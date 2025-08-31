The National League East-leading Philadelphia Phillies look to complete a four-game sweep when they host the division-rival Atlanta Braves in the series finale at 7:10 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Baseball at Citizens Bank Park. After losing three straight at Citi Field to see its lead over the New York Mets shrink to four games, Philadelphia (79-57) rebounded to win its first three matchups against Atlanta. With the Mets (73-63) having lost two of the first three contests of their four-game set with the Miami Marlins, the Phillies' enter Sunday six games ahead in the NL East.

Jesus Luzardo (12-6, 4.23 ERA) takes the mound for Philadelphia in search of his sixth win in seven decisions. The 27-year-old left-hander is 0-1 in two starts against Atlanta this season despite having allowed just three runs over 11 innings. The Braves counter with 23-year-old rookie right-hander Hurston Waldrep (4-0, 0.90), who has given up fewer than two runs in each of his five outings this season, including one relief appearance.

Two games are on Sunday's WNBA schedule, including a matchup between the Indiana Fever (21-18) and Golden State Valkyries (20-18) at the Chase Center in San Francisco at 8:30 p.m. ET. In addition, Week 1 of the college football season continues with a matchup between No. 6 Notre Dame and 10th-ranked Miami (Fla.) at Hard Rock Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Phillies are -162 favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook against the Braves, who are priced at +136. Meanwhile, the Fever are favored by 2 points in their contest against the Valkyries and Miami is a 2.5-point home underdog versus Notre Dame.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Sunday, Aug. 31. All times Eastern

College football best bets, where to watch

No. 6 Notre Dame at No. 10 Miami (Fla.)

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Miami, Fla. | TV: ABC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Notre Dame -142 | Expert: Under 51 (-114)

Miami will be looking to snap a nine-game losing streak against top-15 opponents, and its last such victory came against then-No. 3 Notre Dame in 2017. The Hurricanes are facing a Fighting Irish team led by CJ Carr, who will be making his first career start. Meanwhile, Carson Beck makes his debut with Miami after recording the most victories by a starting quarterback (24) in FBS over the past two seasons while with Georgia. Notre Dame led the nation and set a program record with seven wins against ranked opponents last year, and the SportsLine Projection Model sees the trend continuing as it has the Fighting Irish winning outright in 76% of its simulations, making the money-line selection an A-grade pick. Expert Bruce Marshall, who is +372 on his last 10 college football picks, believes both teams will perform well defensively and the Under will hit.

MLB best bets, where to watch

Braves at Phillies

Time: 7:10 p.m. | Location: Philadelphia | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Braves +1.5 (-155)

After getting trounced in the series opener thanks in part to Kyle Schwarber's four-homer, nine-RBI performance, the Braves have battled the Phillies hard, losing a pair of one-run decisions, including one in extra innings. Atlanta has either posted a victory or lost by a single run in six of its last seven contests. Philadelphia will be getting its first look at Waldrep, who has baffled opponents since being recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett earlier this month. The SportsLine Projection Model sees the Braves keeping the series finale close, as they cover the spread in 64% of its simulations.

More MLB best bets

WNBA best bets, where to watch

Fever at Valkyries

Time: 8:30 p.m. | Location: San Francisco | TV: NBA TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Experts: Valkyries +110

Indiana, which remains without star guard Caitlin Clark due to a groin injury, began its three-game road trip Friday with a 76-75 triumph over the Los Angeles Sparks. It was the second straight win for the Fever, who lost their first two meetings with the expansion Valkyries this season. Golden State also has posted back-to-back victories, including Saturday's 99-62 rout of the Washington Mystics. SportsLine WNBA experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai like the Valkyries to extend their winning streak, feeling they will benefit from having played at home in their previous contest.