A 3-2 lead in the 2025 World Series will be on the line when the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers collide in a crucial Game 5 on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium. After losing Game 3 in an epic 18 innings on Monday night, the Blue Jays exploded for four runs in the seventh inning of Game 4 en route to a 6-2 victory.

Wednesday's Game 5 pitching matchup is a repeat of the pitching matchup from Game 1: two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell (3-1, 2.42 ERA) of the Dodgers against Toronto rookie righty Trey Yesavage (2-1, 4.26).

Los Angeles is a -205 money line favorite in Game 5, while the Blue Jays are a +180 underdog.

While Game 5 of the World Series is the marquee attraction on the sporting landscape on Wednesday, there are other options on a sporting landscape that also includes a 10-game NBA slate. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Wednesday, Oct. 29. All times Eastern.

MLB best bets, where to watch

World Series Game 3: Blue Jays at Dodgers

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Los Angeles | TV: FOX

SportsLine picks -- Model: Blue Jays +170 | Expert: Over 7.5 -118 (Bruce Marshall)

In Game 1 of the World Series, the Jays beat up on Snell, touching up the Dodgers lefty for five runs on eight hits in five innings. Addison Barger added the first pinch-hit grand slam in World Series history, and Alejandro Kirk and Daulton Varsho also went yard in the 11-4 Toronto rout. The game was the first time Los Angeles had lost a Snell start since Sept. 4. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays have won six of Yesavage's seven career starts. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, says Toronto has a 47% chance to win and assigns a "B" grade to Blue Jays money line (+170). Meanwhile, Marshall notes three of the four games in this series have reached at least eight runs. "Play Blue Jays-Dodgers Over," he says.

NBA best bets, where to watch

Cavaliers at Celtics

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Boston | TV: ESPN

SportsLine picks -- Model: Celtics +3.5

The Cavaliers will look to run their winning streak to four when they take on the Celtics at TD Garden. After losing their season opener to the Knicks, the Cavaliers (3-1) have beaten the Nets, Bucks and Pistons. The Celtics (1-3) have struggled without star Jayson Tatum but are coming off their first win of the season, a 122-90 blowout of the Pelicans. Cleveland will play Wednesday's game without guard Sam Merrill, who is out with a right hip contusion. Merrill ranks second in the league in 3-pointers per game (4.5). The SportsLine Projection Model says Boston has a 68% chance to cover and gives a "B" grade to Celtics +3.5 (-110).

Lakers at Timberwolves

Time: 9:30 p.m. | Location: Minneapolis | TV: ESPN

SportsLine picks -- Model: Timberwolves -7.5

The Lakers and Timberwolves will collide for the second time in six days, but the game will not have any of the top three stars. The Lakers' LeBron James (sciatica) and Luka Doncic (finger sprain and lower leg injury) and the Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards (hamstring) all are out on Wednesday. Los Angeles, however, will have Austin Reaves, who has scored 51 and 41 points in back-to-back games against the Kings and Blazers. On Friday, the Lakers beat Minnesota 128-110, but Doncic played in that game, scoring 49 points. The SportsLine Projection Model says the Timberwolves have a 59% chance to cover and assigns a "C" grade to Minnesota -7.5.

Looking ahead

Ravens at Dolphins

Time: 8:15 p.m. Thursday | Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. | TV: Prime Video

SportsLine picks -- Model: Dolphins +343 | Expert: Under 50.5 +100 (R.J. White)

The Ravens will try to win back-to-back games for the first time this season when they hit the road to face the Dolphins in the Thursday Night Football game at Hard Rock Stadium in South Florida. One of the favorites to win the AFC prior to the season, the Ravens (2-5) have famously struggled with injuries and inconsistency this year en route to losing five of their first seven games. But they are coming off a 30-16 win over the Bears and are expected to get quarterback Lamar Jackson back from a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, the Dolphins (2-6) also are coming off their second win of the season, a dominant 34-10 victory over the Falcons. The SportsLine Projection Model says Miami has a 32% chance to win and gives a "B" grade to Dolphins money line (+343). White says he expects the Baltimore offensive gameplan to be a bit conservative with Jackson returning from injury. "This total is about 2-3 points too high for me," he says.