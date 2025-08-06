The National League Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers attempt to complete a perfect six-game road trip and extend their winning streak to six when they visit the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday evening. After beginning their trek by sweeping the Washington Nationals, the Brewers (69-44) -- who own a four-game division lead over the Chicago Cubs -- posted 3-1 and 7-2 victories in Atlanta.

Isaac Collins provided all the offense for Milwaukee in the series opener with a three-run homer and, along with Andrew Vaughn, drove in a pair of runs in Tuesday's triumph. The 28-year-old outfielder has collected seven RBI over his last four contests after recording the same amount in his previous 12 games.

Veteran left-hander Jose Quintana (8-4, 3.50 ERA), who has allowed fewer than three earned runs in three of his last four outings, makes his 17th start of the season for the Brewers. Atlanta counters with right-hander Spencer Strider (5-8, 3.71), who has nine straight turns without giving up more than three runs.

The Braves have struggled mightily since the All-Star break, winning only five of their 17 contests. However, Atlanta is a -132 betting favorite in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, and the total is set at 8.

In addition to the Brewers-Braves matchup, there are four other games on the MLB evening schedule, one WNBA contest and seven 2025 Leagues Cup matches.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Wednesday, Aug. 6. All times Eastern

MLB best bets, where to watch

Brewers at Braves

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET | Location: Atlanta | TV: FS1 | Stream: Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Brewers +1.5 (-189) | Expert: Brewers +118

The SportsLine Projection Model likes Milwaukee to keep the game close if not win outright, as it has the Brewers covering the spread in 75% of its simulations. SportsLine expert Matt Snyder (+386 on his last 13 MLB picks) feels Milwaukee will register its ninth victory in 10 overall games and seventh straight on the road, believing the Braves just aren't good enough to slow down the red-hot NL Central leader.

White Sox at Mariners

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET | Location: Seattle | TV: MLB Network | Steam: Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 7.5 (-109) | Expert prop: George Kirby to record win (-115)

Seattle is coming off its fourth win in five games, an 8-3 triumph over the AL-worst White Sox in the opener of their three-game series. The Mariners, who currently occupy one of the league's three Wild Card spots, also won two of three in Chicago earlier this season. The model feels there will be no shortage of runs in this contest, while SportsLine expert Matt Severance likes Seattle's George Kirby to record his third straight win and sixth in seven outings as he expects the right-hander to throw at least six strong innings.

Padres at Diamondbacks

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET | Location: Phoenix | TV: MLB Network | Steam: Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Diamondbacks +1.5 (-132) | Expert prop: Nestor Cortes Over 4.5 strikeouts (+126)

San Diego, which currently possesses a Wild Card spot and trails the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers by three games, has won eight of its 10 contests since enduring a four-game losing streak in late July. The Padres scored five runs in the 11th inning on Tuesday to post a 10-5 victory and even this three-game series. But Arizona won three straight prior to that setback, and the model believes the Diamondbacks will keep it close in Wednesday's rubber game. Meanwhile, SportsLine expert Prop Bet Guy thinks southpaw Nestor Cortes will rack up a good amount of strikeouts in his debut with San Diego and first start in the majors since April 3 with Milwaukee due to an elbow injury.

More MLB best bets

WNBA best bets, where to watch

Aces at Valkyries

Time: 10 p.m. ET | Location: San Francisco, Cal. | TV: NBA TV | Stream: Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

SportsLine pick -- Expert: Valkyries +5.5

Las Vegas (15-14) has won six of its last nine games, a stretch that began with a 104-102 home triumph over Golden State and continued with a 101-77 rout against the Valkyries at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday. Golden State (14-14) posted a three-game winning streak prior to that setback and has won seven of its last nine at home. SportsLine's Max Meyer doesn't see the Valkyries getting blown out in this meeting, as they have been dominant against the spread at home this season.

Leagues Cup best bets, where to watch

Inter Miami vs. Pumas UNAM

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | Location: Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | TV: MLS Season Pass | Stream: Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

Both sides have played twice in this annual competition thus far, with each recording a win and a draw. Inter Miami battled Necaxa to a 2-2 draw before winning on penalties in their last match but lost superstar Lionel Messi to a leg injury that will keep him sidelined for this contest. Pumas are coming off a 3-2 victory against Atlanta United. Each club scored four goals and allowed three over their first two matches.

Club America vs. Portland Timbers

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET | Location: Austin, Tex. | TV: MLS Season Pass | Stream: Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

The Timbers are in good position to advance to the knockout stage as they won their first two matches by a combined 5-0 score. Club America will not be moving on, as they recorded a win and a loss on penalties after playing to a pair of draws. The Liga MX side has surrendered five goals in the competition but also has converted five times.

Looking ahead: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Time: 2 p.m. Thursday | Location: Memphis | TV: Golf Channel | Stream: Fubo (watch now, save $20!)

SportsLine expert picks -- SportsLine golf analyst Mike McClure's leaderboard

The FedEx Cup Playoffs tee off Thursday with the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis. Scottie Scheffler, the world's top-ranked golfer, has backed up his historic 2024 season with another brilliant campaign, winning two major titles while remaining atop the rankings. He has four PGA Tour wins overall this year, and he is the favorite (+280) in the sportsbook betting odds for the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship odds. Other notable contenders include Xander Schauffele at +1600, Justin Thomas (+2200), Tommy Fleetwood (+2500) and Ludvig Aberg (+2800).

SportsLine golf analyst Mike McClure's model has nailed 16 majors entering the weekend and is up over $8,500 on best bets since the June 2020 PGA restart. Click the link above to see his projected leaderboard for the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

More PGA best bets