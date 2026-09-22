While the Milwaukee Brewers already have their ticket to the postseason punched, they're still fighting for the best record in the major leagues. The Philadelphia Phillies, meanwhile, remain in a battle for a playoff berth as they begin the final week of the 2026 MLB regular season.

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The National League Central champion Brewers (98-58) continue their quest for home field throughout the postseason when they visit the Phillies (86-70) at 6:40 p.m. ET on Tuesday for the opener of a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park. Milwaukee, which will be making its fourth consecutive postseason appearance and eighth in nine years, entered the day two games ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers (96-60) and 2 1/2 in front of the American League East-leading Tampa Bay Rays (95-60) for the best record in the majors.

The Brewers are on a 10-2 run as they enter the set against the Phillies, who have lost 10 of their last 17 contests and fallen into the third wild-card spot in the NL. Philadelphia, which has gone 0-2-3 in its last five series, trails both the Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres by one game in the standings.

While they hope to overtake the Cubs and Padres in order to host a wild-card series, the Phillies also must hold off the Arizona Diamondbacks, who are four games back in race. Philadelphia lost two of three at Milwaukee earlier this season but begins this set with ace Zack Wheeler (13-5, 2.99 ERA), who did not face the Brewers in June but is 5-2 with a 2.41 ERA in 11 career starts against them.

Tuesday evening's 15-game MLB schedule also includes the opener of a three-game series between the New York Mets (71-85) and AL West-leading Texas Rangers (78-78) at 8:05 p.m. ET at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The Rangers, who have won six of their last eight contests, are just one game in front of the Houston Astros (77-79) with six to play as they seek their first division title since 2016 and second postseason appearance in 10 years.

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The St. Louis Cardinals (76-80) resume their mission to avoid back-to-back losing seasons for the first time in over 30 years when they visit PNC Park at 6:40 p.m. ET to take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (79-77) in the opener of a three-game series. St. Louis, which swept a four-game set at Pittsburgh in April, went 78-84 last year and hasn't finished under .500 in consecutive campaigns since 1994-95. Meanwhile, the Pirates are looking to post their first winning record since going 82-79 in 2018. The Cardinals have lost three straight on the road, while Pittsburgh has notched four consecutive victories after beginning its nine-game homestand with a pair of defeats.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco Giants (65-92) aim to win their first series against a team other than St. Louis since late August when they host the Minnesota Twins (73-84) at 9:45 p.m. ET in the middle contest of their three-game set at Oracle Park. The Giants, whose two series wins against the Cardinals earlier this month are their only ones since they took two of three from the Cincinnati Reds from Aug. 24-26, posted a 5-2 victory over the Twins in Monday's opener.

The Phillies are -141 money line betting favorites against the Brewers in the latest consensus MLB betting odds, while the Rangers are -129 sports betting favorites versus the Mets. The Pirates are -171 favorites over the Cardinals at sports betting apps, and the Twins are -134 to win against the Giants.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Tuesday, Sept. 22. All times Eastern

MLB best bets, where to watch

Brewers at Phillies

Time: 6:40 p.m. | Location: Philadelphia | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Brewers ML (+119) | Expert: Phillies ML (-137, Eric Cohen)

While there's much more at stake for the Phillies, the fact that the NL Central champion Brewers have something to play for makes this series even bigger. Milwaukee, which is aiming to finish with the best record in the major leagues, is hot as it has won 10 of its last 12 contests. Philadelphia doesn't really resemble a team fighting for a playoff spot, as it has lost 10 of its past 17. Even though the Phillies are sending ace Zack Wheeler to the mound in the opener, the SportsLine Projection Model sees the Brewers drawing first blood as they emerge victorious in 56% of its simulations, which earns the pick an "A" grade. SportsLine expert Eric Cohen (72-44, +2673 on his last 116 MLB picks) disagrees, however, and is backing Philadelphia as Milwaukee's lineup has just a .190 career batting average against Wheeler.

Cardinals at Pirates

Time: 6:40 p.m. | Location: Pittsburgh | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 7 (+108) | Expert: Jared Jones Over 5.5 strikeouts (-124, Matt Snyder)

The Pirates (fifth, 748) and Cardinals (eighth, 704) are in the top half of the National League in runs scored, and they've proven why in their season series. The clubs have combined for at least eight runs in seven of their first 10 meetings, including three of four at PNC Park. The SportsLine Projection Model believes that trend will continue Tuesday, as its simulations have the Over hitting almost 68% of the time. Pittsburgh right-hander Jared Jones has recorded six or more strikeouts in each of his last four outings, a streak that began when he fanned six against the Cardinals on Aug. 28. SportsLine expert Matt Snyder likes the 25-year-old to extend the run on Tuesday.

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Mets at Rangers

Time: 8:05 p.m. | Location: Arlington, Texas | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Rangers ML (-129) | Expert: MacKenzie Gore Over 1.5 earned runs allowed (-130, PropBetGuy)

The Rangers are playing as if they really want the AL West title, as they won two of three game in their past three series, all against teams that also were in the playoff hunt. Texas is 10 games over .500 at home, where it went 2-1 against both the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays on its current stand. The Mets are eager to put an end to a disappointing season, and the SportsLine Projection Model likes the Rangers to maintain their hold on first place in the division as they win the series opener in 60% of its simulations. Texas left-hander MacKenzie Gore, who has a 4.50 career ERA against New York, has yielded at least three earned runs in four of his last five starts. SportsLine props expert PropBetGuy (127-82, +2751 on his last 209 MLB player prop picks) thinks the Mets will reach the 27-year-old for at least two on Tuesday.

Twins at Giants

Time: 9:45 p.m. | Location: San Francisco | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Giants +1.5 (-156) | Expert: Twins ML (-131, Eric Cohen)

While the Giants will finish with their highest loss total since 2017 (98), they're looking to make their season-ending homestand a successful one. The Twins also would like to finish the year on a high note, but they may be gearing up to play spoiler in their home series against Texas this coming weekend. San Francisco's final set is with the Los Angeles Dodgers, who just swept a three-game showdown with the Giants at home, so the contests versus Minnesota may be the last chance to pick up wins. The SportsLine Projection Model believes the Giants will battle hard on Tuesday, as its simulations have them covering the run line 75% of the time. SportsLine expert Eric Cohen (72-44, +2673 on his last 116 MLB picks) likes the Twins to even the series, however, as they are sending the better starting pitcher (Taj Bradley) to the mound.

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