San Marcos, Texas | TV: ESPN2 | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: James Madison -6.5

The James Madison Dukes will look to stay undefeated in Sun Belt Conference play when they take on the Texas State Bobcats at UFCU Stadium. The Dukes (6-1, 4-0) sit atop the East division of the Sun Belt, one game ahead of Coastal Carolina (4-3, 3-1).They have won their last five games and are coming off a 63-27 rout of Old Dominion. Meanwhile, the Bobcats (3-4, 0-3) are at the bottom of the West. They are in danger of finishing under .500 in a season for the first time since 2022. The SportsLine Projection Model says James Madison has a 51% chance to cover and gives a "C" grade to Dukes -6.5