Today's top games to watch, best bets, odds: Brewers at Dodgers, Jets vs. Buccaneers and more

While you were sleeping, the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers played a game that, if it was staged in October, would be considered an instant fall classic.

The Brewers rallied for three runs in the ninth inning off struggling Dodgers closer Edwin Diaz to pull off a 5-4 victory. The win kept Milwaukee (75-47) alone atop the National League standings, ahead of both Atlanta (73-48) and Los Angeles (73-49). The team with the best record in the NL will receive a first round bye in the playoffs.

On Friday, the Brewers and Dodgers will play Game 2 of their key four-game series. Robert Gasser (3-4, 4.57 ERA) is set to take the mound for Milwaukee against Los Angeles' Yoshinobu Yamamoto (11-7, 2.65 ERA).

The Dodgers are -178 money line betting favorites over the Brewers (+160).

While Brewers vs. Dodgers is the marquee attraction on Friday, there are other betting options on a sporting landscape that includes 13 other MLB games and three NFL preseason matchups. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet at the best sports betting apps, for Friday, Aug. 14. All times Eastern.

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NFL best bets, where to watch

Buccaneers at Jets

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: East Rutherford, N.J. | TV: NFL Network | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Expert: Jets -6 (Larry Hartstein)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets get their preseason schedule underway at MetLife Stadium. Both Buccaneers starting quarterback Baker Mayfield and backup Jake Browning won't play, so the team will ride with two undrafted free agents: second-year Connor Bazelak and rookie Jalon Daniels. Hartstein notes that Jets coach Aaron Glenn played his starters in the first two preseason games last year and is expected to play them on Friday. "Thanks to an aggressive offseason, the Jets possess a much deeper and talented roster than in Glenn's debut season," he says. As such, Harstein is taking the Jets as six-point spread betting favorites.

MLB best bets, where to watch

Orioles at Rays

Time: 7:10 p.m. | Location: St. Petersburg, Fla. | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Rays -165 | Expert: Rays -147 (Matt Severance)

Can anyone stop Tampa Bay? The Rays are on a MLB-best nine-game winning streak and own the best record (74-46) in baseball. They also have the best home record (41-18) in the majors. "The O's are seven games under .500 away and were swept [in three games] in St. Pete in May," Severance says. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, agrees. It says Tampa Bay has a 60.0% chance to cover and assigns a C grade to the Rays money line (-165).

Yankees at Blue Jays

Time: 7:15 p.m. | Location: Toronto | TV: Apple TV

SportsLine pick -- Model: Blue Jays +132

How cold have the New York bats been? Over the last month, the Yankees have a wRC+ (weighted runs created plus) of 80, which is the third-worst in all of baseball over that time. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays has started to play a bit like the American League champions they were last year, winning five straight series. They just won three of four against the previously hot Red Sox. The SportsLine Projection Model says Toronto has a 48% chance to win and gives a 'B' grade to the Blue Jays money line (+132).

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Brewers at Dodgers

Time: 10:10 p.m. | Location: Los Angeles | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Brewers +158 | Expert: Yoshinobu Yamamoto Under 6.5 total pitcher strikeouts +106 (Prop Bet Guy)

Yamamoto will look to add to his stellar season against Milwaukee, but he has stayed Under 6.5 strikeouts in 12 of 21 starts this season. That includes a start against the Brewers on May 24 when he fanned just three in seven innings. Prop Bet Guy notes that Milwaukee also takes a patient approach at the plate, which helps prevent pitchers from going deep into games. "Four of Yamamoto's seven-plus strikeout outings this season were when he faced 27-plus batters, a tough mark to achieve against a Brewers lineup that sees 3.98 pitches per plate appearance on average," he says of his prop betting pick. Meanwhile, the SportsLine Projection Model says Milwaukee has a 43.0% chance to win and assigns a 'C' grade to the Brewers money line (+158).

Rockies at Giants

Time: 10:15 p.m. | Location: San Francisco | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Rockies +1.5 (-199) | Expert: Rockies +106 (Eric Cohen)

The two worst teams in the NL square off when San Francisco (50-71) hosts Colorado (48-73), with the Rockies' Kyle Freeland facing off against the Giants' Landon Roupp. Colorado is 5-4 in Freeland's last nine starts, and the current San Francisco roster has had little success against him, going 9-for-58. Also Cohen notes that the Giants have lost 15 of Roupp's last 17 starts. "He has a 4.89 ERA at night, nearly two points higher than his daytime ERA," Cohen says. The SportsLine Projection Model agrees. It says the Rockies have a 65% chance to cover and gives a 'B' grade to the Colorado run line of +1.5 (-199).

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