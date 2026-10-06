Last season, the Milwaukee Brewers made their first trip in the National League Championship Series in seven years. They are one victory away from back-to-back appearances for the first time in franchise history.

The Brewers attempt to complete a sweep in the NLDS when they visit Petco Park to take on the San Diego Padres at 9:30 p.m. ET. Milwaukee, which finished the regular season with the best record (103-59) in the major leagues, is on the verge of its fourth NLCS appearance after rallying to defeat San Diego in a pair of nail-biters at home.

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Pat Murphy's club overcame an early two-run deficit in the NLDS opener to post a 3-2 victory and was one strike away from a loss in Game 2 when Jackson Chourio ripped a two-run single off Padres closer Mason Miller to give the Brewers a 4-3 triumph. It was Milwaukee's seventh consecutive win dating back to the regular season and 17th in 20 games since Sept. 7.

The Brewers go for the sweep behind Dustin May, who was acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals at the trade deadline in August. The 29-year-old right-hander, who was a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers' world championship team in 2020, went 1-1 in three starts against San Diego this year but posted a 1.23 ERA. Two of those three outings were at Petco Park, where he allowed one run over seven innings in his last visit.

San Diego attempts to extend its postseason with Nick Pivetta on the mound. The 33-year-old righty gave up one run and three hits over 3 1/3 frames in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Chicago Cubs and has yielded just six runs across 35 innings in his last eight starts.

The other NLDS also resumes Tuesday as the two-time reigning World Series champions Dodgers meet the Braves at 6 p.m. ET at Truist Park. Los Angeles drew first blood in the series with a 5-3 victory, but Atlanta drew even with a 3-2 triumph. The Dodgers have appeared in the NLCS eight times in the last 13 years, while the Braves have made just two trips since 2002.

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There are nine games on Tuesday's NHL schedule, including a matchup between the Florida Panthers (1-0-2) and Los Angeles Kings (0-1-1) at 10 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena. The Panthers have gone to overtime in each of the first three contests of their season-opening four-game road trip, defeating the reigning Stanley Cup champions Carolina Hurricanes before losing to the San Jose Sharks and Anaheim Ducks. The Kings are making their season debut at home after falling to the Colorado Avalanche in regulation and the Sharks in overtime.

Another Western Conference clash on Tuesday takes place at Climate Pledge Arena, where the Seattle Kraken (2-1-0) host the Vegas Golden Knights (2-1-0) at 9:40 p.m. ET. Both teams have sandwiched wins around a loss over their first three games of the 2026-27 NHL season, with the Kraken allowing just one goal in each triumph and the Golden Knights surrendering two in both of their victories.

The Padres are -140 favorites against the Brewers in the latest consensus MLB betting odds, and the Dodgers are -110 sports betting favorites against the Braves. The Panthers are -122 favorites over the Kings and the Golden Knights are a -171 favorite to defeat the Kraken.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Tuesday, Oct. 6. All times Eastern

MLB best bets, where to watch

Dodgers at Braves

Time: 6 p.m. | Location: Atlanta | TV: FS1 | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Braves ML (-108) | Expert: Under 6.5 (-106, Micah Roberts)

The Braves elected not to use ace Chris Sale on short rest in Game 2, and the gamble paid off as Ray Kerr and five other relievers combined to limit Los Angeles to two runs and six hits en route to a 3-2 victory. Now, the 37-year-old Sale will be on his regular timetable when he faces the Dodgers, against whom he threw a five-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts the last time he met them. The SportsLine Projection Model sees Sale pitching well and is leaning toward an Atlanta victory as the Braves win Game 3 in 52% of its simulations. Sale's shutout took place when he squared off against Dodgers right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who gave up one run over 6 1/3 innings in that contest - a 1-0 triumph by the Braves. SportsLine expert Micah Roberts (36-29-2, +1092 on his last 67 MLB picks) thinks runs will be at a premium again on Tuesday.

Brewers at Padres

Time: 9:30 p.m. | Location: San Diego | TV: FS1 | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 7.5 (-104) | Expert: Dustin May Over 8.5 outs recorded (-133, PropBetGuy)

While runs may not be plentiful in Atlanta, the opposite may be true at Petco Park. The Brewers were second in the majors in scoring during the regular season (832 runs), and Pivetta has posted an 8.76 ERA in five career starts against Milwaukee. The SportsLine Projection Model has taken that into consideration and doesn't envision a pitchers' duel in Game 3 as its simulations have the Over hitting almost 60% of the time. Two of May's longest road outings this season were at San Diego, where he pitched seven and six innings. SportsLine props expert PropBetGuy (135-91, +2450 on his last 226 MLB player prop picks) likes the 29-year-old to work at least three frames on Tuesday, especially with Milwaukee owning a 2-0 lead in the series.

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NHL best bets, where to watch

Golden Knights at Kraken

Time: 9:40 p.m. | Location: Seattle | TV: ESPN+ | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 6 (-115) | Expert: Kraken +1.5 (-166, Matt Severance)

The Golden Knights combined with their opponents for seven goals in two of their first three games this season. Seattle has done the same, with the Kraken netting six tallies in both contests. Even though those two games were against the Calgary Flames, who have allowed an average of 5.33 goals over their first three outings, the SportsLine Projection Model is leaning toward a high-scoring affair on Tuesday as the Over hits in almost 52% of its simulations. SportsLine expert Matt Severance likes the Kraken to at least keep it close against Vegas and goaltender Carter Hart, who has posted an unimpressive .870 save percentage in his first two games of 2026-27.

Panthers at Kings

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: Los Angeles | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Expert: Panthers ML (-120, Jeff Hochman)

The Kings are seeking their first win of the season and have lost their last three meetings with the Panthers. Florida has dropped its last two contests - both in overtime - and is without captain Aleksander Barkov, who suffered a leg injury in the team's second game of the campaign and is expected to miss 6-8 weeks. However, the Panthers have yet to allow more than four goals, while the Kings surrendered at least five in each of their first two contests. SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman believes the Panthers have more than enough firepower to spoil Los Angeles' home opener and is backing Florida to conclude a four-game road trip with a victory.

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