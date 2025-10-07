The New York Yankees face elimination Tuesday night when they host the surging Toronto Blue Jays in Game of the American League Division Series. First pitch is set for 8:08 p.m. ET from Yankee Stadium in the nationally televised contest.

New York has been outscored 23-8 combined in the first two contests and is now going against 2020 American League Cy Young winner Shane Bieber (4-2, 3.57 ERA) in Game 3. The Blue Jays starter is 2-1 with a 3.93 ERA in three road starts for Toronto. He was acquired in a July trade with the Cleveland Guardians. Bieber will be opposed by Yankees ace Carlos Rodon (18-9, 3.09 ERA), who is 0-1 with a 3.60 ERA in two starts against the Blue Jays this season. However, the left-hander is 10-4 with a 2.90 ERA in 15 home starts.

Alejandro Kirk has homered twice and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. provided a grand slam in Game 2 for the Blue Jays, while the Yankees have yet to see a home run from slugger Aaron Judge in the ALDS.

New York is a -160 betting favorite (wager $160 to win $100), while Toronto is a +135 underdog (wager $100 to win $135) in the latest sportsbook odds for Game 3 of the ALDS.

In addition to the monster MLB contest, we'll look ahead to Wednesday's college football action and Thursday's Week 6 NFL contest between the Eagles and Giants. All times Eastern.

MLB best bets today, where to watch

Blue Jays at Yankees

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: New York | TV: FS1| Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 8 runs | Expert: Carlos Rodon Over 1.5 walks +104 (Angelo Magliocca)

The SportsLine Projection model offers a slight lean towards the underdog Blue Jays but its strongest position is on the Over in what has been an offense-heavy series. The model sees 9.4 runs crossing the plate in Game 3 of the ALDS, which would send this contest Over 8 runs with room to spare. Its 10,000-game simulation projects the Over hitting nearly 55.9% of the time, a contrast to the implied sportsbook odds of 52%.

In the MLB props market, SportsLine expert Angelo Magliocca (+615 on MLB props) is looking at Over 1.5 walks from Yankees starter Carlos Rodon. He notes Rodon went past this total in his two poor starts against Toronto while working just five innings in both games.

More MLB best bets

Looking ahead: Liberty at UTEP

Time: 8 p.m. Wednesday | Location: El Paso, Texas | TV: CBS Sports Network

SportsLine picks -- Model: Liberty -1.5

In this Wednesday night matchup of struggling Conference USA clubs, both of which need a win to salvage the possibility of a bowl bid, the SportsLine Projection Model likes the Flames to back on track and offers a strong play on them.

Liberty (1-4) has suffered four consecutive double-digits defeats following its 28-7 Week 1 victory over Maine, but the model is looking for the Flames to get a double-digit win of their own with a projected final score of 31-21 in favor of the 1-5-poiint betting favorite.

UTEP (1-4) has dropped three straight, including a 21-7 loss to Old Dominion last week, and ranks near the bottom nationally in just about every offensive category.

Looking ahead: Eagles at Giants

Time: 8:15 p.m. Thursday | Location: East Rutherford, N.J. | TV: Prime Video | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Eagles -7.5

The Week 6 NFL slate kicks off Thursday with the Philadelphia Eagles (4-1), coming off their first loss of the season, looking to bounce back against the struggling Giants. The Eagles lost 21-17 to the Broncos after squandering a 17-3 lead and their inconsistent offense remains a concern as the defending Super Bowl champions resume their quest for back-to-back titles.

The Giants (1-4) have seen some promising moments since they inserted rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart into the starting lineup. They upset the Los Angeles Chargers 21-18 in Dart's first career NFL start before floundering in a 26-14 loss to the downtrodden New Orleans Saints behind five turnovers that proved to be the difference.

The SportsLine Projection Model loves the spot for the Eagles in this matchup of NFC East rivals. It sees Philadelphia covering the 7.5-point spread as a road favorite with ease as its projected score of 28-15 has the Eagles covering around 63% of the time. It's an "A" grade play per the model.