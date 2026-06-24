Today's top games to watch, best bets, odds: Brazil-Scotland, Czechia-Mexico, Braves vs. Padres and more

The Atlanta Braves have occupied first place in the National League East since April 8 and owned their largest lead of 10.5 games in late May. That advantage has dropped to 5.5 games as a result of their current slump, and the club is in danger of undergoing its longest losing streak of the 2026 MLB season.

Atlanta (48-30) looks to avoid a three-game sweep and its fourth consecutive defeat overall when it visits Petco Park on Wednesday for the series finale with the San Diego Padres (41-37) at 8:40 p.m. ET. The Braves have gone 3-9 over their last 12 contests and are in the midst of their third three-game skid in just over two weeks after having begun a six-game road trip with 1-0 and 7-6 setbacks against the Padres.

One day after Manny Machado belted a solo homer and Michael King combined with two relievers on a seven-hit shutout in the series opener, the Padres overcame an early four-run deficit and posted a 10-inning victory thanks to Machado's walk-off single. It was San Diego's third straight home triumph and fourth in six overall contests.

Despite their team's current struggles, Michael Harris II and Mauricio Dubon have been red-hot at the plate for Atlanta. Harris went 3-for-5 with an RBI on Tuesday to extend his hitting streak to eight games and has hit safely in 16 of his last 19 contests, while Dubon has done so in 15 of his past 17 outings after going 2-for-5 with a solo blast in the loss.

There are 10 other games on Wednesday's MLB evening schedule, one of which will have the Los Angeles Dodgers (51-29) attempting to complete a three-game sweep when they face the Minnesota Twins (38-43) at 7:40 p.m. ET at Target Field. Four-time MVP Shohei Ohtani (7-2, 1.47 ERA) looks to win his sixth consecutive decision for the Dodgers, who edged the Twins 2-1 in the series opener before cruising to a 12-3 victory on Tuesday.

In another matchup, the Seattle Mariners (41-39) aim for their third straight triumph when they meet the Pittsburgh Pirates (39-40) at 6:40 p.m. ET in the middle contest of their three-game set. The Mariners rallied for a 3-2 victory in the opener as Cal Raleigh launched a solo homer in the fourth inning and Cole Young belted a two-run shot in the seventh.

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Four 2026 World Cup matches take place Wednesday evening, including a Group A showdown between co-hosts Mexico and Czechia at 9 p.m. ET at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. The Mexicans posted shutout victories over South Africa and South Korea to secure a spot in the knockout stage of the tournament, while the Czechs still hope to advance despite going 0-1-1 over their first two games.

Meanwhile, five-time World Cup champions Brazil take on Scotland at 6 p.m. ET in a Group C matchup at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Both sides are in a position for advancement as the Brazilians cruised past Haiti 3-0 after settling for a 1-1 draw with Morocco in their opener and Scotland split their first two matches, as they were on both sides of 1-0 results.

The Braves are -121 favorites on the money line against the Padres in the latest consensus MLB odds, the Dodgers are -177 favorites over the Twins and the Pirates are -117 favorites versus the Mariners. Mexico are -108 favorites against Czechia and Brazil are massive -329 favorites in their matchup with Scotland.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Wednesday, June 24. All times Eastern

MLB best bets, where to watch

Mariners at Pirates

Time: 6:40 p.m. | Location: Pittsburgh | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 7.5 (-122) | Expert: Braxton Ashcraft Over 5.5 strikeouts (-139, Angelo Magliocca)

The teams combined for only five runs in the series opener, and just one of the Mariners' last five games have had more than six total runs produced. But the Pirates are one of the top offensive teams in the major leagues as they rank fifth with 393 runs scored. Seattle right-hander Bryan Woo owns a 5.93 road ERA and has allowed at least four runs in four of his last five starts away from home, including each of the last three. The SportsLine Projection Model has taken this into account and has the Over hitting in almost 66% of its simulations. SportsLine expert Angelo Magliocca (5-1, +248.5 on his last six MLB player prop picks) likes Pittsburgh's Braxton Ashcraft to record at least six strikeouts as he likely will be facing a lineup that will be heavy on left-handed batters. The righty has struck out 62 left-handed hitters this year, as opposed to 35 right-handed hitters.

Dodgers at Twins

Time: 7:40 p.m. | Location: Minneapolis, Minn. | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Twins +1.5 (-117) | Expert: Shohei Ohtani Under 18.5 outs recorded (-139, Matt Severance)

The Twins have won six of their last nine games, and one of their three losses over that stretch was by a single run. Meanwhile, each of Los Angeles' five victories prior to Tuesday's romp were one-run triumphs. Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani has allowed four runs in both of his last two starts while Minnesota right-hander Joe Ryan has done so in only one of his past 10 turns. The SportsLine Projection Model believes the Twins will at least keep Wednesday's game lose as its simulations have them covering the run line 63% of the time. Ohtani has worked more than six innings just once in his last five outings on the mound, and SportsLine expert Matt Severance (8-2, +274 on his last 10 MLB player prop picks) doesn't think the Japanese righty will do so at Target Field.

Braves at Padres

Time: 8:40 p.m. | Location: San Diego | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Padres +1.5 (-164) | Expert: Braves ML (-134, Bob Konarski)

The Padres have won three of their last four games, and the lone loss in that span was by one run. Atlanta has gone 4-9 over its last 13 contests, with three of its wins being one-run triumphs. Two of those wins came during the Braves' current 2-6 stretch. That leads the SportsLine Projection Model to believe the Padres will cover the run line, as they do so in 63% of its simulations. Atlanta has yet to suffer four consecutive losses this year and SportsLine expert Bob Konarski (6-3, +278 on his last nine MLB money line picks) doesn't see it happening now as the Braves are facing a starting pitcher in southpaw JP Sears who is making his season debut with San Diego after having posted a 7.92 ERA over 14 starts for Triple-A El Paso.

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World Cup 2026 best bets, where to watch

Scotland vs. Brazil

Time: 6 p.m. | Location: Miami Gardens, Fla. | TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Expert: Brazil -1.25 (-111, Martin Green)

After being limited to one goal by Morocco in their World Cup opener, Brazil scored three in their triumph over Haiti last time out. Meanwhile, Scotland have tallied just once through two matches. Vinicius Junior and Matheus Cunha have accounted for all of Brazil's goals in the tournament, producing two apiece, and SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green (7-5, +182 on his last 12 World Cup picks) feels the elite forwards will be too much for the Scots to contain in their group stage finale.

Czechia vs. Mexico

Time: 9 p.m. | Location: Mexico City | TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Expert: Under 2.5 (-130, Brad Thomas)

Mexico, who entered Wednesday as one of seven teams that has clinched a spot in the Round of 32, have yet to allow a goal in the World Cup. Including eight friendlies prior to the tournament, the Mexicans have given up fewer than two tallies in 10 consecutive matches. Meanwhile, Czechia have scored just once in each of its first two group stage contests. SportsLine soccer expert Brad Thomas (13-6, +501.5 on his last 19 World Cup picks) likes the Under to hit for this match as he feels the Czechs have looked a bit out of shape thus far and will have difficulty breaking through against the co-hosts, who have no reason to force the issue with a knockout-round berth already secured.

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