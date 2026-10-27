The Milwaukee Brewers — a franchise best known for a career .200 hitter with a gift for one-liners — are one victory away from winning the first World Series in franchise history.

Yes, the baseball gods seem on the verge of finally, finally, finally letting go. And if the Brewers, who are up 3-0 on the Tampa Bay Rays, complete the sweep in Game 4 on Tuesday at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., there may not be enough Spotted Cow in all of Wisconsin to satisfy championship-starved Milwaukee fans.

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After two narrow, one-run wins in Games 1 and 2, the Brewers not only blew out Tampa Bay 10-1 in Game 3 but also seemingly ripped the spirit out of the American League champions. Milwaukee has won eight straight playoff games, which is tied for the longest postseason winning streak of all-time.

The Brewers are -127 money line favorites over the Rays (+111) in the latest MLB betting odds for Game 4.

While Milwaukee vs. Tampa Bay Game 4 is the marquee attraction on Tuesday, there are other sports betting options that include a four-game NBA slate and two college football games. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet at the best sports betting apps, for Tuesday, Oct. 27. All times Eastern. Use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 to get $250 in bonus bets via bet resets:

MLB best bets, where to watch

World Series Game 4: Brewers at Rays

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: St. Petersburg, Fla. | TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 7 | Expert: Brewers -125 (Micah Roberts)

Milwaukee has played winning all-around baseball in the postseason. In the playoffs, the Brewers have a 2.02 ERA, including a 1.34 ERA from their deep and nasty bullpen. And in the World Series, they have hit well in the clutch, going 14-of-41 (.327) with runners in scoring position. In Game 3 alone, they were 9-of-18 with RISP. "I'm sure we're going to get more than one run from the Rays [tonight], but if the Brewers keep doing what they're doing, they're going to win," Roberts told SportsLine. Meanwhile the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, says there's a 62.0% chance the teams combine for eight runs or more and assigns a moderate B grade to Over 7.

NBA best bets, where to watch

Pistons at Knicks

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: New York | TV: NBC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 218.5 | Expert: John Collins Over 6.5 Total Rebounds -130 (Brad Thomas)

The reigning champion New York Knicks will try to win their first meaningful game since last season's NBA Finals when they host the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks (0-3), who have lost to the 76ers, Celtics and Magic, were blown out in all three meetings with the Pistons last season, losing by an average of 28.0 points per game. Thomas notes that Collins has gone Over 6.5 total rebounds in back-to-back games. "With Jalen Duren out and Ausar Thompson dealing with a sprained ankle, Collins should have plenty of opportunities on the glass," he told SportsLine. Meanwhile the SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 57.9% chance the teams combine for 219 points or more and gives a moderate B grade to Over 218.5.

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Blazers at Lakers

Time: 11 p.m. | Location: Los Angeles | TV: NBC/Peacock | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Lakers -2.5 | Expert: Damian Lillard Over 19.5 Total Points -121 (Mike Barner)

Two Western Conference teams looking to stay perfect will square off when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Portland Trail Blazers. Both teams have been elite offensively in this young season. Los Angeles leads the league in efficiency (125.9 points per 100 possessions), while Portland is second (123.5). Barner notes that Lillard scored 25 and 19 points his first two games back with the Blazers. "In those matchups, he shot a combined 8-for-20 from three," Barner told SportsLine. "For his career, he shoots 37.1% from behind the arc." Meanwhile, the SportsLine Projection Model says the Lakers have a 62.0% chance to cover and assigns a B grade to Los Angeles -2.5.

College football best bets, where to watch

Delaware at Western Kentucky

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Bowling Green, Ky. | TV: CBSSN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Western Kentucky -104 | Expert: Western Kentucky +2.5 -116 (Tom Fornelli)

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will try to stay hot when they host the Delaware Blue Hens in a Conference USA game. After losing its first three games of the season against Nevada, Georgia and Indiana, Western Kentucky (3-4, 2-1) has won three of its last four. The Hilltoppers have also won their last four games at home, while Delaware has lost its last seven on the road. "Any time I can catch points in a situation like this in a game that's basically a coin flip, I'll take em," Fornelli told SportsLine. The SportsLine Projection Model agrees. It says Western Kentucky has a 57.0% chance to win and gives a strong A grade to the Hilltoppers money line (-104).

Sam Houston at Missouri State

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Springfield, Mo. | TV: ESPN2 | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 50.5

Two teams near the bottom of CUSA square off when the Sam Houston Bearkats (1-6, 0-3) visit the Missouri State Bears (2-5, 1-2). Defense has been a major issue for both teams. Missouri State ranks last in the conference and 130th in the country in scoring defense (34.9 points per game allowed). Sam Houston is not much better (25.3), ranking fifth in CUSA and 80th in the FBS. The SportsLine Projection Model forecasts a lot of points tonight. It says there's a 63.3% chance the teams combine for 51 points or more and assigns a strong A grade to Over 50.5.