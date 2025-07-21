Today's top games to watch, best bets, odds: Blue Jays vs. Yankees, Cubs vs. Royals and more
Find best bets and props for the biggest games in sports on Monday from the SportsLine Projection Model and top CBS Sports experts
The top two teams in the American League East begin a key three-game series when the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees collide at the Rogers Centre in Toronto. The Blue Jays (58-41) lead the division by three games over the Yankees (55-44). The Red Sox and Rays are five and 6.5 games back, respectively.
When Toronto and New York met earlier this month at the Rogers Centre, the Blue Jays swept a four-game series to overtake the Yankees for the AL East lead. Toronto outscored New York 36-23 in the series and scored double-digit runs twice in the four games.
Monday's pitching matchup features Blue Jays righty Kevin Gausman (6-7, 4.19 ERA) and Yankees lefty Carlos Rodon (10-6, 3.08). Gausman has faced the Bombers twice already this season with mixed results. In his first start, back in April, he gave up six runs in 2⅔ innings in an 11-2 loss. Then on Canada Day he limited New York to two runs in 5 innings in a 12-5 victory. Meanwhile, Rodon has faced Toronto only once this season, giving up two runs on five hits in 5 innings in a 5-4 loss on June 30.
The Blue Jays have come out of the All-Star break on a roll, sweeping a three-game series against the Giants. Toronto outscored San Francisco 18-9 across those three games. The Yankees lost their first game out of the break to the Braves but won the last two games of the series, 12-9 and 4-2.
While the Toronto-New York matchup is the marquee attraction on the sporting landscape on Monday, there are other options on a 15-game MLB slate.
Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Monday, July 21. All times Eastern.
MLB best bets, where to watch
Royals at Cubs
Time: 8:05 p.m. | Location: Chicago | TV: MLB Network
SportsLine picks -- Model: Cubs money line -144
The Chicago Cubs will try to stay in first place in the National League Central when they host the Kansas City Royals at Wrigley Field. The Cubs (59-40) enter Monday in a tie with the red-hot Milwaukee Brewers, who have won 10 in a row, atop the division. Chicago is coming off a series win against the Boston Red Sox but dropped the series finale, 6-1, on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Royals (58-42) sit in fourth place in the AL Central, 12 games behind the Tigers. On Monday, Cubs righty Ryan Brasier (0-0, 1.04) takes on Kansas City lefty Noah Cameron (3-4, 2.31). The SportsLine Projection model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, says Chicago has a 65.0% chance to win, which is substantially different from the consensus odds implied probability of 59.0%, and gives a B grade to Cubs money line (-144).
Athletics at Rangers
Time: 8:05 p.m. | Location: Arlington, Texas | TV: MLBN
SportsLine picks -- Model: Rangers money line -125 | Expert: Over 8.5 total runs -110 (Bruce Marshall)
Two AL West rivals face off when the Texas Rangers host the Athletics at Globe Life Field. The Rangers (50-50) sit in third place in the division, 7.5 games behind the AL West-leading Astros, but have won six of their last nine games. Texas is coming off a series win over the Tigers, the team with the best record in baseball. Meanwhile, the A's (42-59) sit at the bottom of the division and have the second-worst record in the AL. Monday's pitching matchup features Rangers righty Jack Leiter (5-6, 4.37) against A's lefty Jacob Lopez (3-5, 4.20). The SportsLine Projection Model says Texas wins 60.0% of the time, which is substantially greater than the consensus odds implied probability of 55.6%, and gives a B grade to Rangers money line (-125). Marshall, who is 55-45-1 (+1561) in his last 101 MLB picks, notes that "Jack Leiter is at the back of the Rangers rotation for a reason, as he owns a 5.96 ERA across his last six starts, while the A's offense remains capable of bunching many runs, scoring nearly 6 per game across the past nine games."
More MLB best bets
- Angels +1.5 -133 (SportsLine A-rated selection)
- Model's top home run props
- Model's top pitcher strikeout props
- Model's top player props
- Model's top longshot picks
- Top expert player prop: Zack Wheeler Under 18.5 total pitcher outs -140 (Alex Selesnick)
Looking ahead: Fever at Liberty
Time: Tuesday, 8 p.m. | Location: New York | TV: ESPN
The WNBA All-Star Break ends on Tuesday, July 22, and there are five games tipping off tomorrow. The lone clash between teams with winning records is the Indiana Fever (12-11) visiting the New York Liberty (15-6). Fever coach Stephanie White has already said that Caitlin Clark is not expected to play, as she's still recovering from a groin injury that sidelined her from WNBA All-Star festivities. The Fever and Liberty also played at Barclay's Center in their final games before the All-Star Break, with New York rolling to a 98-77 win.