At the risk of making "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," how is it October already?

Welcome to the best and busiest month for sports. October obviously features the NFL and college football, but did you know that there's at least one football game on the schedule every day this month? Also, the NBA season tips off on Oct. 20, and the NHL just dropped the puck on its season. And October has treats for WNBA (playoffs), Formula 1 (United States Grand Prix) and horse racing (Breeders' Cup) fans as well.

But very little surpasses October baseball, especially in a winner-take-all matchup. And that's exactly what's teed up on Thursday when the Atlanta Braves host the rival Philadelphia Phillies in a win-or-go-home Game 3 of their National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park.

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The series so far has been a thriller, with the Braves coming back to win Game 1 on Austin Riley's late three-run homer, and the Phillies rallying to take a wild Game 2 in 10 innings. For Game 3, Aaron Nola (7-12, 4.67 ERA) will get the ball for Philadelphia, while Grant Holmes (10-6, 3.44) is likely to serve as the bulk pitcher for Atlanta.

The Braves are ever-so-slight -110 money line favorites over the Phillies (-102) in MLB betting odds.

While Atlanta vs. Philadelphia Game 3 is the marquee attraction on Thursday, there are other sports betting options across a sporting landscape that includes Steelers at Browns in the NFL Thursday Night Football game, a partial college football schedule and a full NHL slate. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet at the best sports betting apps, for Thursday, Oct. 1. All times Eastern.

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MLB best bets, where to watch

Phillies at Braves

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Atlanta | TV: NBC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Braves +1.5 -190 | Expert: Braves +1.5 -166 (Matt Severance)

Atlanta's recent history in elimination games is brutal. The Braves have lost their last six games when facing elimination, a streak that dates to the 2018 NL Division Series. Two of those losses came to Philadelphia (in the '22 and '23 Division Series). Still, SportsLine's Matt Severance notes that Atlanta mostly dominated the regular season series against the Phillies and has the better lineup. "This utterly screams another one-run, lower-scoring game with all arms on deck for the most part," he told SportsLine. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, agrees. It says the Braves have a 70% chance to cover and assigns a 'B' grade to the Atlanta spread betting run line of +1.5 (-190).

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NFL best bets, where to watch

Steelers at Browns

Time: 8:15 p.m. | Location: Cleveland | TV: Prime Video

SportsLine pick -- Model: Steelers -147 | Expert: Steelers -2.5 (R.J. White)

Here's what the Pittsburgh offense averaged over the first two games of the season: 11.5 points per game, 249.5 yards per game and 3.8 yards per play. Here's what the same offense produced in Week 3 against the Bengals: 30 points, 411 yards and 7.0 yards per play. "The Steelers made changes to their offensive line prior to last week and responded with their best offensive performance by far, and I'm counting on that upgrade to help neutralize the Browns' quality defensive front," R.J. White told SportsLine. The SportsLine Projection Model agrees. It says Pittsburgh has a 63% chance to win and gives a 'B' grade to the Steelers money line (-147).

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College football best bets, where to watch

Western Kentucky at New Mexico State

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Las Cruces, N.M. | TV: CBSSN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: New Mexico State -130

The Aggies (1-3) have a quarterback controversy. After starter Trey Hedden struggled last week against rival New Mexico (7-of-19 passing for 106 yards and three turnovers), Adam Damante came in and completed 16-of-19 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns in the 42-18 loss. New Mexico State coach Tony Sanchez said on Monday that the quarterbacks would battle this week for the starting gig, which certainly doesn't bode well for Hedden's chances. Regardless of who starts, the SportsLine Projection Model says the Aggies have a 66% chance to win and assigns a strong 'A' grade to the New Mexico State money line (-130).

North Texas at Tulsa

Time: 9 p.m. | Location: Tulsa, Okla. | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Tulsa -101 | Expert: Under 57.5 -106 (Micah Roberts)

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Golden Hurricane quarterback Baylor Hayes will return to the lineup on Thursday after missing the last two games with a knee injury. That's great news for Tulsa, which managed just 241 yards in a 34-6 loss last week at Arkansas, the team's first loss of the season. On Thursday, Hayes and the Golden Hurricane will face a 2-2 North Texas team that ranks a woeful 116th in the country in scoring defense (30.3 points per game) and is winless on the road this season. The SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 65% chance Tulsa covers and gives a strong 'A' grade to the Golden Hurricane money line (-101). Meanwhile, SportsLine's Micah Roberts notes that the Tulsa weather forecast calls for wind and rain. "Tulsa has stayed Under all four games, thanks to outstanding defense," he told SportsLine.

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NHL best bets, where to watch

Panthers at Sharks

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: San Jose, Calif. | TV: ESPN+ | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Sharks +121 | Expert: Sharks +1.5 -189 (Matt Severance)

Macklin Celebrini and San Jose open their season on Thursday against Florida. The Panthers already are 1-0 after spoiling ring night for Carolina on Tuesday. "San Jose is a big-time rising team playing its opener (has had days to prepare for Florida however much that matters in hockey I'm not sure) and was one of the most profitable ATS teams in the NHL last season," Severance told SportsLine. The SportsLine Projection Model agrees. It says the Sharks have a 51% chance to win and assigns a strong 'A' grade to the San Jose money line (+121).