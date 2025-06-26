The New York Mets look to put together back-to-back wins for the first time in two weeks when they host the National League East-rival Atlanta Braves on Thursday in the finale of their four-game series at Citi Field. New York, which trails the division-leading Philadelphia Phillies by one-half game, hasn't posted consecutive victories since registering a six-game streak from June 6-12. Since that run, the Mets have lost 10 of their last 12 contests.

New York dropped the first two games of this series before defeating Atlanta 7-3 on Wednesday. Juan Soto belted a pair of solo home runs and Ronny Mauricio went 3-for-4 with a blast for the Mets, who improved to 1-5 against the Braves this year and 2-9 in their last 11 meetings dating back to last season. New York is a -114 betting favorite, and the over/under for total runs scored is set at 8.5.

In addition to the Braves-Mets matchup, there are two games on Wednesday evening's WNBA slate and a pair of FIFA Club World Cup matches.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Thursday, June 26. All times Eastern

⚾ MLB best bets, where to watch

Braves at Mets

Time: 7:10 p.m. | Location: New York | TV: MLB Network

SportsLine picks -- Model: Mets +1.5 runs | Expert: Ronald Acuna Jr. Over 0.5 home runs

Despite getting the win last time out, New York right-hander Griffin Canning (7-3, 3.91 ERA) has struggled of late, allowing at least four runs in each of his last three starts. The 29-year-old was tagged for seven runs over 4 1/3 innings last season in his lone career turn against the Braves. Atlanta counters with righty Grant Holmes (4-6, 3.71), who worked 5 2/3 scoreless frames versus the Miami Marlins last Saturday en route to his first victory in five starts and did not allow a run across four innings last year in his only turn against the Mets.

The SportsLine Projection Model is leaning toward the favored Mets (-114), while SportsLine expert Jake Fetner is all over Ronald Acuna Jr. hitting a home run. He notes that Acuna is hitting .437 with a 1.265 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season.

Marlins-Giants Over 8 (-101)

Cubs -1.5 runs (Matt Snyder, 12-6 in his last 18 MLB ATS picks)

🏀 WNBA best bets, where to watch

Sparks at Fever

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Indianapolis | TV: Prime Video

The Fever are looking to post their second straight victory after salvaging the finale of their three-game road trip with a 94-86 triumph over the Seattle Storm on Tuesday. But they'll have to do it without star guard Caitlin Clark, who is ruled out for the game due to a groin injury. The 23-year-old missed five contests earlier this season with a quadriceps injury, a stretch during which Indiana went 2-3, but averaged 17.8 points in five games upon returning. Clark's absence opens the door for the Sparks to halt a losing streak that reached four games with Tuesday's 97-86 road setback against the Chicago Sky. Los Angeles lost two of its three meetings with the Fever last season, splitting a pair of contests at Indiana.

Mystics at Aces

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: Las Vegas | TV: Prime Video

Both teams are coming off back-to-back wins at home, with the Mystics posting victories against the Dallas Wings and Minnesota Lynx and the Aces defeating Indiana and the Connecticut Sun. Las Vegas is 5-3 this season at Michelob Ultra Arena, where it edged Washington 75-72 on May 23. Jackie Young led all players in that contest with 25 points and Chelsea Gray added 17 for the Aces while A'ja Wilson recorded a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Shakira Austin, who led Washington with 19 points in Tuesday's win, did not play in the first meeting with Las Vegas, but Sonia Citron scored a team-high 19 points and Kiki Iriafen had 17 points and 13 boards.

⚽ FIFA Club Word Cup best bets, where to watch

RB Salzburg vs. Real Madrid

Time: 9 p.m. | Location: Philadelphia | TV: DAZN

SportsLine picks -- Expert: Real Madrid -1.5 (-138)

Both clubs are vying for first place in Group H, as they each enter their showdown at Lincoln Financial Field with a win and a draw in the competition. RB Salzburg and Real Madrid both defeated Pachuca while battling Al-Hilal to a draw. SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green believes the Spanish side will too strong for the Austrian club in this clash, especially since they have been receiving solid support from a youngster in star striker Kylian Mbappe's absence due to gastroenteritis. "Gonzalo García has proved to be an able deputy (for Real Madrid)," Green said. "The 21-year-old forward scored in the team's 1-1 draw with Al-Hilal, and he provided a superb assist for (Arda) Güler's goal in the 3-1 victory over Pachuca."