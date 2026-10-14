The last time the Los Angeles Dodgers lost the first two games of a best-of-seven playoff series, they were unable to recover as they were defeated in six by the Atlanta Braves in the 2021 National League Championship Series. Just like in that matchup, the Dodgers dropped the first two contests of this year's NLCS on the road.

Los Angeles avoided going down 0-3 five years ago with a home victory, and if it hopes to keep alive its chances of becoming the first NL team in Major League Baseball history to win three consecutive World Series titles, it likely will need a triumph at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday as it hosts the Milwaukee Brewers at 8 p.m. ET for Game 3 of the 2026 NLCS.

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The Dodgers were the first team to repeat as world champions since the New York Yankees won three straight championships from 1998-2000 when they beat the Toronto Blue Jays in seven games in the 2025 World Series. They knocked off Atlanta in four games in this year's NL Division Series but were edged by Milwaukee 2-1 in the opener of the NLCS and fell 7-4 in Game 2 as Tarik Skubal and 2025 World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto had their issues on the mound.

Los Angeles now turns to Blake Snell, who lasted only 3 2/3 innings in his start against the Braves in Game 2 of the NLDS. The two-time Cy Young Award winner allowed just one run and three hits but issued five walks in that outing.

However, Snell was masterful when he faced the Brewers in Game 1 of the 2025 NLCS. The 33-year-old lefthander limited Milwaukee to one single and registered 10 strikeouts over eight scoreless innings as the Dodgers recorded a 2-1 victory.

The Brewers attempt to move within one win of the second World Series appearance in franchise history and first as members of the NL behind southpaw Robert Gasser. The 27-year-old rookie made his first career postseason start in Game 4 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres and pitched relatively well, giving up one run and three hits over four innings.

But Gasser had no success in two meetings with the Dodgers during the regular season as he went 0-2 while surrendering seven runs and 12 hits across 10 2/3 innings. Andy Pages went 4-for-5 against Gasser with a double, a homer and two RBI while Kyle Tucker was 3-for-6 with a triple and a solo blast.

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One day removed from the Frozen Frenzy, the NHL has only two games on its Wednesday schedule. One of those contests has the Colorado Avalanche (4-2-0) hosting the Dallas Stars (2-3-1) at 8:30 p.m. ET at Ball Arena. It is the second meeting in two nights between the Central Division rivals as Martin Necas scored twice to lead Colorado to a 3-2 victory at Dallas on Tuesday.

The other game pits the Montreal Canadiens (3-2-1) against the Washington Capitals (3-3-0) at Capital One Arena at 7:30 p.m. ET. Montreal is coming off a 4-3 shootout victory over the Buffalo Sabres that concluded a 2-2-0 homestand, while Washington begins a string of five consecutive home contests following Tuesday's 4-2 road loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Week 7 of the 2026 college football season continues Wednesday with a pair of games, including a Conference USA clash between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (2-4, 1-1) and Sam Houston Bearkats (1-4, 0-1) at 8 p.m. ET at Elliott T. Bowers Stadium in Huntsville, Texas. Western Kentucky has won the last three meetings between the teams, including a 41-24 triumph last year, after losing their first matchup in 2004.

The Dodgers are -176 favorites against the Brewers in the latest consensus MLB betting odds. The Avalanche are -137 sports betting favorites versus the Stars, the Capitals are -120 money line betting favorites over the Canadiens and Western Kentucky is a 1.5-point spread betting favorite against Sam Houston.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Wednesday, Oct. 14. All times Eastern

MLB best bets, where to watch

Brewers at Dodgers

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Los Angeles | TV: FS1 | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Brewers +1.5 (-145) | Expert: Blake Snell Over 6.5 strikeouts (+125, Matt Snyder)

The Brewers won 20 of their last 24 games and are 5-1 thus far in the postseason. Two of those four losses were one-run decisions. Meanwhile, the Dodgers have lost three of their last four contests at home, including Game 2 of the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves. The SportsLine Projection Model is calling for another Milwaukee victory in Game 3 of the NLCS as it has the Brewers covering the run line in 73% of its simulations, and it has assigned an "A" grade to the pick. Los Angeles left-hander Blake Snell worked only 3 2/3 innings in his NLDS start against Atlanta but recorded five strikeouts. He fanned 10 batters over eight frames when he faced the Brewers in last year's NLCS, and SportsLine expert Matt Snyder is backing him to rack up at least seven strikeouts on Wednesday.

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NHL best bets, where to watch

Canadiens at Capitals

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Washington D.C. | TV: ESPN+ | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 6.5 (-115)

Neither team has been lighting it up offensively this season, as the Capitals are tied for 16th in the NHL with 19 goals and the Canadiens share 21st place with 17. But when these clubs met in 2025-26, they combined for at least eight tallies in two of their three matchups. Washington and Montreal gave up a total of seven goals in their outings on Tuesday, and the SportsLine Projection Model doesn't see them playing tighter defensively in this clash as its simulations have the Over hitting well over 61% of the time.

Stars at Avalanche

Time: 8:30 p.m. | Location: Denver | TV: TNT | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Avalanche ML (-137)

The Stars have allowed a league-low 10 goals over their first six games this season but are 29th in scoring with just 13 tallies. They yielded three in Tuesday's loss to Colorado, which is tied for second in the NHL with 29 goals through six contests. The Avalanche won both of their meetings with the Stars at American Airlines Center last season, and the SportsLine Projection Model believes they'll complete a sweep of the home-and-home series on Wednesday as Colorado wins in 66% of its simulations.

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College football best bets, where to watch

Western Kentucky at Sam Houston

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Huntsville, Tex. | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Sam Houston ML (-102) | Expert: Western Kentucky ML (-115, Sia Nejad)

Despite having lost four of their first five games this season, the Bearkats are fourth in the nation against the pass, allowing an average of only 139 yards through the air. The Hilltoppers' aerial attack is non-threatening, as the club ranks 66th with 232.8 passing yards per game. They're even less effective on the ground with an average of 133.7 rushing yards, which is 103rd in the country. The SportsLine Projection Model has taken all of that into account and is predicting a victory for the Bearkats as its simulations have them winning 57% of the time and has assigned an "A" grade to the pick. SportsLine expert Sia Nejad disagrees, however, as he likes Western Kentucky quarterback Brock Glenn to excel and lead the team to its second straight win as it faces a Sam Houston squad that is dealing with some injuries on offense.