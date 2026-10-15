The Los Angeles Dodgers have climbed out of some deep holes en route to back-to-back World Series titles, but they face the grandfather of all craters on Thursday night.

The Dodgers trail the confident and loose Milwaukee Brewers 0-3 in the best-of-seven National League Championship Series. Only one team in MLB history has overcome such a deficit -- Boston in the 2004 ALCS.

If the two-time defending World Series champions aren't dead, they're certainly on life support. And now the team with the biggest payroll in all of baseball ($339 million) will need a win in Game 4 on Thursday at Dodger Stadium just to stay alive one more day.

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Los Angeles is set to give the ball to Tyler Glasnow, who allowed only one run on one hit in 4 2/3 innings against the Braves in his lone postseason appearance. According to Tom Verducci of SI.com, Milwaukee is set to start 27-year-old lefty Shane Drohan (7-5, 4.19 ERA) with its first World Series appearance since 1982 on the line.

The Dodgers are -154 money line betting favorites over the Brewers (+135) in the latest MLB betting odds.

While Game 4 of the NLCS is the marquee attraction on Thursday, there are other sports betting options across a sporting landscape that includes Seahawks at Broncos on Thursday Night Football and a partial college football schedule. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet at the best sports betting apps, for Thursday, Oct. 15. All times Eastern.

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MLB best bets, where to watch

NLCS Game 4: Brewers at Dodgers

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Los Angeles | TV: FS1 | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Brewers +132 | Expert: Brewers Over 3.5 Total Runs +100 (Angelo Magliocca)

Milwaukee can advance to just the second World Series in franchise history, and first since 1982, with a win against the Dodgers. So far this series, the Brewers have been clutch at the plate with runners in scoring position. They are 9-of-27 (.333) with RISP, which is even better than their overall batting average of .281. Magliocca notes that Glasnow struggled with command in his NLDS start against the Braves, walking five in 4 2/3 innings. "Milwaukee has been great at making those extra baserunners hurt, and I'd have this at -115 at worst," he told SportsLine. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, agrees. It gives the Brewers a 49% chance to win and assigns a 'B' grade to the Milwaukee money line (+132).

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NFL best bets, where to watch

Seahawks at Broncos

Time: 8:15 p.m. | Location: Denver | TV: Prime Video

SportsLine pick -- Model: Broncos +2.5 | Expert: Seahawks -2.5 (R.J. White)

Here's the good news for Denver: The team ranks second in the NFL in fourth quarter scoring (10.4 points per game). Here's the bad news: The Broncos rank 31st in scoring over the first three quarters (9.0). Add it all up, and they rank 26th in scoring offense. Also, White notes that Denver quarterback Bo Nix is averaging just 5.2 air yards per attempt, which is the worst by any qualifying QB through five games since C.J. Beathard's 5.1 in 2018. "With such a limited offense on the other side of the ball, the Seahawks' defense should feast, and only another awful string of turnovers should keep them from winning this game," White told SportsLine. The SportsLine Projection Model disagrees. It says the Broncos have a 51% chance to cover and assigns a 'C' grade to Denver +2.5.

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College football best bets, where to watch

East Carolina at UAB

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Birmingham, Ala. | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: East Carolina -5.5

The Pirates' defense has come around. After giving up 75 points over the first two games to Alabama and App State, East Carolina has allowed 38 total over its last three games (to Old Dominion, North Carolina Central and Rice). The Pirates also lead the nation in tackles for loss per game (10.2). That does not bode well for the Blazers, who rank 128th in the country in tackles for loss allowed (6.67 per game). The SportsLine Projection Model says East Carolina has a 62% chance to cover and assigns a 'B' grade to Pirates -5.5.

Georgia Southern at Old Dominion

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Norfolk, Va. | TV: ESPN2 | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Under 46.5

The Monarchs' offense is just plain offensive. Old Dominion averages just 266 yards per game, which is the second-worst mark in the entire country. The team also scores just 18.2 points per game, which ranks 126th. Over the last four games, the number is even worse (14.3). The Eagles may have to do most of the heavy lifting to get this Over the total, but they're not offensive juggernauts either, averaging 24.7 points per game (96th). The SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 59.8% chance the teams combine for 46 points or fewer and gives a 'B' grade to Under 46.5.

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Colorado State at Texas State

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: San Marcos, Texas | TV: CBSSN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Under 70.5 | Expert: Under 70.5 (Matt Severance)

On paper, this figures to be a shootout. The Rams average 37.4 points a game while giving up 38.6. Meanwhile, the Bobcats score 34.8 points a game, while allowing 31.0. However, Severance notes that Colorado State's starting quarterback, Hauss Hejny (hamstring), will not start. Also, "Texas State is fifth in the nation in rushing, and in theory, that means chewing clock," Severance told SportsLine. "The Bobcats have been held Under 30 three of five games." The SportsLine Projection Model agrees. It says there's a 64.9% chance the teams combine for 70 points or fewer and assigns a 'B' grade to Under 70.5.